High school football: Bradford's roster loaded with talent, experience for first-year coach Osmani

On paper, the Bradford football team has everything you could ask for in terms of returning talent and experience this season.
A senior quarterback with two seasons of starting experience already under his belt? Nate Olson checks that box.
An athletic playmaker coming off a breakout sophomore season that you can use all over the field on offense? Keany Parks fills that role.
A trio of senior receivers/tight ends to catch passes? Say hello to Christian Crump, Quinton Henry and Jared Barden.
A pair of standout senior offensive linemen coming off All-Southeast Conference honors last season? Aidan Funk and Lewis Pruitt have you covered.
Four senior linebackers stretched across the field on defense? Nathaniel Barker and Ethan Pergande cover the inside there, while Mylan Smith and Barden have the outside.
Heck, the Red Devils even have a senior kicker in Erick Villalobos and a senior punter in Barker who were on the All-SEC list last season.
You get the picture.
Now, taking control off all that talent and experience is first-year head coach Gaz Osmani, who takes over after Troy Bowe resigned following last season. Osmani was named to the position in March and previously spent time as a head freshman coach and varsity assistant at Bradford, so he was already familiar with his seniors.
Gaz Osmani
Osmani
“It’s a lot of senior leadership that’ll help us out a lot on Fridays,” Osmani said succinctly.
Olson under center
Olson, who was named second-team All-SEC and honorable mention All-County as a junior and was listed among the “other players to watch” at his position in WisSports.net’s Class of 2022 player rankings, will again pull the trigger for the offense.
Last season, Olson passed for 1,082 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards and another pair of scores and enters this season on the preseason watch list for the Dave Krieg Award as the top senior quarterback in the state. Osmani said Olson has picked up the staff’s new offense quickly.
“He’s the one out there telling kids where to go, things like that,” Osmani said. “He knows the offense, and he’s in the right spot.”
Parks, meanwhile, will line up at different spots, as Osmani said he’ll be used in the backfield at running back and out of the slot as a receiver. He’s coming off a fantastic sophomore campaign in 2020 in which he rushed for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 7.8 yards per carry and caught 23 passes for 267 yards, an average of 11.6 per catch, and three more scores.
Parks was named first-team All-SEC and first-team All-County in 2020.
“He’s just explosive,” Osmani said. “Any time he gets the ball in his hands, he has the ability to take it to the house. I’m real excited about that.
“But he’s also real smart. He understand the game. We can move him around, and he gets it. He gets the game. He gets everything about it. He watches the film, student of the game, attention to detail. He takes pride in that.”
Junior Corbin Ramos will be at fullback and will share carries with Parks.
Crump, Henry and Barden, meanwhile, combined for 586 receiving yards and eight scores in 2020 and give Olson a bevy of experienced targets to throw to.
“They bring experience and just knowledge of the game,” Osmani said. “They know how to run routes, they know how to get open, they know how to find that spot in the zones. You tell them once, and they get it.”
Up front, Funk (6-foot-0, 280 pounds) and Pruitt (6-3, 295) are coming off first-team All-SEC and first-team All-County selections in 2020, and both are on the preseason watch list for the Joe Thomas Award as the top senior offensive lineman in the state. Funk, last year’s SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, was No. 20 among offensive linemen in WisSports.net’s Class of 2022 player rankings.
Senior Paris Roby (6-3, 295) will man the left tackle position, and he’s a player Osmani said can be overlooked.
“The kid has done everything right,” Osmani said of Roby. “The offseason, he was in the weight room every day, came to camp, really changed his attitude this year when it comes to football and his buy-in. Paris has been a pleasant surprise for me.”
Sophomore Christian Arias-Sowma (5-8, 275) has won the starting center position, while senior Thomas Ivandic (6-1, 245) and junior Addison Funk (6-0, 280), Aidan’s brother, are battling for the other line spot.
On defense, Bradford graduated the talented Brock Lampe, one of the best linebackers in the area in recent years, who’s now playing at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois. All-Conference and All-Region defensive lineman Dan Rossmann is also departed.
But senior Jordan Rudden (6-3, 255) is back on the interior defensive line, while Smith (6-2, 205) is also back on the edge after being named first-team All-SEC and first-team All-County in 2020.
There’s also ample experience in the secondary, as seniors Paul Schroeder an Dilan Williamson will be at safety and seniors Kameron Lakes and Stefon Jackson-Mitchel, who transferred over from Indian Trail, will man the cornerback spots.
And at kicker, the soccer standout Villalobos gives the Red Devils a big weapon who has range out to 40 yards on field goals and can routinely kick touchbacks.
“I’m looking forward to him kicking that ball in the end zone on our kickoffs,” Osmani said. “Having our defense start drives at the 20, that’s always a great thing.”
Tough early schedule
It won’t take long for Bradford to get challenged.
The Red Devils open at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Eau Claire Regis, a game that was scheduled late. While Regis may be a small school, it’s one with a big tradition of success, having claimed WIAA Division-6 state runner-up honors the last time state championships were held in 2019.
