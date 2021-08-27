High school football: Bradford falls behind early in loss at Muskego; Wilmot-Case cancelled

It's hard enough to beat the Muskego football team under any circumstances.
It's even tougher when you allow the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown and turn the ball over four times.
But that's exactly the situation Bradford found itself in Thursday night, as the Warriors' Carson Holman took the game's opening kickoff 97 yards to the house and the Red Devils threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles in host Muskego's 52-14 non-conference victory.
After the opening kickoff return put Bradford in a 7-0 hole right way, the Red Devils turned the ball over. They trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 early in the second, and there's no catching up with Muskego when that happens.
"You're not going to beat too many teams, and especially teams like Muskego, you're not going to beat them like that," first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said Friday in a phone interview. "That was what I talked to the kids about at halftime is, we've got to stop turning the ball over.
"... Those turnovers and those kickoff returns really set us back."
The Warriors, who won the WIAA Division-1 state title in 2018 and 2019 and went 9-0 with two postseason wins last season when no state championships were held, improved to 2-0 and have won 39 straight dating back to 2017.
Muskego was ranked No. 1 in Division-1 in the opening WisSports.net state coaches poll and was tied for No. 1 with Franklin in the opening Associated Press Large School poll.
Bradford, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 this season as it goes into Southeast Conference play next week. The Red Devils lost at home in Week 1 to Eau Claire Regis, which opened as the top-ranked team in Division-6 in the state coaches poll.
After Muskego took a 28-0 lead with 11 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second quarter Thursday, Bradford did flash the explosiveness it possesses with its variety of dangerous playmakers.
Following a 15-yard touchdown run by Holman that gave the Warriors their fourth touchdown, Bradford junior speedster Keany Parks took the ensuing kickoff and zoomed 97 yards for a touchdown to get the Red Devils on the board.
Unfortunately for Bradford, Holman countered back immediately by racing 92 yards for his second kickoff return touchdown of the game. Then, the Warriors' Hunter Logan scored on an 87-yard run to put them ahead 42-7.
With 1:33 left in the half, however, Bradford senior quarterback Nate Olson hooked up with senior receiver Quinton Henry from 21 yards out to make it 42-14 at the half.
After Holman scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter, the rest of the game was played with a running clock since Bradford never got within 35 points the rest of the way.
The Red Devils finished with 200 yards of total offense to Muskego's 307. Olson wound up going 15-of-23 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, Parks gained 50 yards rushing on 16 attempts, Henry caught seven passes for 77 yards and senior receiver Christian Crump added three receptions for 52 yards.
"We were able to throw the ball pretty well," Osmani said. "And I've got the guys, you get the ball in their hands, and they can do some good things. My O-line protected well, and Nate had time, and so we were happy with that."
Osmani also said Parks would've had more rushing yards if not for some negative gains that weren't his fault, including when he picked up a fumble after a bad snap.
"Keany Parks, again, ran hard all game," Osmani said. "He left it all on the field, and it's going to be exciting to watch him going forward.
"... We were happy with those things, because we can build off that, and we're going to. We're happy with the way we moved the ball, it's just we're going to have to eliminate those turnovers."
Muskego, which gave the Bradford defense its second wing-T rushing attack to face in two weeks, ended up gaining all 307 of its yards on the ground on 28 attempts, for an average of 11 per carry. Sam Steuber led the way with 146 yards on 11 attempts, while Logan finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Bradford will open its SEC slate next week Friday against crosstown rival Tremper at Ameche Field.
Wilmot-Case cancelled
The Panthers didn't get to play their Week 2 non-conference game against Racine Case, which had been scheduled for Thursday night at Frank Bucci Field in Wilmot.
According to the Racine Journal Times, and confirmed by Wilmot Athletic Director Jerry Christiansen, Case cancelled the game. That came one day after Racine Park announced that its next two games — at Union Grove this Friday night and at Case next week Friday — were being cancelled because multiple players were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Wilmot, meanwhile, will now enter Southern Lakes Conference play with an 0-1 record after dropping a Week 1 non-conference game at Kettle Moraine, 39-0.
The Panthers are scheduled to play Delavan-Darien at Big Foot High School next week Friday in SLC action.
MUSKEGO 52, BRADFORD 14
Thursday's Game
Bradford;0;14;0;0;—;14
Muskego;21;21;10;0;—;52
First Quarter
Mus—Carson Holman 97 kickoff return (Nikita Gladkov kick), 11:48.
Mus—Hunter Logan 2 run (Gladkov kick), 8:27.
Mus—Jack LaRose 1 run (Gladkov kick), 3:02.
Second Quarter
Mus—Holman 15 run (Gladkov kick), 11:44.
Br—Keany Parks 97 kickoff return (Erick Villalobos kick), 11:26.
Mus—Holman 92 kickoff return (Gladkov kick), 11:09.
Mus—Logan 87 run (Gladkov kick), 7:41.
Br—Quinton Henry 21 pass from Nate Olson (Villalobos kick), 1:33.
Third Quarter
Mus—Holman 1 run (Gladkov kick), 9:11.
Mus—Gladkov FG 26, 4:03.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
TEAM STATS
Br;Mus
First downs;14;12
Rushes-yards;25-51;28;307
Comp.-Att.-Int.;15-24-2;0-1-0
Passing yards;149;0
Punts-avg.;2-30.5;1-23.0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-11;4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Bradford: Parks 16-50, Olson 5-5, Corbin Ramos 2-4, Dilan Williamson 1-(minus-2), Christian Crump 1-(minus-6). Muskego: Sam Steuber 11-146, Logan 5-116, Beau Martins 4-17, Holman 2-16, Mitchell Makinen 1-11, Tyler Umland 2-1, LaRose 2-(minus-11).
PASSING—Bradford: Olson 15-23-2 149, Colin Freitag 0-1-0 0. Muskego: LaRose 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING—Bradford: Henry 7-77, Crump 3-52, Kameron Lakes 2-17, Parks 3-3. Muskego: None.