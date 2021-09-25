High school football: Central falls at Waterford; Shoreland, CLS both lose

The Central football team led after the first quarter of a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford on Friday night, but it was all Wolverines after that.

After the Falcons led 7-0 through one quarter, the Wolverines reeled off 28 points in succession the rest of the way for the win.

Central dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the SLC and must win all three of its remaining games to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010. Waterford, meanwhile, improved to 3-3 and 2-2.

The Falcons got off to a strong start, though, as senior running back Jakob Simmons, who entered the week as the state's second-leading rusher per WisSports.net stats, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, his 16th of the season, with 8 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

No game stats were available for Central as of Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 7-0, Waterford got its potent rushing attack to work, as the Wolverines finished the game with 321 rushing yards on 39 attempts, an average of 8.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Carson Blitz led the way with 122 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts, senior Parker Peterson had 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and senior Casey North added 72 yards on eight attempts.