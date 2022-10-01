High school football: Badger suffocates Central, Falcons suffer 2nd straight loss

LAKE GENEVA — Despite getting an interception on the first play from scrimmage and a quick score just three minutes into the game, Central did not have much of an answer for the Lake Geneva Badgers Friday night, falling 52-15 in a pivotal Southern Lakes Conference matchup.

Badger improved to 5-0 in the SLC and sits pretty atop the standings, while Central (5-2, 3-2) squandered a huge opportunity to jump over the Badgers into first place.

Now, after two straight losses to Waterford and Badger, the Falcons must win one of their final two games to make it to the WIAA playoffs.

“We did not play well,” Westosha Central head coach Jared Franz said. “We were very sloppy with turnovers, penalties, but all the credit goes to Badger. They were the better team.”

They finished with two turnovers and had nine penalties for 87 yards.

Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle threw a pass into double coverage and right into the hands of Westosha Central defensive back Nick Argersinger on the Badgers’ first offensive possession of the game.

He was able to run it all the way back to Badger’s side of the field and the offense, after getting a turnover on downs on their opening possession, was able to capitalize.

On first down from Badger’s 38-yard line, junior quarterback Brock Koeppel took it himself and ran it in for a 37-yard rushing touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

Central's lead was brief, as the Badger’s answered on offense, using a 10-play drive that resulted in a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Doyle to tie things up at 7-7 with 4:49 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons fumbled on their next drive, which was recovered by Badger, proving to be costly. Doyle ran for a 23-yard scamper and fumbled into the end zone, but it was ultimately recovered by the Badgers for a touchdown.

It was that kind of the night for the Falcons.

Another turnover on downs by the Central offense early in the second quarter resulted in another touchdown for the Badger offense less than a minute into the second quarter.

Five empty offensive possessions for both teams came and went through much of the second quarter with neither defense really giving an inch.

But the Badger special teams unit came through, blocked a punt, and gave the ball back to Doyle and the Badger offense with two minutes remaining in the half. Doyle was able to find the end zone once again with just 49.3 seconds left in the half as he rolled to his right and outran everyone down the sideline for a 50-yard rushing touchdown.

Badger missed their PAT on the previous touchdown, but were able to convert the two-point conversion to close out the half with the Falcons down 28-7.

Badger connected on a 36-yard field goal and had one more touchdown in the third quarter, but the Falcon offense was finally able to put something together just before the quarter was about to expire.

Koeppel made an outstanding play by evading the rush, rolling to his right by breaking two tackles and finding junior wide receiver Josh Topercer for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 2.4 seconds left in the third quarter. Sophomore running back Landon Taylor was able to convert on the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 38-15.

Fifteen points and 237 total yards of offense was all Central was able to muster on a Badger defense that has only allowed 6.75 points per game against Southern Lakes Conference opponents prior the game.

While the loss stings for Franz and his players, with two games left in the regular season and a playoff spot up for grabs, they are just going to focus on improving.

“We just want to get better every week,” he said. “Being 1-0 is the mantra. We need one for the playoffs and we got a rivalry game week 9 (Wilmot). We’ll see how it goes; we just want to get a good week of practice in.”

Koeppel went 13-of-23 passing for 117 yards and one touchdown while totaling 44 yards rushing and one touchdown. Junior wide receiver Colin Meininger had seven receptions for 77 yards.