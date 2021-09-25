High school football: Central falls at Waterford; Shoreland, CLS both lose

The Central football team led after the first quarter of a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford on Friday night, but it was all Wolverines after that.
After the Falcons led 7-0 through one quarter, the Wolverines reeled off 28 points in succession the rest of the way for the win.
Central dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the SLC and must win all three of its remaining games to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010. Waterford, meanwhile, improved to 3-3 and 2-2.
The Falcons got off to a strong start, though, as senior running back Jakob Simmons, who entered the week as the state's second-leading rusher per WisSports.net stats, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, his 16th of the season, with 8 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
No game stats were available for Central as of Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 7-0, Waterford got its potent rushing attack to work, as the Wolverines finished the game with 321 rushing yards on 39 attempts, an average of 8.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Carson Blitz led the way with 122 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts, senior Parker Peterson had 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and senior Casey North added 72 yards on eight attempts.
After Peterson's 3-yard run and an extra point tied the game at 7-7, Waterford surged into the lead on North's 75-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:15 left in the first half.
The score was 14-7 at halftime, but Blitz's 55-yard scoring run with 8:34 left in the third quarter and senior Aiden Webb's 38-yard run with 11:50 remaining in the fourth put the game away.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson contributed to this report.
Racine Lutheran 53, Christian Life 7
The Crusaders rolled up a 34-7 lead by halftime en route to a Midwest Classic Conference victory over the Eagles at Ameche Field on Friday night.
CLS lost its third straight game to fall to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference. Racine Lutheran — which received seven votes in last week's AP Small Division state poll — improved to 6-1 and 4-0, including a forfeit victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican in Week 3, and remains tied for first place with St. Joseph per WisSports.net standings.
The Eagles scored their lone touchdown on junior quarterback Erik Decker's 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Decker finished 13-of-28 passing for 114 yards with two interceptions and ran 11 times for 24 yards.
Sophomore Landon Cashmore, meanwhile, rushed for 44 yards on three attempts, senior Carl Travis caught five passes for 63 yards and senior Gabe Diaz has six receptions for 45 yards.
Racine Lutheran held CLS to 206 total yards.
For the Crusaders, senior Isaiah Folsom rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on just seven attempts, while senior quarterback Camdin Jansen finished 13-of-19 for 138 yards and two scores.
Greendale Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 14
The Spartans defeated the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game in Greendale on Friday night.
Shoreland dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while Martin Luther improved to 4-2 and 3-1.
No other details were available as of Saturday afternoon.