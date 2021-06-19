High school boys tennis: Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev wins state singles title

Plans change in life.
Whether that becomes for better or for worse often depends on how you react.
Well, Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev reacted well to his changed plans, and now he has a WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis title in singles to show for it.
Blagoev came into this weekend's singles tournament at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire as the No. 1 seed in the draw after going 19-0 through sectionals, where he won the No. 1 singles title to qualify for state for the third time in his high school career.
And he didn't drop a set this weekend, going 5-0 from Thursday through Saturday, including a 6-4, 6-3 win in the state title match over the No. 3 seed, Wauwatosa East senior Noah Viste, on Saturday afternoon.
With that victory, Blagoev stood atop the podium as the state champ, a place he thought he'd be a year ago. After making the first round of state as a freshman in 2018 and the third round as a sophomore in 2019, Blagoev thought he had a shot to win the state title in 2020 as a junior.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the season was cancelled. Undeterred, Blagoev certainly made the most of his last opportunity to be a state champion.
"I really did think I had a shot last year to win it," Blagoev said via FaceTime after Saturday's title match. "Two years ago, I was able to go three sets with the state champ during the season. My goal was to do well in singles (last year) and then this year to play doubles with (younger brother Kristian, a freshman).
"But it didn't work out. So this year I was really motivated every single match to show I could've done it last year and I'm going to do it this year."
All of Blagoev's experience and fortitude was on display this weekend.
"It goes back, literally, four years ago when he first came in and we did goal setting," Indian Trail coach Todd Anderson said. "We said we wanted to be right here. ... We thought this could happen his junior year before COVID.
"... He is clearly the best kid in the state. It's just, can you manage a situation like this? And he managed it beautifully. He didn't play his best tennis in the first round or two, but he kind of like poised himself all the way through this thing. He played his best tennis at the end. People had to get through him, and nobody could. Every time somebody broke, he broke back. The mental fortitude he had was wonderful."
After a first-round bye, Blagoev won his second-round match Thursday against unseeded Middleton junior Ian Connell, 6-3, 6-3. On Friday, he defeated 16th-seeded Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round and ninth-seeded Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinals to reach Saturday morning's semifinals.
There, he cruised past 13th-seeded Milwaukee Marquette senor Noah White, 6-1, 6-4, to set up the title match with Viste. Blagoev said he'd played Viste twice before outside of high school competition, and Viste's strengths were his backhand and his serves. So Blagoev said he wanted to attack Viste's forehand, and he had to stick with that throughout the match.
"He comes and started out swinging his forehand, and I was like, 'Oh god, this is going to be brutal. You know what? If he beats me with that forehand, he beats me with that forehand. I'm going to make him earn it,'" Blagoev said.
"So I just kept moving, kept working, when he played a couple good games, I was like, 'OK, next game I'm going to play well in this one. I'm just going to keep going.'"
Younger Blagoev shines
While it wasn't a big surprise that Martin Blagoev won the state title, it was what his younger brother did that created one of the tournament's most exciting storylines.
He nearly made it an all-Blagoev state semifinal.
Kristian Blagoev, the Hawks' freshman who was unseeded in the state singles draw but got in automatically after winning his sectional's No. 2 singles title, upset two seeded opponents and nearly a third in the quarterfinals before ultimately falling short of playing for fifth place Saturday.
Had Kristian Blagoev defeated White in Friday's quarterfinals, it would've been the two Blagoevs playing Saturday morning in the semifinals with a trip to the title match on the line.
In the quarterfinal match against White, Blagoev won the second game, 7-5, after losing the first, 6-4. But White prevailed in the tiebreaker game, 10-6, to advance to the semifinals and nullify an all-Blagoev matchup.
That sent Kristian Blagoev to Saturday morning's fifth-place match against Kubiak. And perhaps Blagoev ran out of steam, as Kubiak won, 6-3, 7-5, to end Blagoev's state run and his terrific season with a 30-3 record.
"I went into this tournament thinking I could win this," Kristian Blagoev said. "Even my brother, I didn't think there was anyone that could dominate me. I was unseeded, but I knew that my draw was easy enough (that) they would have to earn it.
"We were similar skill levels. I went in knowing that I could win, and every match I had that mentality. I was like the youngest one there, so they had all the pressure. I just had to go in and swing."
To reach Friday's quarterfinals, Blagoev took care of unseeded Milwaukee Marquette sophomore Graham Kunick, 6-2, 6-4, in Thursday's first round and then upset fifth-seeded Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu via tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-1 (6), in Thursday's second round. In Friday morning's third round, Blagoev notched another upset, this time 6-1, 6-1 over 12th-seeded Middleton freshman Koji Heinemann.
Train in Illinois
The Blagoevs are in part trained by their father, Ivo, and they play junior tennis in Illinois at the College Park Athletic Club in Bannockburn, where Anderson said the depth of talent is greater than it is here.
Martin, who Anderson said got a perfect score on his ACT, is attending the University of Wisconsin in the fall and said he will try to walk onto the men's tennis team there. Kristian plans to play NCAA Division I tennis after high school, where he appears poised to win a state title or more.
"They're USTA players," Anderson said. "Kristian wants to be a Division I player (in college) when he's done, and he's going to be. Martin's going to play at Madison one of these days. It's just a matter of putting themselves in a position to do well.
"Because of the depth they have down in Illinois, they can push a little bit harder than they do up here. Dad's guided them along, just making sure their fitness and everything else, their cardio, is going."
Anderson also said it was tempting to pair the brothers in doubles, where they likely would've been favorites to win the state title. He said he almost certainly would have had the season not been cancelled last year and had Martin won the state singles title as a junior.
But that did not happen, of course.
"Today's about Martin," Anderson said. "... I couldn't deny Martin the chance to win the state title."
Indian Trail also had another player in the state singles draw, as junior Cole Reigel made it as a special qualifier. He lost his first-round match to Kubiak on Thursday morning, 6-1, 6-1, to finish the season with a 25-3 record.
Doubles
Tremper's doubles team of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price, meanwhile, qualified for state automatically after finishing third at No. 1 doubles in sectionals.
And at state, they nearly pulled off a big second-round upset.
After cruising past the unseeded Hartford duo of senor Levi Everts and junior Drew Hoffman in Thursday's first round, Whynott and Price met up with the third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame senior tandem of JV Steckart and Tommy Zakowski in Friday morning's second round.
Whynott and Price came out smoking and won the first game, 6-4, to get within a game of completing the upset. But Steckart and Zakowski rallied, winning the second game, 6-1, and the tiebreaker, 10-4.
Whynott and Price finished with a 5-4 record and a state tournament win playing together this season.
"We played really, really well in the first set, and it easily could've been a 6-0 or 6-1 set," Tremper coach Tom Pacetti said of the near-upset. "Told the players to keep the same mindset and continue to pressure them on every point.
"The momentum switched early in the second set when they (Steckart and Zakowski) started bombing serves and steadying their returns and ground strokes. We just didn’t play the same in the second set. Momentum is such a crazy thing in tennis, and they got it and never gave it back.
"Couldn’t be more proud of these players. We will use this loss to definitely get better. I’m already looking forward to next season with these guys."