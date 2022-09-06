High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail seeking next level after state tournament run

How do you follow up a conference regular season championship, conference tournament title and state tournament appearance?

You go ahead and schedule the hardest teams in the state the next year to take it to yet another level and put your program into a new level of excellence.

That's exactly what the Indian Trail boys volleyball squad and head coach Brian Sharkey are doing this season.

In only nine seasons, the Hawks have advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament four times, and this year could very well be number 5.

After a 23-14 record last season, Sharkey has stacked the deck in hopes of getting back to Green Bay like last year, but this time winning a match and maybe more.

The Central boys are the defending Division 1 runners-up after losing to Milwaukee Marquette in the state championship match last year (lost 3-2 after leading 2-1), and Sharkey believes his Hawks can continue the recent success of county teams.

Most importantly, Indian Trail has gone from being an overlooked "new" program, that started not long ago in 2013, to a formidable area powerhouse and a team to not be taken lightly.

"The most notable change in the program over the last 10 years has been the fact we're no longer looked at as a 'new' program," Sharkey said. "We've earned a lot of respect from the top-ranked teams from around the state."

"People don't ask anymore, 'Where is Indian Trail?'. We've made a name for the program and continue to challenge ourselves to train and compete at a level I could never have imagined 10 years ago."

That unimaginable level has included a 3-8 start to this season based in part to playing seven teams ranked in the top 15.

Just last weekend on Saturday at the Brookfield Clash at Brookfield East High School, the Hawks earned their first win over a top-10 team — defeating No. 10 Waukesha West (27-25, 26-24).

In the tournament, Indian Trail held a three-point lead halfway through match against the state's second-ranked team, Catholic Memorial, before falling 25-20, 25-20.

Trail also lost recently to the No. 1 Marquette.

Sharkey said Central's run of two straight state tournaments the last two years was a culmination of a lot of things coming together at the right time, like tons of talent and the chemistry of a core that played together since middle school.

This year, Sharkey says Wilmot will be a formidable county foe. The Panthers swept Central recently, and they feature the hitting trio of Dane Turner, Cam Doty and Jacob Camacho.

"Wilmot is going to be a very strong team," Sharkey said. "Though they graduated a very experienced setter, they return lots of firepower at the hitting positions. They took down Central and made it look easy."

Sharkey says he doesn't see any other county teams posing a huge challenge, but it will be harder to make state this year.

The sectional features Indian Trail, Wilmot, Union Grove, Burlington and Central, Bradford and Tremper, as opposed to the three Kenosha schools and four Racine schools last season.

Sharkey said key returning players are senior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson, a first team all-Southeast performer last year, senior middle hitter Aidan Bratzke, a second team all-SEC pick, and senior libero Jackson Tirado, an honorable mention selection in 2021.

Key newcomers that will round out the starting lineup are senior setter Ryan Edwards, junior outside hitter Tillon Galgan and junior right side hitter Ben Dankert.

Wilhelmson led the team with 22 kills last weekend in Brookfield, and Dankert added 21. Edwards dished out 62 assists, Kendall Cole had six blocks and Tirado had 14 digs.

"We always have high expectations," Sharkey said. "But the level of competition in our sectional and in our conference has gone up this year. It's going to be much harder."

What's the ultimate goal?

"We've made it our goal to return to state and win conference along the way," Sharkey said. "But we know it's going to be a much more difficult road than last year. So staying engaged and present in all our training and competitions is a priority to help us achieve our goals."