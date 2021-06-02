High school boys golf: Tremper's Dahl co-medalist at D-1 regional; Indian Trail advances as team

Tremper senior Tyler Dahl did more than just make the cut in a WIAA Division-1 boys golf regional Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.
Dahl fired a 76 to tie with Franklin senior John Mirsberger for medalist honors, which was plenty good enough for Dahl to advance to a Division-1 sectional next week Tuesday at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant. After carding a 39 on the front nine, Dahl fired a 37 on the back to complete his splendid round.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, finished third in the team standings with a score of 344, which placed the Hawks among the top four teams that advanced to sectionals.
Indian Trail was once again led by senior Dylan Moore, who fired a 79 (40-39) to finish third in the individual standings. Junior Alex Martin tied for ninth for the Hawks with an 83 (45-38), senior Tyler Fisel tied for 12th with an 87 (47-40), senior Ian Clyne carded a 95 (45-50) and freshman AJ Hamelink shot a 113 (55-58).
While Tremper carded a team total of 353 to finish fifth and therefore did not qualify for sectionals as a team, seniors Tyson Baldwin and Kamden Logan made the cut to advance individually for the Trojans, in addition to Dahl. Baldwin carded an 87 (45-42) to tie for 12th place, while Logan shot a 91 (46-45) to tie for 17th and earn the final qualifying spot for sectionals from the regional.
Also for Tremper, freshman Owen DeRousse shot a 99 (50-49) and sophomore Marco Conforti carded a 109 (51-58).
Bradford finished sixth in the six-team standings with a 458 and did not advance a golfer to sectionals. Playing for the Red Devils were junior Mitchell Swanson (104, 51-53), freshman Louis Canady (110, 53-57), junior Dominic Manna (119, 61-58) and freshman Vito Cucunato (125, 62-63).
Muskego won the regional team title with a 334, followed by Racine Case (343), Indian Trail and Franklin (346).
Central and Wilmot compete in a Division-1 regional at Ives Grove on Wednesday, which ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Friday's edition of the News for more.
Division-2
Three Shoreland Lutheran golfers competed in a WIAA Division-2 regional Tuesday at Ives Grove, though none advanced to sectionals.
Sophomore Seth Thomson shot a 129 (67-62), junior Micah Babinec carded a 132 (66-66) and sophomore Emmett Craig shot a 148 (73-75).
Waukesha Catholic Memorial junior Tyler Tusing fired a 75 to win medalist honors from the regional, while Catholic Memorial (336), St. Thomas More (373), Whitefish Bay Dominican (376) and Milwaukee Pius XI (391) advanced as teams to the sectional, scheduled for next week Tuesday at Whispering Springs Golf Club in Fond du Lac.
In Division-3, meanwhile, St. Joseph and Christian Life competed in a regional Wednesday at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge, which ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Friday's edition of the News for more.