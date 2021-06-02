High school boys golf: St. Joseph, Christian Life's Stinespring advance out of D-3 regional

The St. Joseph boys golf team made the cut by four strokes and Christian Life senior Caleb Stinespring made it by plenty Wednesday to advance to sectionals out of a WIAA Division-3 regional at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.

The Lancers carded a team total of 379, four shots clear of the 383 posted by both Wind Point Prairie and Palmyra-Eagle, to finish in fourth place and earn the final team spot into Monday's sectional at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac.

Stinespring will be at the sectional, too, after he fired a sizzling 6-over-par 76 on Wednesday to tie for second place in the individual standings with Cambridge sophomore Nick Buckman, two shots back of the 74 posted by Racine Lutheran senior Riley Gal. Stinespring finished with 10 pars, seven bogeys and a birdie, carding a 39 on the front nine and a 37 on the back.

Junior Thomas Dippel, meanwhile, had the top score for St. Joseph, tying for ninth with an 84 (43-41). Senior Sam Paupore tied for 15th with an 89 (45-44), junior Ryan Paupore carded a 95 (46-49), senior Aidan O'Brien shot a 111 (52-59) and freshman Matthew Keeter had a 115 (55-60).