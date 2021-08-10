High school fall sports preview: County teams ready for 2021 season

County football teams officially rang in the 2021-22 WIAA high school sports calendar last week with the first official days of practice.
But football isn’t the only sport that’s getting started for the fall season.
Cross country, girls golf, boys soccer, girls swimming, girls tennis, boys volleyball and girls volleyball are also getting underway, with girls golf the first of those sports to begin official practices on Monday.
Here’s a closer look at some key dates and notes for the county high school fall sports season, excluding football (football previews will run separately in the Kenosha News coming soon):
Cross country
Earliest practice: Aug. 16.
Earliest meet: Aug. 24.
Conference meets: Southeast (Oct. 16, Grant Park, South Milwaukee); Southern Lakes (Oct. 16, UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course); Metro Classic (Oct. 16, UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course); Midwest Classic (Oct. 16, Lake Country Lutheran).
Sectionals: Oct. 22-23.
State Meet: Oct. 30 (Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids).
FYI: Last season, Indian Trail sent both its boys and girls teams to the State Meet, while Tremper qualified its girls team. ... Individually, Central’s Will Allen finished 14th in the boys field at state as a junior in 2020. ... For the Indian Trail boys at state last year, Keegan Meier, Chad Helmke, Nick Klinkhammer, Nick Fonk and Gabe Islas all competed as juniors, while Connor Gilbert did so as a freshman. ... In the girls field at state last year, Wilmot’s Amber Blount qualified as a sophomore, while Tremper’s Tess Callahan (freshman), Jayden Ingram (junior), Faith Marschel (junior), Jenna Puhr (sophomore) and freshman Audrey Marschel (freshman) also qualified, along with Indian Trail’s Kate Hermann (freshman), Alissa Taylor (sophomore), Payton Scoggin (junior), Emma Giese (junior), Riya Patel (freshman) and Graze Kozel (freshman).
Girls golf
Earliest practice: Aug. 9.
Earliest meet: Aug. 12.
Conference meets: Southeast (Sept. 23, Meadowbrook GC, Racine); Southern Lakes (Sept. 21, Evergreen GC, Elkhorn).
Regionals: Sept. 29-30.
Sectionals: Oct. 4-6.
State Meet: Oct. 11-12 (University Ridge, Verona).
FYI: As freshmen last season, Central twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker finished tied for third and 22nd, respectively, in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet. ... Kylie Walker led the rain-shortened meet after the first nine holes. ... The only county golfer to win a state title in girls golf is Bradford’s Carly Werwie, who did so in back-to-back years in Division-1 from 2004-05. ... As a team, Central finished third in its sectional and missed qualifying for state as a team by just seven strokes. ... In addition to the Walkers, Elle O’Reilly competed as a sophomore and Carly Lois competed as a junior for the Falcons at sectionals last season. ... Bradford’s Ava Litkey qualified for a Division-1 sectional as a sophomore last year and tied for 18th.
Boys soccer
Earliest practice: Aug. 16.
Earliest match: Aug. 24.
Notable county dates: Bradford at Tremper (Aug. 31); Shoreland Lutheran at Wilmot (Aug. 31); Central at Wilmot (Sept. 7); Bradford at Shoreland Lutheran (Sept. 10); Indian Trail at Tremper (Sept. 14); Christian Life at Shoreland Lutheran (Sept. 16); St. Joseph at Christian Life (Sept. 18, Ameche Field); Bradford at Indian Trail (Sept. 28); St. Joseph at Shoreland Lutheran (Oct. 6); Central at St. Joseph (Oct 8, Anderson Park/Troha Field); Central at Shoreland Lutheran (Oct. 16).
Regionals: Oct. 19 and 23 (Divisions-1 and -2); Oct. 19, 21 and 23 (Divisions-3 and -4).
Sectionals: Oct. 28 and 30.
State Tournament: Nov. 4-6 (Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee).
FYI: Bradford midfielder Erick Villalobos (junior), Indian Trail midfielder Efrain Ramirez (junior), Indian Trail midfielder David Chon (sophomore), Bradford forward Michael Deluca (junior), Tremper defender Colin Droessler (junior) and Tremper goalkeeper Ben Wajerski (sophomore) were named first-team All-Southeast Conference as non-seniors in 2020. ... St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference at forward as a junior last season. ... Christian Life’s Michael Oware was named second-team All-Midwest Classic Conference at forward as a junior last fall. ... Tremper was the lone county team to reach last year’s sectionals in a WIAA postseason that was restricted in numbers due to the pandemic, as the Trojans fell to Muskego in the Division-1 sectional semifinals.
Girls swimming
Earliest practice: Aug. 10.
Earliest meet: Aug. 18.
Conference meets: Southeast (Oct. 30, Racine Park); Southern Lakes (Oct. 30, Whitewater).
