High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev wins state singles title

"But it didn't work out. So this year I was really motivated every single match to show I could've done it last year and I'm going to do it this year."

All of Blagoev's experience and fortitude was on display this weekend.

"It goes back, literally, four years ago when he first came in and we did goal setting," Indian Trail coach Todd Anderson said. "We said we wanted to be right here. ... We thought this could happen his junior year before COVID.

"... He is clearly the best kid in the state. It's just, can you manage a situation like this? And he managed it beautifully. He didn't play his best tennis in the first round or two, but he kind of like poised himself all the way through this thing. He played his best tennis at the end. People had to get through him, and nobody could. Every time somebody broke, he broke back. The mental fortitude he had was wonderful."

After a first-round bye, Blagoev won his second-round match Thursday against unseeded Middleton junior Ian Connell, 6-3, 6-3. On Friday, he defeated 16th-seeded Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round and ninth-seeded Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinals to reach Saturday morning's semifinals.