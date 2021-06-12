High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev gets top seed in state singles draw

Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev will enter his quest to win a WIAA Division-1 state title in boys tennis in great position.

The best you can get, actually.

Blagoev (19-0) was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the state singles draw, which was released earlier this weekend. The State Individual Tennis Tournament is Thursday through Saturday in Eau Claire. Singles matches will be played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center.

This is Blagoev's third trip to state. He lost in the first round as a freshman in 2018 and advanced to the third round as a sophomore in 2019 after being seeded 10th in the draw. Last season, of course, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blagoev enters state undefeated after recently winning Southeast Conference and sectional titles at No. 1 singles for the Hawks.

He will have a bye in Thursday morning's first round and will then play the winner of the first-round match between Middleton junior Ian Connell (22-1) and Appleton North senior James Rohrs (19-6), both unseeded, in the second round later Thursday. The third round is scheduled for Friday morning and the quarterfinals are later Friday, then the semifinals and all placement matches are scheduled for Saturday.