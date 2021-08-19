High school football: Bradford's roster loaded with talent, experience for first-year coach Osmani

“I’m looking forward to him kicking that ball in the end zone on our kickoffs,” Osmani said. “Having our defense start drives at the 20, that’s always a great thing.”

Tough early schedule

It won’t take long for Bradford to get challenged.

The Red Devils open at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Eau Claire Regis, a game that was scheduled late. While Regis may be a small school, it’s one with a big tradition of success, having claimed WIAA Division-6 state runner-up honors the last time state championships were held in 2019.

Then comes a massive test in Week 2, when Bradford will travel to Muskego for a Thursday night game on Aug. 26. The Warriors are the two-time defending WIAA Division-1 state champions and have won 37 straight games going back to 2017.

“We can go up to Muskego and see what we can do against some great talent and see where we can go forward,” Osmani said.

As far as the SEC goes, it was clear that area powerhouse Franklin, which has dominated the SEC in recent history, would be picked by WisSports.net to win the conference again. But Bradford was picked right behind the Sabers in second and ahead of Racine Horlick and Oak Creek, picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.