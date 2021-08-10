High school fall sports preview: County teams ready for 2021 season

FYI: As freshmen last season, Central twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker finished tied for third and 22nd, respectively, in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet. ... Kylie Walker led the rain-shortened meet after the first nine holes. ... The only county golfer to win a state title in girls golf is Bradford’s Carly Werwie, who did so in back-to-back years in Division-1 from 2004-05. ... As a team, Central finished third in its sectional and missed qualifying for state as a team by just seven strokes. ... In addition to the Walkers, Elle O’Reilly competed as a sophomore and Carly Lois competed as a junior for the Falcons at sectionals last season. ... Bradford’s Ava Litkey qualified for a Division-1 sectional as a sophomore last year and tied for 18th.