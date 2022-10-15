High school football: Central hangs 42 on Kenosha County rival Wilmot, secures best record since 2005

PADDOCK LAKE – In the hit 90s television show "Married with Children," grumpy dad Al Bundy, played by Ed O'Neill, was always quick to tell people he scored four touchdowns in one game, playing high school football at Polk High.

You see, Al was married, far past his glory days, and not the happiest of humans.

His rare athletic feat was one thing he never forgot, because it's pretty special, and extremely rare, to score FOUR touchdowns in one game - at any level.

Just ask junior wide receiver Collin Meininger.

The talented Falcon did just that Friday night, three of which came in the first half, and Central rolled to a 42-7 victory over rival Wilmot.

"It feels amazing to beat them especially because they knocked us out of the playoffs last year," Meininger said via text message Saturday morning. "I was able to get open and break some tackles allowing me to get yards after the catch. It felt amazing to score four. New career high!"

Best record since 2005

Central (7-2) secured its best overall record since going 7-2 in 2005. The Falcons earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 2 football playoffs and will host No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan Friday night.

It feels especially amazing when you have a career night and basically toy with your opponent to the tune of four touchdowns.

That's exactly what Meininger, Kenosha County's leading receiver and one of the top pass-catchers in the state, did against the Panthers, with 10 catches for 136 yards and four scores - 21, 20, 10 and 23 yards.

After Keaton Enright's 2-yard touchdown made it 7-0, the Brock Koeppel-Meininger hook-up tallied three first-half scoring strikes, and the Falcons' 28-0 halftime lead meant the rout was on.

Central head coach Jared Franz said this win was special for the seniors.

"We are incredibly proud and happy for our seniors," Franz said Saturday. "We wanted to send them off with a memory they could be proud and hang onto and we did that. They played so well in every phase of the game."

"Offensively the O-line was dominant and Brock made great reads, but the player of the game was Nick Argersinger. He ran the ball, caught the ball, returned the ball (on punt return) and played safety on defense (which limited Wilmot to zero pass completions until the fourth quarter when the game was essentially over. Defensively, Coach Bowe had a great game plan and the kids executed it perfectly. Alex Sippy continues to put together an All-State type season at cornerback. With the exception of the touchdowns Elkhorn and Wilmot scored in the final minutes of the fourth quarters of games, our defense has played eight quarters of shutout football."

Sippy locked down Wilmot's leading receiver Kade Frisby, holding him catch-less when he blanketed Frisby. For the game, Frisby was held to 15 receiving yards on three catches, and quarterback Cooper Zimmermann could only complete 4-for-14 passes for 24 yards.

Plus, Ian Witt and Landon Tyler helped lead the defense, and the offensive line play of center Mason McNeill and left guard Aiden Runyan paved plenty of open holes for a ground game that racked up 125 rushing yards.

But most of the damage was done through the air.

Koeppel, a junior quarterback, completed an impressive 20-of-24 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

On the field, Koeppel and Meininger have impeccable chemistry thanks to a few years now of playing together. They've also grown close off the field.

"Brock and I are good friends off the field and on the field," Meininger said. "We’ve been playing together for a couple years now, which is why we have so much chemistry. It’s awesome we can connect on some of the throws and catches. It feels great to finally be in the playoffs, we have to stay locked in and take one day at a time from this point moving forward."

"You just have to keep working. I tend to get in my head if I drop a pass or don’t get the ball, and that’s something I’ve been working on lately. I think I forgot about it now and just focus on the next play. You can’t lose focus, and you have to keep pushing yourself."

Nick Bundza led the Falcons in rushing with 40 yards.

Bundza, Argersinger and Koeppel combined for 100 yards on the ground.

The Falcons doubled up the Panthers in total yards, 353-177.

Panthers improved on last season with hard work

Wilmot's best performance came from running back Anthony Hall, who returned to the lineup and gained 102 yards on 15 carries.

Panther senior Jake Christiansen made his last high school game memorable with a 4-yard rushing score at the end of the game.

"Disappointing," said Wilmot coach Keiya Square, whose team finished 4-5 on the season. "Early on, we had chances to put points on the board and just couldn't finish. They got after us in the second quarter and we couldn't recover.

"Our kids played hard until the end. Central is a solid team. When they get going on offense, they can be hard to stop. We hope all our conference teams can make a run."

As for the season, which started with such promise at 2-0, Square said it was a "rollercoaster."

"We played really well at times and then not so well," he said. "I am proud of this senior class. They only played four games as sophomores because of COVID, had a really down year last year, and they worked hard to be better this year. This whole team played and practiced hard."