High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail boys volleyball hopes intense rivalry with Franklin can help spark Cinderella run in WIAA playoffs

"We are very excited about the challenge of playing Westosha on Friday at 4 p.m. as the No. 5 seed," Sharkey said Tuesday. "We lost to them at a tournament earlier this year but we were not at full strength. We accept the 5 seed because we didn't have wins over any of the SLC teams this year, so it only made sense to put us where they did. I think the guys have come to terms with the road ahead of us is going to be hard, but we also know we aren't here to be given the easiest road to Green Bay. To make it there, you're going to have to beat the other strong teams in this sectional."

Indian Trail takes a 17-17 record in the playoffs and a 7-0 mark in conference play.

While none of the Southern Lakes Conference schools are currently in the state's top-10 rankings, Union Grove is 20-6 and Wilmot is 21-8.

"First and foremost, the teams in the Southern Lakes this year are super athletic, and thankfully so are we," Sharkey added. "We've got a good combination of volleyball IQ and competitive drive that we will hold up well against any of the teams from the SLC. I think we have a chance to make a run thanks to being a full strength entering the postseason."

Burlington is 16-16, and Central sits at 14-12-1.

Bradford (6-12) earned a No. 6 seed and will travel to Burlington for a regional final Friday at 7 p.m.

Tremper (5-18) travels to Wilmot Friday night at 7 p.m.