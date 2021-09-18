High school football: Bradford pounds Racine Case for Southeast Conference win

The football game had long since been decided, and — though the clock had been running since the start of the second half — there remained the formality of Racine Case kicking off to Bradford after the Eagles had registered their first and only touchdown early in the fourth quarter in front of a charged-up bipartisan crowd on a steamy 80-degree Friday night at Bradford Stadium.
As the ball sailed off the foot of freshman Jacob Haughton, way beyond the first two levels of defenders, and continued to soar toward the Red Devils' goal line where lightning-fast senior Christian Crump stood, first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani did the football equivalent of a walkoff.
"We were prepping for an onside (kick)," a glowing Osmani said several minutes after his team iced its 53-6 Southeast Conference victory to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference. "We pushed our front guys up a little bit, and as soon as they kicked it to him, I put my headset down and said, 'This is a touchdown,' and I walked away and I didn’t see it."
Bradford junior running back Keany Parks caught a glimpse of Crump's 98-yard touchdown return.
“Woo, that boy is something special,” said the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Parks, who rushed for 136 of his game-high 193 yards in the first half, scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — and also doubles as a return man/blocking back on the Red Devils' return teams.
He had no idea when it would occur, but Crump was sure that the setting was perfect for something electrifying to happen three hours after a sudden downpour had belted the area.
“I’ve been trying to do that this week,” said Crump, a 5-11, 150-pound receiver who finished with 141 yards on three returns and caught a 26-yard scoring strike from fellow senior and three-year starting quarterback Nate Olson in the opening half. "I had (a touchdown return) in my mind. I saw the middle open, and I just trust my speed. I saw I had one man to beat (Haughton), beat him, and (raced) to the end zone."
Case rusty
At times Friday, it seemed like the Eagles were almost standing still. Perhaps that’s because they hadn’t seen any competition outside of intra-squad scrimmages since they opened the season with a 14-13 road loss to Beloit Memorial on Aug. 20. COVID-19 protocol prevented the Eagles from playing again before Friday.
“You were looking at a team that was a little rusty tonight,” said seventh-year Case coach Bryan Shredl, whose program participated in the alternate spring season this year after the pandemic shut down its 2020 fall season. "Getting back into it and seeing a team that’s a little rusty, that’s really all you’re seeing. We have a lot of work to do."
In the meantime, Bradford’s hard work in the wake of a gut-wrenching 21-18 SEC loss at Oak Creek the week before was on full display.
“This is what we can do when we’re at 100%,” said Osmani, whose squad returned senior kicker Erick Villalobos and senior split end Quinton Henry from the inactive list on Friday. “We still have some guys a little dinged up, but at 100% this is what we can do.”
That starts with Villalobos and a defense spearheaded by senior stalwarts Nathaniel Barker, Jared Barden and Mylan Smith and sophomore Ethan McClain.
“Our defense again played outstanding tonight,” Osmani said of a group that limited the Eagles to 22 yards and three first downs in the opening half, one by penalty. “They got to the ball. They tackled well. They played outstanding.”
Villalobos back
Of course, Bradford's defense generally has a long field to defend when Villalobos is there to do the kickoffs.
“Erick’s my boy,” said a beaming Crump, who still had plenty of energy left in the tank several minutes after the game. “I love Erick, man. He just kicks it in the end zone. Field goals, he can kick from 40 or whatever.”
On this night, the left-footed Villalobos boomed a 36-yard field, went 6-of-6 on point-after tries and booted five touchbacks, something the Red Devils were sorely missing the week before when they failed to convert after three touchdowns in last week's loss to Oak Creek.
“Having him back was priceless,” said Osmani, whose team next week will host league juggernaut and state power Franklin. “When he got to practice, I gave him a big hug (and) I told him that I love him.”
Lately, there are a lot of hugs to go around at Bradford.
“Keany ran hard in the first half,” said Osmani, whose team piled up 358 yards of offense in addition to Crump’s return yards. “If I would have featured him in the second half, he would have been well over 200 yards. He knows that. We’re not worried about that. We’re just worried about the scoreboard.”
The same could be said for Shredl, who knows that a makeover starts with doing all the little things well. For a template, he only needed to look across the field.
“You've got tip your hat to Bradford’s football staff and what they’re doing,” said Shredl, whose squad next week plays its home opener against Tremper. “I was pretty impressed with how they played."
BRADFORD 53, RACINE CASE 6
Case;0;0;0;0;—;6
Bradford;17;22;7;7;—;53
First Quarter
Br—Keany Parks 21 run (Erick Villalobos kick), 10:13.
Br—Jared Barden 6 pass from Nate Olson (Villalobos kick), 6:59.
Br—Villalobos FG 36, 2:48.
Second Quarter
Br—Christian Crump 26 pass from Olson (Nathaniel Barker pass from Paul Schroeder), 11:44.
Br—Quinton Henry 35 pass from Olson (Villalobos kick), 10:43.
Br—Parks 21 pass from Olson (Villalobos kick), 2:18.
Third Quarter
Br—Corbin Ramos 6 run (Villalobos kick), 2:09.
Fourth Quarter
RC—Amarrion Bridges 40 pas from Gavin Gutman (kick failed), 10:30.
Br—Crump 98 kickoff return (Villalobos kick), 10:16.
TEAM STATS
RC;Br
First downs;10;15
Rushes-yards;22-21;23-263
Passing yards;127;88
Comp.-Att.-Int.;13-23-1;4-7-0
Penalties-yards;9-65;9-90
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Punts-Avg.;3-35.0;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Case: Jordan Sorensen 2-18, Brandon Nabbefeld 2-9, Bridges 1-8, Gutman 10-0, Javion Trice 6-(minus-1), Jacob Haughton 1-(minus-13). Bradford: Parks 11-187, Dilan Williamson 3-32, Olson 3-21, Stefon Jackson-Mitchel 2-16, Ramos 3-8, Team 1-(minus-1).
PASSING—Case: Gutman 12-18-1 112, Nabbefeld 1-5-0 15. Bradford: Olson 4-7-0 88.
RECEIVING—Case: Termarion Brumby 5-45, Bridges 1-40, Rashawn Cobb 4-37, Sorensen 2-3, Jackson Kincade 1-2, Trice 0-0. Bradford: Henry 1-35, Crump 1-26, Parks 1-21, Barden 1-6.