Sectionals: Nov. 5 (diving); Nov. 6 (swimming).
State Meet: Nov. 12-13 (Waukesha South HS Natatorium).
FYI: In her freshman season last fall, Central freshman Mackenzie Thomas, swimming with the Badger Combined co-op team, reached the podium individually at the WIAA Division-1 State Meet in both the 50-yard freestyle with a third-place finish and the 100 breaststroke with a fourth-place finish and was on the Badgers’ 200 freestyle relay team that placed second. ... Central’s Zoe McNeill, a sophomore last year, was also on the 200 freestyle relay team, as Badger Combined finished ninth at state in the team standings. ... Indian Trail Joanne Banaszak, a junior last fall, made her second State Meet appearance in diving and placed ninth.
Girls tennis
Earliest practice: Aug. 10.
Earliest meet: Aug. 14.
Conference tournaments: Southeast (Sept. 30, Racine Horlick); Southern Lakes (Sept. 25, Lake Geneva Badger); Metro Classic (Sept. 25, Wind Point Prairie).
Subsectionals: Oct. 4-5.
Sectionals: Oct. 6-7.
State Individual Tournament: Oct. 14-16 (venue TBA).
State Team Tournament: Oct. 22-23 (venue TBA).
FYI: Wilmot’s Gwen Hammond returns as a junior after teaming with then-senior Halle Rosentreter in 2020 to win the Panthers’ first girls tennis state title in school history when they captured the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament doubles crown. ... Indian Trail’s Lainy Ristau also qualified for state in singles last year as a sophomore, Central’s Alexandra Wells qualified as a junior in doubles with then-senior Emily Wermeling, Indian Trail’s Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota qualified together in doubles as juniors and Central’s Tristin Jantz qualified for singles as a junior. ... Hammond and Rosentreter defeated Wells and Wermeling in the second round of the state doubles draw last year, while Jantz advanced to the second round in singles.
Boys volleyball
Earliest practice: Aug. 16.
Earliest match: Aug. 24.
Notable county dates: Tremper and Indian Trail at Indian Trail Quadrangular (Sept. 25); Bradford at Tremper (Sept. 1); Wilmot at Central (Sept. 2); Indian Trail at Tremper (Sept. 15); Bradford at Indian Trail (Sept. 29); Central at Wilmot (Sept. 30); Southeast Conference Meet (Oct. 16, Racine Park).
Regionals: Oct. 22.
Sectionals: Oct. 26 and 30.
State Tournament: Nov. 4-6 (Resch Center, Green Bay).
FYI: As a junior in 2020, Tremper’s Torin Byrnes was named first-team All-Southeast Conference and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. ... Central’s Keegan Kearby, Daniel Tompkins, Bradley Bell and Jack Rose were each named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference as juniors last fall, while Kearby was named the SLC Player of the Year. ... Central defeated Indian Trail in a WIAA sectional final to reach the State Tournament for the fourth time in program history (including 2010, 2011 and 2013), where the Falcons lost to Hartland Arrowhead in the quarterfinals. ... The Hawks reached the State Tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2018, while Tremper did so in 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2007.
Girls volleyball
Earliest practice: Aug. 16.
Earliest match: Aug. 25.
Notable county dates: Indian Trail at St. Joseph (Aug. 24); Wilmot at Wilmot Invitational (Aug. 28); Bradford at Tremper (Aug. 31); Tremper, Indian Trail and Christian Life at Indian Trail Quadrangular (Sept. 2); Tremper, Indian Trail and Wilmot at Indian Trail Invite (Sept. 11); Indian Trail at Tremper (Sept. 14); Tremper at St. Joseph (Sept. 20); St. Joseph at Shoreland Lutheran (Sept. 23); Bradford at Indian Trail (Sept. 28); Central at Wilmot (Sept. 28); Tremper and Central at Central Invite (Oct. 9); Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life at Shoreland Lutheran Invite (Oct. 9); Southeast Conference Meet (Oct. 16, Racine Horlick); Southern Lakes Conference Meet (Oct. 16, Lake Geneva Badger).
Regionals: Oct. 19, 21 and 23 (Divisions-2 through -4); Oct. 21 and 23 (Division-1).
Sectionals: Oct. 28 and 30.
State Tournament: Nov. 4-6 (Resch Center, Green Bay)
FYI: Bradford’s Ally Eckel (sophomore libero), Indian Trail’s Avery Longrie (junior outside hitter) and St. Joseph’s Ellie Schuler (junior setter) were each named first-team All-County as non-seniors during the 2020 season. ... Eckel was also named the Southeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year. ... Central’s Lauren Foerster (junior outside hitter) made second-team All-County as a non-senior last season. ... Bradford reached the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals last year in the COVID-altered postseason format, while St. Joseph reached the Division-3 sectional finals.