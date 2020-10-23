High school boys soccer: Lancers advance to regional finals

The third-seeded St. Joseph boys soccer team picked up its play after a slow start and cruised to a 6-1 victory, led by Andrew Alia's four goals, over sixth-seeded Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal Thursday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.
The Lancers move on to face second-seeded Racine St. Catherine's, ranked No. 6 in the latest WisSports.net Division-3 state coaches poll, in a regional final 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Catherine's.
"We started out a little slow and tentative to the ball," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Sometimes when you play to avoid mistakes, you forget to just play. As our pace picked up and guys focused on making connections, the opportunities opened up.
"I was proud of the way we played. It was a good start to our playoff journey."
Andrew Alia scored his first two goals in the 27th and 41st minutes to give the Lancers a 2-0 halftime lead. Adrian Vasquez made it 3-0 in the opening minutes of the second half, Alia added two more second-half goals and Tyler Michel finished out the scoring for the Lancers in the 80th minute.
The only goal allowed by St. Joseph came on a penalty kick midway through the second half. Vasquez tallied two assists for the Lancers, while Alia was also credited with an assist.
Gino Alia also cited the defensive work of juniors Matt Schulte and Giovanni Bosco and senior Matt Antony.
Shoreland Lutheran 2, Christian Life 1
In a tight WIAA Division-3 semifinal match at Ameche Field on Thursday, the fifth-seeded Pacers scored on a counter-attack after a CLS corner kick in the 87th minute to clip the fourth-seeded Eagles.
Shoreland advances to play at top-seeded Racine Prairie, the top-ranked team in the latest WisSports.net Division-3 state coaches poll, in a regional final 1 p.m. Saturday.
In Thursday's match, Emmett Markesse blasted a shot into the upper corner to give CLS a 1-0 halftime lead, but Shoreland tied it off a free kick midway through the second half.
In the 70th minute, Micheal Oware just missed giving the Eagles the lead when his shot hit the crossbar, then the Pacers were able to convert the winning tally.
David Sisson made nine saves in net for CLS, and coach Alan Krass commended the play of Florin Saitis.
No information was submitted by Shoreland.
