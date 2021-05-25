High school boys tennis roundup: Indian Trail keeps rolling

The Indian Trail boys tennis team is on a roll.
Coming off a 6-0 performance at the De Pere Invitational on Friday and Saturday, the Hawks improved to 16-2 in dual matches overall this season with a 5-2 non-conference win over Lake Geneva Badger on Monday at Indian Trail.
The Hawks swept the four singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, as Martin Blagoev beat Evan Bernales at No. 1, Kristian Blagoev defeated Nate Buntrock at No. 2, Cole Reigel defeated Nick Brennan at No. 3 and Andrew Del Real beat Clark Greene at No. 4.
In doubles, Indian Trail's No. 1 team of Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell defeated Badger's Jake Bethel and Marco Alberts, 6-4, 6-3.
Over the weekend, meanwhile, the Hawks were perfect in De Pere, defeating Green Bay Preble, 6-1, Pulaski, 6-1, Manitowoc Lincoln, 6-2, Appleton Xavier, 4-3, and De Pere, 4-3. They had another win that was not reported.
Of the matches reported, Reigel went 5-0 in three matches at No. 3 singles, one at No. 1 singles and one at No. 2 singles, Del Real was 5-0 in four matches at No. 4 singles and one at No. 3 singles, Martin Blagoev was 3-0 in three matches at No. 1 singles and Kristian Blagoev went 4-0 in three matches at No. 2 singles and one at No. 1 singles.
In doubles, Martin Blagoev and Powell teamed up to win two matches at No. 1, while Franke and Powell went 2-1 at No. 1.
According to Wisconsin's Tennis Reporting system, which coaches use to submit results, Indian Trail has the second-best record in the state in Division-1 behind only 16-0 Brookfield East, which nipped the Hawks, 4-3, earlier this season.
Reigel and Kristian Blagoev are tied for the state lead in singles wins with 16 each, while Del real has 15 victories.
Tremper 4, Cedarburg 3
The Trojans also notched a non-conference dual-match win Monday on the road.
For Tremper, Collin Mossman beat Ryan Landers at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-2, David McCormick beat James King at No. 3 singles, 7-3, 7-6 (1), Enza Price and Ryan Whynott defeated Brandon Khmelevsky and Brennan Claypool at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-2, and Blake Callahan and Grant Murawski defeated Carter Fast and Ethan Fuhrman at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-2.