Then comes a massive test in Week 2, when Bradford will travel to Muskego for a Thursday night game on Aug. 26. The Warriors are the two-time defending WIAA Division-1 state champions and have won 37 straight games going back to 2017.
“We can go up to Muskego and see what we can do against some great talent and see where we can go forward,” Osmani said.
As far as the SEC goes, it was clear that area powerhouse Franklin, which has dominated the SEC in recent history, would be picked by WisSports.net to win the conference again. But Bradford was picked right behind the Sabers in second and ahead of Racine Horlick and Oak Creek, picked to finish third and fourth, respectively.
Bradford, which has reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs five years in a row and broke into the top 10 in the Division-1 state rankings for part of last season, nearly beat Franklin in 2020, losing by three points. The Red Devils will host the Sabers in Week 6 on Sept. 24, but that can’t be the focus right now.
“Don’t let that stuff get in the way of what our goal is,” Osmani said. “Stay hungry, stay motivated. We know what’s in our conference. The kids know probably better than me on who’s playing where. But they’re locked in, they’re ready to go.
“But the Franklins, the Oak Creeks — until we can beat those guys, then we can start talking about things like that. ... Our goal is to win our conference, and whoever is there, that’s who we’ve got to take on, and that’s what we’re going to prepare for.”
Bradford Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
1;Stefon Jackson-Mitchel;5-11;190;DB;Sr.
2;Christian Crump;5-11;150;WR;Sr.
4;Keany Parks;6-1;180;RB;Jr.
5;Dilan Williamson;6-1;185;DB;Sr.
6;Devin Wheaton;5-10;205;QB;So.
7;Mylan Smith;6-2;205;LB;Sr.
8;Erick Villalobos;5-9;145;K;Sr.
9;Quinton Henry;5-11;180;WR;Sr.
10;Nolan Shiplett;6-3;160;WR;So.
11;Colin Freitag;5-11;150;QB;So.
12;Paul Schroeder;6-0;185;DB;Sr.
13;Torion Stokes;6-4;190;TE;Jr.
14;Kameron Lakes;6-2;155;DB;Sr.
15;Marlon Jimenez;5-7;150;WR;Jr.
18;Gabe Mendez;6-0;160;RB;Jr.
19;Nate Olson;6-1;195;QB;Sr.
21;Jared Barden;6-3;200;TE;Sr.
22;Corbin Ramos;5-8;140;RB;Jr.
24;Marcus Childers;5-7;155;LB;So.
26;Alex Hull;5-9;175;LB;Jr.
27;Tyler Lohmeyer-Wakefield;5-8;165;RB;So.
34;Neomani Rivera;5-7;175;LB;Jr.
35;Carlos Zavala;5-9;175;DL;Sr.
37;Brenden Freitag;5-10;155;LB;Sr.
42;Mitchell Beth;6-2;205;TE;Jr.
43;Ethan Pergande;5-9;185;LB;Sr.
44;Nathaniel Barker;6-2;235;LB;Sr.
45;Jay’Veon Williams;6-0;170;LB;Fr.
50;Aidan Funk;6-0;280;OL;Sr.
51;Johvanas King;6-0;265;DL;Sr.
53;Addison Funk;6-0;245;OL;Jr.
54;Paris Roby;6-3;295;OL;Sr.
55;Ethan McClain;6-0;235;DL;So.
61;Jordan Rudden;6-3;255;DL;Sr.
64;Ryan Riley;6-0;240;OL;Sr.
65;Lewis Pruitt;6-3;295;OL;Sr.
66;Hunter Bader;6-2;300;OL;Jr.
68;Jayden Chatman;6-2;245;OL;Fr.
69;Christian Arias-Sowma;5-8;275;OL;So.
70;Daylan Moreno;6-1;190;DL;So.
76;Angel Martinez;5-8;265;DL;Sr.
77;Thomas Ivandic;6-1;245;OL;Sr.
80;James Griffin;5-11;170;WR;Sr.
82;Terry Walters;6-1;210;DL;Jr.
Head coach—Gaz Osmani (1st season).
Assistant coaches—Shawnelle Gross, Antonio McCray, Brian Martinez, Daryl Carter, Cody Hahn, Andrew Freitag, Shawn Feuker, Jaukee Moton, Keith Hoehne, Steve Mancusi, Jeriman Baldwin, Keil Weiss. Stats—Brandon Menor, William Kinville. Head athletic trainer—Colleen Winans.
Bradford Schedule
All homes games at Bradford Stadium.
AUGUST
20—Eau Claire Regis, 5 p.m. 26—at Muskego, 7:30 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—at Tremper*, 7 p.m. 10—at Oak Creek*, 7 p.m. 17—Racine Case*, 7 p.m. 24—Franklin*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—at Indian Trail*, 7 p.m. 8—Racine Park*, 7 p.m. 15—Racine Horlick*, 7 p.m.
*—Southeast Conference game