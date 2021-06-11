High school boys tennis: Central players fall shot of automatic state bids

The Central boys tennis team had four singles players and a doubles team reach Thursday's WIAA Division-1 sectional at Brookfield Central.
None, however, gained an automatic bid to the Division-1 State Individual Tournament, scheduled for next week Thursday through Saturday at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Each of the eight sectionals this week sent the top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winner at No. 2 singles and doubles to state. Central freshman Christos Dovas (No. 1 singles), junior Austin Dority (No. 2 singles) and the duo of junior Ben Marecek and sophomore John Kinzler (No. 1 doubles) all reached the sectional and were vying for automatic state bids, but they all fell short by losing their first matches Thursday.
The WIAA will add a maximum of 16 additional singles players and doubles teams that were eliminated in sectionals before qualifying automatically as special qualifiers. Those had not been released as of early Friday afternoon. Follow kenoshanews.com/sports for updates.
For the Falcons, Dovas was defeated by Brookfield Central's Surya Arvind, 6-1, 6-1, in the quarterfinals of the No. 1 singles bracket Thursday, while Dority was defeated by Brookfield East's Christopher Knutson, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals of the No. 2 singles bracket. Dority did, however, defeat Brookfield Central's Adi Kurre, 6-1, 6-4, for third place.
At No. 1 doubles, Marecek and Kinzler were beaten by Brookfield Central's James Mirsberger and Sriram Arvind, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.
The Falcons also had competitors at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. At No. 3, sophomore Reid Glassen fell to Brookfield East's Oscar Corwin, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals before defeating Mukwonago's Brady Wierzbicki, 6-1, 6-1, in the third-place match. At No. 4, freshman Brett Hanke lost to Brookfield East's Arthur Dickson, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals before beating Brookfield Central's Sridhar Thiru, 6-1, 6-1, in the third-place match.
Brookfield East totaled 56 points combined from subsectionals and sectionals to advance to the Division-1 State Team Tournament from June 25-26 at the Menards Tennis Center. Central finished fourth with 20 points.
Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev and freshman Kristian Blagoev qualified for the Division-1 State Individual Tournament singles draw, while Tremper's duo of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price qualified in doubles out of Wednesday's sectional at Tremper. See kenoshanews.com/sports for updates on the brackets.