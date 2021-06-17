High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Blagoevs, Tremper's Whynott and Price advance at state

Indian Trail's Blagoev brothers and Tremper's doubles team of Ryan Whynott and Enza Price will be playing Friday in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament in Eau Claire.

Martin Blagoev, a senior and the No. 1 overall seed in the singles draw, won his lone match Thursday without issue to advance to Friday morning's third round, while his younger brother Kristian Blagoev, a freshman, won two matches Thursday to advance to the third round.

In the doubles draw, meanwhile, Whynott, a junior, and Price, a freshman, won their first-round match Thursday to advance.

The singles tournament is being held at the the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles tournament is being held at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Singles

As the singles tournament's top overall seed, Martin Blagoev had a first-round bye Thursday morning and then defeated unseeded Middleton junior Ian Connell, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round later Thursday to advance to the third round for the second straight time at state after doing so as a sophomore in 2019.