High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev gets top seed in state singles draw

Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev will enter his quest to win a WIAA Division-1 state title in boys tennis in great position.
The best you can get, actually.
Blagoev (19-0) was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the state singles draw, which was released earlier this weekend. The State Individual Tennis Tournament is Thursday through Saturday in Eau Claire. Singles matches will be played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center.
This is Blagoev's third trip to state. He lost in the first round as a freshman in 2018 and advanced to the third round as a sophomore in 2019 after being seeded 10th in the draw. Last season, of course, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blagoev enters state undefeated after recently winning Southeast Conference and sectional titles at No. 1 singles for the Hawks.
He will have a bye in Thursday morning's first round and will then play the winner of the first-round match between Middleton junior Ian Connell (22-1) and Appleton North senior James Rohrs (19-6), both unseeded, in the second round later Thursday. The third round is scheduled for Friday morning and the quarterfinals are later Friday, then the semifinals and all placement matches are scheduled for Saturday.
The earliest Blagoev could face a seeded opponent would be in the third round if 16th-seeded Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin (23-0) wins his first two matches to advance that far. The No. 2 seed, West De Pere senior Elijah Zifferblatt (21-1), is at the bottom of the bracket and couldn't face Blagoev until the championship match.
Blagoev's younger brother, freshman Kristian Blagoev, also qualified for the state singles field after winning a sectional title at No. 2 singles. The younger Blagoev, who enters state with a 27-1 record, is unseeded and will square off against Milwaukee Marquette sophomore Graham Kunick (17-9) in the first round Thursday morning. The winner will face the No. 10 seed, Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu (16-1), in the second round later Thursday.
A third Indian Trail player, meanwhile, was added to the state singles field as a special qualifier. Junior Cole Reigel, who competed at No. 3 singles in sectionals and finished second, also played at No. 1 and No. 2 singles throughout the season and racked up an impressive 25-2 record. He was added to the state field and will play ninth-seeded Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak (26-2) in the first round Thursday morning.
Reigel made a state appearance as a freshman in 2019 in the doubles field with then-senior Ben Haigh, where they lost in the first round.
Doubles
Tremper qualified a doubles team automatically for state, as the duo of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price have accumulated a 4-3 record in their matches together and placed third in No. 1 doubles at sectionals to qualify for state.
Doubles matches will be played at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Whynott and Price are unseeded in the draw and will play the unseeded Hartford duo of senior Levi Everts and junior Drew Hoffman (18-9) in a first-round match Thursday. The winner advances to Friday's second round against the third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame tandem of seniors JV Steckart and Tommy Zakowski, who are 16-0 and have a first-round bye.
Whynott reached state at doubles as a freshman in 2019 with then-senior Ben Goss, losing in the first round.
The second round, third round and quarterfinals for doubles are all scheduled for Friday, with the semifinals and placement matches scheduled for Saturday.