High school football: Christian Life expecting 'breakout season' in third year at varsity level

Must stay healthy

Like all schools of its size, CLS will have to play most of its starters both ways. So the Eagles are only a couple injuries away from being severely depleted, always the biggest mitigating factor to consider with small schools.

“We have very little depth, and if a couple key players get hurt, our season is obviously going to take a turn for the worse,” Decker said.

Racine Lutheran, a typical small-school power in the area, was not surprisingly picked to win the Midwest Classic Conference this season by WisSports.net. The Crusaders were followed by St. Joseph, Brookfield Academy and Burlington Catholic Central, with Christian Life coming in at fifth in the eight-team conference.

Decker said his team expects better than that.

“I’m honestly going to be, and our team’s going to be, very disappointed if we finish fifth in our conference,” he said. “We’re expecting much better than that.”