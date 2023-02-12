KENOSHA — “Braggin’ rights," said Tremper senior Will Starks. "It’s fun, what makes basketball fun. We all know each other, we all grew up with each other, playing against one another."

The city of Kenosha’s oldest rivalry, we're talking decades on top of decades, had another exciting finish Saturday at Tremper High School as the Trojans held off a late Bradford rally to earn a 71-69 Southeast Conference victory.

Anyone involved with the Bradford and Tremper program could say that this season hasn’t gone the way they wanted.

But, for at least the Trojans (5-16, 3-10 SEC), this is going to be a game that their eight seniors are never going to forget.

“This is the game we get up for," said Bradford assistant coach Shawnelle Gross. "It’s one of the longest annual rivalries in the state. We look forward to this game every year."

All of Tremper’s eight seniors were recognized before the game. And pile that on top of playing against your inner-city rival, you could say this game had a lot of braggin’ rights on the line.

“I thought they handled the emotions of the pregame ceremony, and the extra nerves that come with playing Bradford very well," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. "All these kids have been involved with Tremper Basketball and have represented their school well over their time here. This was a heck of a lasting memory for these kids, playing their last game in this gym."

Tremper held a 34-28 lead at halftime.

It’s a cliché thing for coaches to get their seniors who might not get a lot of playing time in at the end of a game that has already been decided.

But, for Tremper senior Jose Carranza, he got his senior moment in a close game midway through the second half.

Morris gave Carranza some minutes in a game where a few Trojans were dealing with foul trouble.

Tremper was working the ball around the top of the key. The ball was swung to an open Carranza. Without hesitation, Jose fired.

Bullseye.

This triple gave Tremper a 48-38 lead, forcing Bradford head coach Greg Leech to call a timeout. The bench exploded, as well as the Tremper parents and fans.

"Hootieville" was rocking.

Jose is a foreign exchange student from Mexico City, and was credited in the Senior Day introductions with creating a family atmosphere in the basketball program.

“Jose is a big family guy, so we try to make our basketball team a brotherhood,” said Tremper senior Carson Nye.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it," Morris added. "He’s the one that brings the family aspect to the team. And that moment right there, brought it all together."

One thing that is well known in the city is if you want to play for the Red Devils (2-20, 1-12 SEC), you have to be tough, and they didn’t go away quietly.

Enter sophomore Andy Sauer.

Sauer put the Red Devils on his back and scored 25 points in the second half, finishing with 33. When Bradford needed a bucket, Sauer was at the ready. An important three-point play put the game at 60-55 with five minutes to go.

Sauer finished with 33 points.

“Sauer has grown a lot in his game, and is learning a lot," Gross said. "The best part is he is only a sophomore and has two more years to showcase his game."

Starks, who led the Trojans with 17 points, made the game-saving play at the end, with a rebound on a missed free throw that all but sealed the deal.

Bradford had a chance to tie or take the lead late, but ultimately had to foul Tremper in the last few seconds of the contest, down 71-69.

Tremper missed both free throws, leaving the door open for a potential last possession, but it was Starks who grabbed the final rebound and emphatically played keep-away as the final buzzer sounded and Tremper came out victorious.

“I missed some crucial free throws earlier, so I knew I had to make up for it,” Starks added.

This isn’t the first time that Bradford came up short on the south side this year, with Tremper winning a classic football game in the fall. But Gross' message to the team today wasn’t about wins or losses.

“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be a Red Devil. You can’t teach the heart and fortitude that our team has,” Gross said.

Gross had high praise for Bradford’s dual athlete, senior Keany Parks, who plays guard for the Red Devils and is a star football player headed to Wyoming University to play safety.

“Very determined, very high energy. Has created a lot of havoc for opponents over his time here at Bradford, and it's stuff that is going to make him a success after high school.”

Tremper finishes their regular season Thursday, Feb. 23 at Oak Creek.

Bradford has a non-conference game at Destiny on Friday, Feb. 17 and finishes at Franklin on Thursday, Feb. 23.