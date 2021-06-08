High school boys tennis roundup: Indian Trail comes out of subsectionals in strong position

After winning the Southeast Conference title last week, the Indian Trail boys tennis team has put itself in solid position to win a WIAA Division-1 sectional title.
In a subsectional Monday at Tremper, the Hawks led the field with 14 points and advanced players in six out of seven flights to Wednesday morning's sectional, also at Tremper. Indian Trail will take its point total from the subsectional into the sectional, which adds the seven teams that were in the Greendale subsectional to the seven that were in the Tremper subsectional.
Whoever finishes with the most total points among the 14 teams in Wednesday's sectional advances to the Division-1 State Team Tournament, scheduled for June 25-26 at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
Franklin totaled 24 points Monday to place first in the Greendale subsectional, while Milwaukee Marquette was second with 20. Those two teams will begin Wednesday's sectional at Tremper with more points than Indian Trail. Tremper, meanwhile, scored 12 points Monday and along with Oak Creek will begin the sectional with the fourth-most team points.
Individually, the top four at No. 1 singles from Monday's subsectional advanced to Wednesday's sectional. All three county SEC teams qualified their No. 1 singles players, as top-seeded Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev (16-0), Tremper senior Michael States (9-9) and Bradford senior Isaac Sens (4-5) all advanced to sectionals.
From there, the top four at No. 1 singles move on to the Division-1 State Individual Tournament, scheduled for June 17-19 at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial High School.
At Nos. 2 through 4 singles, meanwhile, the top four from Monday's subsectional advanced to Wednesday's sectional, from which only the winner at No. 2 singles will advance to state. Indian Trail freshman Kristian Blagoev (25-1) remains in play for state after advancing to the sectional at No. 2 singles.
Also for Indian Trail, junior Cole Reigel (25-1) advanced to the sectional at No. 3 singles, as did junior Andrew Del Real (22-4) at No. 4 singles. Though Reigel and Del Real won't be eligible to advance to state as individuals, their point totals can help the Hawks advance as a team.
Also advancing to the sectional at No. 4 singles was Tremper senior Johnathan LeGrange (12-7).
In doubles, meanwhile, the top four No. 1 teams moved on to Wednesday's sectional, from which the top four will advance to state.
Both the Indian Trail duo of seniors Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell (8-8) and the Tremper duo of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price (2-2) moved on at No. 1 doubles.
The top two teams at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles also advanced to the sectional, from which only the winner at No. 2 doubles will advance to state.
Tremper sophomore Blake Callahan and freshman Grant Murowski (3-2) advanced to the sectional at No. 2 doubles, while Indian Trail sophomore Kevin Chalastawa and junior Calvin Windsor (9-7) advanced at No. 3 doubles.
Badger subsectional
Central and Wilmot also competed Monday in a WIAA Division-1 subsectional at Lake Geneva Badger, and the Falcons advanced all four singles flights and their No. 1 doubles flight to Thursday morning's sectional at Brookfield Central.
Central freshman Christos Dovas (12-5) advanced at No. 1 singles, as did junior Austin Dority (13-4) at No. 2 singles, sophomore Reid Glassen (14-4) at No. 3 singles, freshman Brett Hanke (15-3) at No. 4 singles and the duo of junior Ben Marecek and sophomore John Kinzler (12-5) at No. 1 doubles.
Wilmot, meanwhile, did not advance a flight to the sectional.
In the team standings from the subsectional, Central tied for first place with Mukwonago with 20 points and will enter Thursday's sectional tied for third-place with the Indians for the most team points. Brookfield Central and Brookfield East each totaled 24 points from Monday's subsectional at Muskego.
Division-2
St. Joseph totaled four team points Monday in a WIAA Division-2 subsectional at Wind Point Prairie but did not advance a flight to Thursday's subsectional, hosted by Brookfield Academy/University School at Pleasant Valley Tennis Center in Jackson.
For the Lancers in Monday's subsectional, Ethan Esposito won a match at No. 3 singles and Aaron Borchardt won a match at No. 4 singles to accumulate two team points each. But both lost their second matches to fall a win shy of advancing to the sectional.