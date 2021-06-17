High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev, three other county players begin state run

Martin Blagoev’s chance to to the No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament has arrived.
Blagoev, an Indian Trail senior, has a 19-0 record through sectionals and received the top overall seed in the Division-1 singles field at the State Individual Tournament, which will be held today through Saturday in Eau Claire. The singles matches will be played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles matches will be played at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Blagoev has a bye through this morning’s first-round matches and will face either Middleton junior Ian Connell (22-1) or Appleton North senior James Rohrs (19-6) in the second round later today. Both of those players are unseeded.
The first match Blagoev could play against a seeded opponent would be a third-round matchup Friday morning against 16th-seeded Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin (23-0), if Corwin wins his first two matches today.
The quarterfinals will be played later Friday, followed by the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday and the championship match and all placement matches later Saturday.
Blagoev has history on his side, as the top seed in the singles draw has won 12 of the 19 state titles since 2001. The lowest seed to win it all during that time was a No. 4 seed.
Blagoev also has plenty of experience at the State Tournament, even though it was cancelled due to the COVID-pandemic during his junior year in 2020. He reached state as a freshman in 2018 and lost in the first round and was seeded 10th in 2019 and won two matches before falling in the third round.
Other competitors
Blagoev’s younger brother, freshman Kristian Blagoev, and junior Cole Reigel are also in the state singles draw for Indian Trail.
Kristian Blagoev enters with a 27-1 record after winning a sectional title at No. 2 singles and is unseeded in the draw. He’ll face fellow unseeded sophomore Graham Kunick of Milwaukee Marquette (17-9) in a first-round match this morning. The winner advances to the second round later today against Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu (16-1), who’s seeded fifth and has a first-round bye.
Reigel, meanwhile, has an impressive 25-2 record and got into the draw unseeded as a special qualifier. He finished second at No. 3 singles in sectionals but played at No. 1 and No. 2 during the season. He’ll meet ninth-seeded Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak (26-2) this morning, with the winner advancing to play either Madison Memorial freshman Gokul Kamath (10-8) or Stoughton senior Steven Benoy (10-10), both unseeded, in the second round later today.
Reigel appeared at state as a freshman in 2019 in the doubles draw with then-Indian Trail senior Ben Haigh. They lost in the first round.
Speaking of doubles, Tremper has a duo in this year’s state draw in junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price, who enter with a 4-3 record together and qualified for state automatically after finishing third at No. 1 doubles in sectionals.
Whynott and Price are unseeded and face the unseeded Hartford duo of senior Levi Everts and junior Drew Hoffman (18-9) in today’s first round. The winner has a tough second-round matchup on Friday against the third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame duo of seniors JV Steckart and Tommy Zakowski (16-0), who have a first-round bye.
Whynott reached state at doubles as a freshman in 2019 with then-senior Ben Goss, losing in the first round.