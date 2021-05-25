High school boys tennis roundup: Indian Trail keeps rolling

The Indian Trail boys tennis team is on a roll.

Coming off a 6-0 performance at the De Pere Invitational on Friday and Saturday, the Hawks improved to 16-2 in dual matches overall this season with a 5-2 non-conference win over Lake Geneva Badger on Monday at Indian Trail.

The Hawks swept the four singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, as Martin Blagoev beat Evan Bernales at No. 1, Kristian Blagoev defeated Nate Buntrock at No. 2, Cole Reigel defeated Nick Brennan at No. 3 and Andrew Del Real beat Clark Greene at No. 4.

In doubles, Indian Trail's No. 1 team of Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell defeated Badger's Jake Bethel and Marco Alberts, 6-4, 6-3.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, the Hawks were perfect in De Pere, defeating Green Bay Preble, 6-1, Pulaski, 6-1, Manitowoc Lincoln, 6-2, Appleton Xavier, 4-3, and De Pere, 4-3. They had another win that was not reported.

Of the matches reported, Reigel went 5-0 in three matches at No. 3 singles, one at No. 1 singles and one at No. 2 singles, Del Real was 5-0 in four matches at No. 4 singles and one at No. 3 singles, Martin Blagoev was 3-0 in three matches at No. 1 singles and Kristian Blagoev went 4-0 in three matches at No. 2 singles and one at No. 1 singles.

