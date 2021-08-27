High school football: Bradford falls behind early in loss at Muskego; Wilmot-Case cancelled

The Red Devils finished with 200 yards of total offense to Muskego's 307. Olson wound up going 15-of-23 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, Parks gained 50 yards rushing on 16 attempts, Henry caught seven passes for 77 yards and senior receiver Christian Crump added three receptions for 52 yards.

"We were able to throw the ball pretty well," Osmani said. "And I've got the guys, you get the ball in their hands, and they can do some good things. My O-line protected well, and Nate had time, and so we were happy with that."

Osmani also said Parks would've had more rushing yards if not for some negative gains that weren't his fault, including when he picked up a fumble after a bad snap.

"Keany Parks, again, ran hard all game," Osmani said. "He left it all on the field, and it's going to be exciting to watch him going forward.

"... We were happy with those things, because we can build off that, and we're going to. We're happy with the way we moved the ball, it's just we're going to have to eliminate those turnovers."