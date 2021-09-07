High school cross country: Bliss leads Bradford boys to third-place finish in Bulldog Invite

Led by senior Noah Bliss' fifth-place finish, the Bradford boys cross country team placed third among 14 teams Friday in the Bulldog Invite at McCarty Park in West Allis.

Bliss posted a time of 17 minutes, 10.2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Bradford junior Zackery Meyer, meanwhile, finished 13th with a time of 17:47.37.

Also for the Bradford boys, junior Eli Fredrickson finished 24th (18:28.81), junior Owen Erickson was 35th (18:52.41) and junior Danny Torresin finished 38th (19:01.55).

In the girls field, Bradford had just four runners, so the Red Devils did not post a team score.

However, senior Reaghan Spencer finished 22nd individually with a time of 21:37.75, while junior Simona Tenuta was 39th (22:29.55), junior Kaila Stibeck placed 40th (22:30.35) and junior Meghan McNeely finished 58th (23:43.57).

Waukesha North senior Patrick Willis won the boys individual title with a time of 15:37.18, while Oak Creek senior Isabela Ross won the girls individual title in 18:08.03.

