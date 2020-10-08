 Skip to main content
High school boys soccer: St. Joseph nips Shoreland in Metro Classic match
The St. Joseph boys soccer team took a 2-0 halftime lead and held on for a 2-1 Metro Classic Conference victory over county rival Shoreland Lutheran under the lights Wednesday night at Ameche Field.

Adrian Vasquez opened the scoring in the 27th minute for the Lancers, followed by an Andrew Alia goal in the 32nd minute for a 2-0 lead.

The Pacers cut their deficit to 2-1 midway through the second half on an Aaron Jones tally, but that was all Shoreland could get past St. Joseph goalkeeper Robert Jenewein, who made two saves in the last 10 minutes to help preserve the win.

"We did a nice job connecting in the first half and were able to create some quality chances," said St. Joseph coach Gino Alia, who also cited the play of Matt Schulte, Giovanni Bosco, Phil Rizzitano, Matt Antony and Keegan Bradley. "The goals by Adrian and Andrew were picture-perfect and really critical to building our confidence.

"It's always tough playing Shoreland. They are well-coached and play with great energy. We did just enough defensively in the second half to earn the win. Overall, it was just a solid team effort."

Tremper 5, Franklin 1

James Olsen scored three goals and Vincent Bennage tallied two in the Trojans' Southeast Conference victory at Ameche Field on Thursday.

Nicholas Ruffolo had two assists and Ryan Whynott added one for Tremper, which is in first place at 5-1 in SEC play.

Bradford 1, Oak Creek 1

The Red Devils and Knight played to an SEC draw on Thursday in Oak Creek.

Bradford's Michael DeLuca broke a scoreless tie in the 68th minute when he played a shot past the Oak Creek goalkeeper after Erick Villalobos slotted the ball to the front of the box. Oak Creek tied the score, however, in the 81st minute off a deflected free kick.

Bradford coach Scott Wolf cited the performance of his goalkeeper, Mason Runyard.

"(Thursday) was a battle, and this level of competition will help the team move forward into the games next week and then the playoffs," Wolf said.

Friday Night Football

Due to press time, the results of Friday's high school football games could not be included in this edition. For results and a breakdown of all the Week 3 county action, visit www.kenoshanews.com, the Kenosha news Facebook page, @knsports on twitter, and pick up Sunday's edition of the News.

