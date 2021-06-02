High school boys golf: Wilmot's Dane and Cy Turner, Central's Nolan Bruni advance to D-1 sectionals

Central senior Nolan Bruni, Wilmot freshman Dane Turner and Wilmot senior Cy Turner snuck inside the sectional cut line Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 boys golf regional at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant.

Neither the Falcons or Panthers advanced as teams to next week Wednesday's sectional at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course, but Bruni and the two Turners each qualified for it individually.

Bruni carded an 84, shooting a 43 on the front nine and a 41 on the back, to tie for ninth place in the individual standings, while Dane Turner carded an 87 (42-45) to tie for 15th. Cy Turner, meanwhile, grabbed one of the final three individual sectional qualifying spots, shooting a 90 (45-45) to tie for 18th with two others to make it by a stroke.

Central sophomore Dylan Bruni was one of the two golfers outside the cut line by a shot, as he finished tied for 21st with a 91 (45-46).

The Falcons also just missed out on qualifying for sectionals as a team, as they carded a team score of 365 to place fifth, four strokes behind fourth-place Whitnall's 361. The top four advanced to sectionals as teams. Wilmot carded a 381 to finish seventh in the eight-team regional.