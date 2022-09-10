High school football: Central beats Burlington for first time since 2010, stays perfect at 4-0

PADDOCK LAKE—It was bound to happen at some point.

For the last 11 seasons, the Burlington Demons football team has beaten Central in Southern Lakes Conference play.

But the past two seasons, the Falcons have been chipping away, losing by only seven and three points and turning what once was an easy win for the Demons into a heated rivalry.

On Friday night, Central finally got that long overdue, elusive win over Burlington, and boy, oh boy, does it feel good.

The Falcons got touchdowns from offense, defense and special teams and held off a late Burlington rally to win, 35-30, and continue their perfect season at 4-0.

Central is 2-0 and leading the Southern Lakes Conference with 2-0 Lake Geneva Badger, which beat Wilmot, 35-0 Friday night.

Burlington dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the SLC.

Central head coach Jared Franz says his guys try to go 1-0 each week, but even he acknowledges there’s something special about beating a strong opponent like Burlington and soaring to a 4-0 record to start the season.

“We played hard,” Franz said after the game Friday. “(Tommy) Teberg is a really good offensive weapon. Hard-fought game. Credit to Burlington for playing four quarters of football, and credit to our guys for matching them.”

“Teberg is a really nice wide receiver, he came in and played some quarterback because they had some injuries, and we had to adjust a little bit. We were expecting a quarterback that wasn’t super-mobile, and then they put an athlete back there so we had to change up our game plan. We’re happy to get the win, and we’re really proud of our guys. They’re not always pretty, but they’re always something to be proud of.”

Demon backup QB concussed, third-stringer

makes big playsThe quarterback carousel was challenging for Burlington.

Starter Jack Sulik, a tall, gunslinging junior, hurt his ankle during the week in practice, so sophomore backup Mitchell Crabtree started against Central.

The junior threw two touchdown passes and helped the Demons build a 16-13 lead in the second quarter, but on the next Burlington drive, Crabtree threw a pick-six to Central senior Alex Sippy, giving the Falcons a 21-16 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Crabtree suffered a concussion on a bang-bang play. Crabtree slid to the ground and a Central defender struck him in the upper body, causing Crabtree to exit the game.

Immediately after, a Burlington player drew a personal foul for offsetting penalties.

Emotions ran high the entire first half, as there were several personal fouls called. Things died down in the second half, but Central ended up being flagged 15 times for 125 yards, and Burlington committed seven penalties overall.

Burlington had to turn to star receiver Tommy Teberg, one of the best athletes in the area, to play quarterback. He won games at quarterback last year, so it wasn’t that new for Teberg, but Burlington head coach Eric Sulik admitted he had to change the entire game plan.

Luckily, Teberg’s elite playmaking ability allowed for him to bust off several long runs when plays broke down, including a 30-yarder to set up his late 14-yard rushing touchdown, and a screen pass late to Drew Weis for a 21-yard score to cut the lead to 35-30.

Sulik admitted it was frustrating after the game having to make so many quarterback changes.

“It’s tough,” Eric Sulik said. “I feel really bad for our kids. I feel like we weren’t playing four quarters of physical football, and we asked them to step up the physicality. They (Central) played fast, and they’re going to out-size you.”

“We knew what we were up against, they’re quarterback’s a dude. Meininger and Mitacek are good players, and we knew their defense was going to come. Jack (Sulik) got hurt in practice Thursday with a sprained ankle, and that radically changes things when you work on a particular offense that started well before August. I commend Mitchell for throwing two touchdown passes. He didn’t know he was playing a varsity game until Thursday.”

Koeppel in total control

That “dude” Coach Sulik is referring to is Central junior quarterback Brock Koeppel, who barreled for tough yards and zig-zagged defenders out of their shoes to the tune of three touchdown runs, including the eventual game-winner in the fourth quarter.

Koeppel even caught a pass to set up Central’s first touchdown.

His leadership and running ability took over and helped Central build a double-digit lead in the second half, but big, explosive plays ruled the day in the first half.

Burlington’s Drew Weis caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Crabtree to give Burlington a 7-6 lead late in the first, but Mason Mitacek answered with a 95-yard kickoff return down the left sideline where he showed his amazing speed.

“Mitacek is awesome,” Franz said. “Other guys get a lot of attention, but Mason is just quiet and smart and consistent, and he’s really special. We’re just really happy to have him on our side of the ball.”

