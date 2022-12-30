High school boys basketball: Wilmot uses height advantage, strong 'D' to trump Tremper

SOMERS - The Wilmot Panthers boys basketball players must have been on the "nice" list this Christmas.

After a rough 2-6 start to the season, it turns out all they needed was a little holiday hoops action, and the first win streak of the season would come.

And it helped to play a struggling Tremper squad Friday night in front of a loud, large crowd at Carthage College in the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Jake Christiansen scored 20 or more points for the second straight game, and so did teammate Cooper Zimmerman, and four Panthers scored in double figures in a 76-62 victory that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

"We feel good about things and how we're progressing," Wilmot head coach Jake Erbentraut said. "I thought our effort has always been at a high level but our execution and focus needed improvement. Our team is improving and tonight showed that. I see our team really starting to come together and we've said that if we play at a team, we can be competitive with anyone. Tremper has some good athleticism and talent so we needed to do our best to match them and I thought we did that.

"With our team improving, some of our players are able to make more contributions off the bench, thus giving us the ability to pressure more. We were down 17 in the second half to Fennimore and decided to full court press and were able to make a big comeback. It was at that time we decided to work on pressing more, both in the full court and half court. Additionally, we are finding that we have multiple players that can score, which is crucial for us. I think that's evolving with trusting our teammates."

Zimmerman and Christiansen have now combined for 88 points in the last two games, and the Panthers have won both by an average of 11 points per game.

What has been different with Wilmot's dynamic duo?

"They both have the ability to score inside and outside, which makes them good threats," Erbentraut said. "They are working really hard on their game, and it's been great having them realize what they're capable of becoming. I also think having multiple scorers is a key ingredient to successful teams."

Wilmot led by as many as 26 late in their second straight holiday tournament victory.

At 5-6, the Panthers are recovering from a rough start, but if Friday is any indication, Christiansen, Zimmerman and Anthony Corona - three pretty good football players - are going to take them there.

"We have decided to try pressuring teams more and get more possessions on offense," Erbentraut said. "Our defense is our offense and with being more aggressive on defense, it gets us more aggressive on offense. Hopefully this trend can continue."

Christiansen led the Panthers with 24 points, and he was consistently able to push the ball up the court on fast breaks after Tremper struggled in its half-court offense.

Christiansen and Corona (17 points) were able to slash to the hoop, or find the 6-foot-6 Zimmerman, who added 20.

Tremper's Matthew Lesnik led the Trojans with 19 points, and his four straight points around the 7-minute mark cut the lead to 49-39, but Wilmot led by double digits much of the first half and early second.

However, Corona was able to shoot inside for a layup and missed the free throw, but it built the lead back to 12 and the Panthers pushed that to a 16-point lead and cruise the rest of the way.

Wilmot's last game, a 60-51 victory earlier this week against Fennimore, saw the Panthers end the game on a 30-4 run, and clearly the momentum carried over to Friday night.