High school boys golf: Tremper's Dahl co-medalist at D-1 regional; Indian Trail advances as team

Tremper senior Tyler Dahl did more than just make the cut in a WIAA Division-1 boys golf regional Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

Dahl fired a 76 to tie with Franklin senior John Mirsberger for medalist honors, which was plenty good enough for Dahl to advance to a Division-1 sectional next week Tuesday at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant. After carding a 39 on the front nine, Dahl fired a 37 on the back to complete his splendid round.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, finished third in the team standings with a score of 344, which placed the Hawks among the top four teams that advanced to sectionals.

Indian Trail was once again led by senior Dylan Moore, who fired a 79 (40-39) to finish third in the individual standings. Junior Alex Martin tied for ninth for the Hawks with an 83 (45-38), senior Tyler Fisel tied for 12th with an 87 (47-40), senior Ian Clyne carded a 95 (45-50) and freshman AJ Hamelink shot a 113 (55-58).