Then, Sippy’s pick-six gave Central the lead for good at 21-16 with 4:27 left in the half, and Koeppel engineered a beautiful two-and-a-half minute drive to start the second half and capped it with a 24-yard keeper to give the Falcons some cushion at 28-16.

“The game ebb and flows a little bit,” Franz said. “Credit to our offensive coordinators, because they adjusted. We felt like we had a strength advantage in the second half, and we wanted to slow the game down a little bit as they were making some big, explosive plays.”

Teberg answered with a slicing 13-yard touchdown run up the middle to cut it to 28-23 early in the fourth, but Koeppel answered with a shifty 15-yard touchdown run of his own after a nice drive to make it 35-23.

But Burlington would simply not go away.

Teberg found Weis for a 21-yard screen pass, and Weis bolted past defenders and into the end zone to cut it to 35-30 with 5:13 to play.

That’s when Central’s moxie and toughness took over.

Facing a fourth-and-2 with three minutes to play at their own 28, the Falcons rolled the dice and went for it, and Keaton Enright bulldozed through a Burlington lineman and dragged him for about four yards.

Then, Enright reeled off a few more runs to pick up the back-breaking first down to seal the deal.

Eventually, Central was able to kneel on the ball on a third-and-7 and run out the clock.

“It’s one of those things where the game’s on the line, and the last thing I want to do is give them the ball,” Franz added. “We believed in our guys, and they went and got it.”

Enright only finished with 27 yards rushing, but his huge fourth-down conversion may have won the game.

“Our coach had confidence, and we trusted our O-lineman, and it was an inside zone,” Enright said. “It should be ‘A’ gap, but you can bounce it out. I decided to lower my shoulder and kept moving my legs, and it worked out.”

“It felt amazing, but I owe everything to my O-linemen. They really stepped in at the end and did a good job. We have a lot of talented, and it’s spread across the whole offense. If they want to stop one thing, we move to the other one.”

Koeppel finished with 162 yards passing on an efficient 16-for-23, and added 80 yards on 10 carries.

His three touchdowns come after a five-touchdown performance last week against Union Grove.

“It feels great,” Koeppel said. “I didn’t really know it was our first win in 12 years over Burlington, I was just focused on what we had to do. Yeah, it feels great, it was a big win, and I’m excited for next week.”

“We were slow on offense the first couple of quarters, and we put our trust in our defense. As the game went on, we played our style of football. We really put the work in in the offseason. That’s what sets us apart from last year. A lot of the guys that had varsity experience are back, and weight lifting in the offseason made a huge impact for us. We’re going week by week and not looking too far ahead.”

Central playing physical football

Sulik said emotions were high Friday night. The Demons must correct some self-inflicted wounds, he added.

“Central is a very good team, and they will win a lot of games in this conference,” Sulik said. “We’ve got some things to correct. It was the best first half of football defensively we’ve played all year. What’s impressive about Koeppel is he runs hard. If you’re getting into his hip or thigh, he’s going to run you over.”

“When you’re down two scores, it’s always different than when you’re trading scores. I certainly need to do a better job. What we were doing in the first half was working well, and we didn’t want to make too many adjustments, because I felt like we had answers to a lot of the things they were doing.”

Meininger led the Falcons with eight catches for 76 yards. Nick Argersinger added 104 total yards (52 rushing, 52 receiving).

Crabtree finished with an impressive 143 passing yards in his first varsity appearance.

Teberg did it all, racking up 191 total yards, including 72 yards passing, 78 rushing and two catches for 41 receiving yards.

Weis continued his stellar season with four catches for 102 yards, but was held to 40 rushing yards.

Central out-gained Burlington, 371-321, but doubled up the Demons on the ground (200-106).

Franz likes where his Falcons are sitting after four games.

“Brock’s in total control back there,” Franz said. “He’s only a junior, but he’s a special ball player. It’s a treat to have him during the week. He’s one of our unit leaders and a captain. He’s really smooth running the football.”

“We’re happy to be 1-0 this week. I just know this group has worked really hard for everything they’ve accomplished. We enjoy it for 24 hours, and then we move on to next week. We’ve been really close with Burlington. Last year, we had a lead with a minute left, we fumbled and they scored. It’s two good programs.”