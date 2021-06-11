High school boys tennis: Central players fall shot of automatic state bids

The Central boys tennis team had four singles players and a doubles team reach Thursday's WIAA Division-1 sectional at Brookfield Central.

None, however, gained an automatic bid to the Division-1 State Individual Tournament, scheduled for next week Thursday through Saturday at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Each of the eight sectionals this week sent the top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winner at No. 2 singles and doubles to state. Central freshman Christos Dovas (No. 1 singles), junior Austin Dority (No. 2 singles) and the duo of junior Ben Marecek and sophomore John Kinzler (No. 1 doubles) all reached the sectional and were vying for automatic state bids, but they all fell short by losing their first matches Thursday.

The WIAA will add a maximum of 16 additional singles players and doubles teams that were eliminated in sectionals before qualifying automatically as special qualifiers. Those had not been released as of early Friday afternoon. Follow kenoshanews.com/sports for updates.