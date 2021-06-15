High school boys golf: Indian Trail's Moore finishes at 13-over 157 in State Golf Meet

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore finished his WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament run with a two-day, 36-hole total of 13-over-par 157 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells on Monday and Tuesday.

Moore carded a 6-over 78 in Monday's first round before shooting a 7-over 79 in Tuesday's second round, which Moore had completed by early Tuesday afternoon, according to live scoring on the WIAA website.

Moore was tied for 20th in the field following the first round. As of press time Tuesday, most of the golfers in the field were still completing their second rounds, so Moore's final placement was not known. For updates, see kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Thursday's edition of the News.

Moore began his tournament Monday morning with a birdie on the 494-yard, par-5 first hole and also birdied the 145-yard, par-3 fourth. Moore carded three bogeys on the front nine Monday to make the turn at 1-over 37 and got back to even with a birdie on the 513-yard, par-5 10th hole.

But Moore followed that with three straight bogeys, then he double-bogeyed the 127-yard, par-3 15th hole and bogeyed the 16th to finish with a 5-over 41 on his back nine Monday.