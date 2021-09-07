High school cross country: Bliss leads Bradford boys to third-place finish in Bulldog Invite

Led by senior Noah Bliss' fifth-place finish, the Bradford boys cross country team placed third among 14 teams Friday in the Bulldog Invite at McCarty Park in West Allis.
Bliss posted a time of 17 minutes, 10.2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Bradford junior Zackery Meyer, meanwhile, finished 13th with a time of 17:47.37.
Also for the Bradford boys, junior Eli Fredrickson finished 24th (18:28.81), junior Owen Erickson was 35th (18:52.41) and junior Danny Torresin finished 38th (19:01.55).
In the girls field, Bradford had just four runners, so the Red Devils did not post a team score.
However, senior Reaghan Spencer finished 22nd individually with a time of 21:37.75, while junior Simona Tenuta was 39th (22:29.55), junior Kaila Stibeck placed 40th (22:30.35) and junior Meghan McNeely finished 58th (23:43.57).
Waukesha North senior Patrick Willis won the boys individual title with a time of 15:37.18, while Oak Creek senior Isabela Ross won the girls individual title in 18:08.03.
Meier leads Hawks
Senior Keegan Meier finished 11th in the boys field with a time of 16:37 to lead the Hawks to a fourth-place finish out of 18 teams Friday in the Leighton-Betz Invitational at Greenfield Park in West Allis.
Also scoring for the Indian Trail boys were senior Nick Fonk (25th, 17:12.4), senior Chad Helmke (26th, 17:16.7), senior Gabe Islas (30th, 17:24) and senior Nick Klinkhammer (43rd, 17:45.9).
The Indian Trail girls, meanwhile, finished eighth among 17 teams, led by sophomore Kate Herrmann, who placed 30th in 21:08.7
Also for the Hawks, senior Payton Scoggin placed 36th (21:19.8), junior Alissa Taylor finished 47th (21:34.2), sophomore Audrey Shreve was 48th (21:41.4) and sophomore Rachel Helmke finished 71st (22:37.9).
Hartland Arrowhead junior Ethan Scheifer won the boys individual title in 18:06 and Slinger junior Summer Schuster won the girls individual title in 19:00.5.
Tremper's Ingram places 15th
Tremper senior Jayden Ingram finished 15th with a time of 20:58.5 in the girls field in the Racine Horlick Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Saturday.
Tremper senior Faith Marschel, meanwhile, placed 41st in 22:08.3 and Wilmot junior Amber Blount was 49th in 22:18.8. Neither Tremper or Wilmot had enough girls runners to post a team score.
In the boys field, sophomore Cael Handorf led Wilmot with a 54th-place finish (18:25.5), while senior Elijah Stuebner led Tremper with a 55th-place finish (18:26.6).
The Panthers placed 14th among 14 teams in the boys field, while the Trojans did not have enough boys runners to qualify in the team scores.
Pacers finish ninth
Shoreland Lutheran finished ninth among 14 teams Saturday in the Waukesha South Blackshirt Challenge at Minooka Park in Waukesha.
Scoring for the Pacers were junior Angel Ayala (48th, 20:10.4), sophomore Asher Patterson (49th, 20:10.9), sophomore Nathanial Groth (62nd, 20:50.1), junior Andy Duff (73rd, 21:32.6) and freshman Izaiah Roozen (81st, 22:45.7).
For the Shoreland girls, sophomore Belle Zarling placed 44th in 24:29.6, but the Pacers did not have enough runners to post a girls team score.