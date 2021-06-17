High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev, three other county players begin state run

Martin Blagoev’s chance to to the No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament has arrived.

Blagoev, an Indian Trail senior, has a 19-0 record through sectionals and received the top overall seed in the Division-1 singles field at the State Individual Tournament, which will be held today through Saturday in Eau Claire. The singles matches will be played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles matches will be played at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Blagoev has a bye through this morning’s first-round matches and will face either Middleton junior Ian Connell (22-1) or Appleton North senior James Rohrs (19-6) in the second round later today. Both of those players are unseeded.

The first match Blagoev could play against a seeded opponent would be a third-round matchup Friday morning against 16th-seeded Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin (23-0), if Corwin wins his first two matches today.

The quarterfinals will be played later Friday, followed by the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday and the championship match and all placement matches later Saturday.

Blagoev has history on his side, as the top seed in the singles draw has won 12 of the 19 state titles since 2001. The lowest seed to win it all during that time was a No. 4 seed.