High school football: Bradford pounds Racine Case for Southeast Conference win

He had no idea when it would occur, but Crump was sure that the setting was perfect for something electrifying to happen three hours after a sudden downpour had belted the area.

“I’ve been trying to do that this week,” said Crump, a 5-11, 150-pound receiver who finished with 141 yards on three returns and caught a 26-yard scoring strike from fellow senior and three-year starting quarterback Nate Olson in the opening half. "I had (a touchdown return) in my mind. I saw the middle open, and I just trust my speed. I saw I had one man to beat (Haughton), beat him, and (raced) to the end zone."

Case rusty

At times Friday, it seemed like the Eagles were almost standing still. Perhaps that’s because they hadn’t seen any competition outside of intra-squad scrimmages since they opened the season with a 14-13 road loss to Beloit Memorial on Aug. 20. COVID-19 protocol prevented the Eagles from playing again before Friday.

“You were looking at a team that was a little rusty tonight,” said seventh-year Case coach Bryan Shredl, whose program participated in the alternate spring season this year after the pandemic shut down its 2020 fall season. "Getting back into it and seeing a team that’s a little rusty, that’s really all you’re seeing. We have a lot of work to do."