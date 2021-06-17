High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Blagoevs, Tremper's Whynott and Price advance at state

Indian Trail's Blagoev brothers and Tremper's doubles team of Ryan Whynott and Enza Price will be playing Friday in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament in Eau Claire.
Martin Blagoev, a senior and the No. 1 overall seed in the singles draw, won his lone match Thursday without issue to advance to Friday morning's third round, while his younger brother Kristian Blagoev, a freshman, won two matches Thursday to advance to the third round.
In the doubles draw, meanwhile, Whynott, a junior, and Price, a freshman, won their first-round match Thursday to advance.
The singles tournament is being held at the the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles tournament is being held at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Singles
As the singles tournament's top overall seed, Martin Blagoev had a first-round bye Thursday morning and then defeated unseeded Middleton junior Ian Connell, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round later Thursday to advance to the third round for the second straight time at state after doing so as a sophomore in 2019.
Blagoev, who is now 20-0 this season, will face Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin, who's seeded 16th and won two matches Thursday to improve to 24-1, in the third round Friday morning. The winner advances to the quarterfinals later Friday against either eighth-seeded Waunakee junior Tyler Nelson (16-2) or ninth-seeded Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak (28-2).
The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday morning, with all placement matches scheduled for later Saturday.
Kristian Blagoev, who's unseeded, is still alive in the draw in his first trip to state. He defeated unseeded Milwaukee Marquette sophomore Graham Kunick, 6-2, 6-4, in Thursday's first round before upsetting the No. 5 seed, Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu, in a 4-6, 6-1 (6) thriller in the second round.
Blagoev, who improved to 29-1, will now face 12th-seeded Middleton freshman Koji Heinemann (25-4) in the third round Friday morning. The winner advances to the quarterfinals later Friday against either fourth-seeded Brookfield East sophomore Sam Klein (26-1) or 13th-seeded Marquette senior Noah White (19-9).
Indian Trail had a third player in the state singles field, as junior Cole Reigel made the draw as a special qualifier. He met Kubiak in Thursday's first round and fell, 6-1, 6-1, to conclude his season with a 25-3 record.
Doubles
Whynott and Price are unseeded in the doubles draw and cruised past the fellow unseeded Hartford duo of senior Levi Everts and junior Drew Hoffman, 6-1, 6-1, in their first-round match Thursday to move to 5-3.
Next up is a tough second-round match Friday morning against the draw's No. 3 seed, Green Bay Notre Dame seniors JV Steckart and Tommy Zakowski, who had a first-round bye Thursday and come into the second round with a 16-0 record.
"They were in control the entire match (Thursday)," Tremper coach Tom Pacetti said of his doubles team's first-round performance. "We have been talking about controlling the points and executing shots when they happen, and they executed flawlessly.
"(Friday's) match, we will need to be aggressive from the first point in order to pull off an upset. We are playing really well right now and have a great chance on doing that."
The winner of Friday morning's match will play later Friday in the third round against either the unseeded Oak Creek team of senior Mark Ross and junior Aleix Massaneda (11-4) or the 14th-seeded Sun Prairie duo of junior Jacob Baldwin and freshman Nikko Vilwock (9-0).
The quarterfinals are also on Friday, with the semifinals and placement matches scheduled for Saturday.
