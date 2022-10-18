High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail boys volleyball hopes intense rivalry with Franklin can help spark Cinderella run in WIAA playoffs

Nobody ever said it would be easy.
Not for the Indian Trail boys volleyball squad.
The sport is simply getting better and better each and every year in the southeast Wisconsin region, and the Hawks are witnessing it first-hand this fall.
Despite winning the Southeast Conference outright last week, the Hawks earned a No. 5 seed in the WIAA boys volleyball playoffs, which open Friday at 4 p.m. at No. 4 Central.
Trail not only has to win on the road in Paddock Lake, but western county area teams like Wilmot (No. 2), Burlington (No. 3) and Union Grove (No. 1) all earned higher seeds, and the road to Green Bay will go through western Kenosha County.
Franklin-Indian Trail rivalry getting bigger
Saturday's Southeast Conference tournament came down to the championship match between the Franklin Sabers and Hawks, only one week after Trail beat Franklin to capture the outright regular season conference championship.
People are also reading…
But the Sabers earned their get-back late Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks and Sabers went toe-to-toe Saturday in the SEC tournament, but this time the Sabers snatched a 3-2 victory to claim the tournament championship.
Two weeks prior, Indian Trail won the regular season title by beating Franklin, 3-2.
The final scores of the tournament title match Saturday were 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-13 in favor of the Sabers.
"What a great match that championship was," said Hawks head coach Brian Sharkey Sunday morning. "We were again down 13-9 in the final game and were just one point from tying it up 14-14 in set five. I was proud of how our boys played those last points of the match and battled all the way to the bitter end."
Earlier in the day, the Hawks swept Racine Park in the quarterfinals, 25-12, 25-12 and 25-15 as well as Oak Creek in the semifinals, 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.
Tremper took fifth at Saturday's tournament, which was held at Tremper High School, and Bradford came in seventh.
Leading the way for the Hawks on the day were the following players: Tillon Galgan (12 aces, 24 kills), Jackson Wilhelmson (24 kills), Max Binder (17 kills, 13 blocks).