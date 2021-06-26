High school football: Bradford graduate Lampe to be honored at WFCA All-State banquet

Brock Lampe, who recently completed his senior year at Bradford, will be honored at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State banquet at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Last month, Lampe was named first-team WFCA All-State (Large School) at inside linebacker. The WFCA All-State honors were not announced until May this year to accommodate schools that played football in the spring instead of the fall due to the pandemic.

Bradford played in the fall, and Lampe had a dominant season for the Red Devils, earning first-team All-Southeast Conference honors at both linebacker and fullback. He led the SEC in total tackles (61) and tackles for loss (13) and also had two sacks and a safety. On offense, Lampe served as the Red Devils’ lead blocking back and finished second on the team with 376 rushing yards on 56 carries, including two touchdowns.

Lampe, who committed to play this fall at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois, was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and WFCA All-Region 3 in the fall.

Additionally, Lampe will compete for the South Large team in the WFCA All-Star Game, scheduled for July 17 at UW-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium. The Small School game is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the Large School game at 6 p.m.