High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail boys volleyball hopes intense rivalry with Franklin can help spark Cinderella run in WIAA playoffs

Nobody ever said it would be easy.

Not for the Indian Trail boys volleyball squad.

The sport is simply getting better and better each and every year in the southeast Wisconsin region, and the Hawks are witnessing it first-hand this fall.

Despite winning the Southeast Conference outright last week, the Hawks earned a No. 5 seed in the WIAA boys volleyball playoffs, which open Friday at 4 p.m. at No. 4 Central.

Trail not only has to win on the road in Paddock Lake, but western county area teams like Wilmot (No. 2), Burlington (No. 3) and Union Grove (No. 1) all earned higher seeds, and the road to Green Bay will go through western Kenosha County.

Franklin-Indian Trail rivalry getting bigger

Saturday's Southeast Conference tournament came down to the championship match between the Franklin Sabers and Hawks, only one week after Trail beat Franklin to capture the outright regular season conference championship.

But the Sabers earned their get-back late Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks and Sabers went toe-to-toe Saturday in the SEC tournament, but this time the Sabers snatched a 3-2 victory to claim the tournament championship.

Two weeks prior, Indian Trail won the regular season title by beating Franklin, 3-2.

The final scores of the tournament title match Saturday were 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-13 in favor of the Sabers.

"What a great match that championship was," said Hawks head coach Brian Sharkey Sunday morning. "We were again down 13-9 in the final game and were just one point from tying it up 14-14 in set five. I was proud of how our boys played those last points of the match and battled all the way to the bitter end."

Earlier in the day, the Hawks swept Racine Park in the quarterfinals, 25-12, 25-12 and 25-15 as well as Oak Creek in the semifinals, 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.

Tremper took fifth at Saturday's tournament, which was held at Tremper High School, and Bradford came in seventh.

Leading the way for the Hawks on the day were the following players: Tillon Galgan (12 aces, 24 kills), Jackson Wilhelmson (24 kills), Max Binder (17 kills, 13 blocks).

"We are very excited about the challenge of playing Westosha on Friday at 4 p.m. as the No. 5 seed," Sharkey said Tuesday. "We lost to them at a tournament earlier this year but we were not at full strength. We accept the 5 seed because we didn't have wins over any of the SLC teams this year, so it only made sense to put us where they did. I think the guys have come to terms with the road ahead of us is going to be hard, but we also know we aren't here to be given the easiest road to Green Bay. To make it there, you're going to have to beat the other strong teams in this sectional."
 
Indian Trail takes a 17-17 record in the playoffs and a 7-0 mark in conference play.
 
While none of the Southern Lakes Conference schools are currently in the state's top-10 rankings, Union Grove is 20-6 and Wilmot is 21-8.
 
"First and foremost, the teams in the Southern Lakes this year are super athletic, and thankfully so are we," Sharkey added. "We've got a good combination of volleyball IQ and competitive drive that we will hold up well against any of the teams from the SLC. I think we have a chance to make a run thanks to being a full strength entering the postseason."
 
Burlington is 16-16, and Central sits at 14-12-1.
 
Bradford (6-12) earned a No. 6 seed and will travel to Burlington for a regional final Friday at 7 p.m.
 
Tremper (5-18) travels to Wilmot Friday night at 7 p.m.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
