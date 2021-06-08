High school boys tennis roundup: Indian Trail comes out of subsectionals in strong position

From there, the top four at No. 1 singles move on to the Division-1 State Individual Tournament, scheduled for June 17-19 at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire and Eau Claire Memorial High School.

At Nos. 2 through 4 singles, meanwhile, the top four from Monday's subsectional advanced to Wednesday's sectional, from which only the winner at No. 2 singles will advance to state. Indian Trail freshman Kristian Blagoev (25-1) remains in play for state after advancing to the sectional at No. 2 singles.

Also for Indian Trail, junior Cole Reigel (25-1) advanced to the sectional at No. 3 singles, as did junior Andrew Del Real (22-4) at No. 4 singles. Though Reigel and Del Real won't be eligible to advance to state as individuals, their point totals can help the Hawks advance as a team.

Also advancing to the sectional at No. 4 singles was Tremper senior Johnathan LeGrange (12-7).

In doubles, meanwhile, the top four No. 1 teams moved on to Wednesday's sectional, from which the top four will advance to state.

Both the Indian Trail duo of seniors Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell (8-8) and the Tremper duo of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price (2-2) moved on at No. 1 doubles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}