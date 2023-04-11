The Central High School boys golf team played hosts to the Falcon Scramble on Monday at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

They felt right at home and secured first place at the eight-team scramble with the pairing of Conner L'Esperance and Matthew Martin being the class of the field.

L'Esperance and Martin finished with a 64. The next closest to the Central pairing was Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel of Burlington with a 66.

Central's overall consistency in its team paved the way to the overall victory. Behind L'Esperance and Martin, the Falcons enjoyed solid outings from Dylan Bruni and Aidan Hawkins (69) as well as Bennett Gatto and Evan Pelli (72).

Wilmot placed third as a team at the scramble. Dane Turner and Adam Cole finished with a 74 and were matched by the Panthers' tandem of Layne Gauger and Davis Schlagenhaft. Kevin Gronke and John Olenick finished with an 81.

Central won the team competition with a 205 ahead of Union Grove (224). Wilmot finished third with a 229.