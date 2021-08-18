High school football: Christian Life expecting 'breakout season' in third year at varsity level

The first step for the Christian Life football program after returning to the varsity level prior to the 2019 season was to just field a team and make it through a season.
Now, the Eagles are ready to take the next step.
In its third season of its second iteration as a varsity program, CLS expects to compete for a top-tier finish in the Midwest Classic Conference and a playoff berth. It doesn’t matter what anyone else expects or what the predictions say.
The Eagles are ready.
“As far as the short history of Christian Life football, I think this is the most talent that the program has ever had,” said CLS head coach Jack Decker, who’s led the program back to the varsity level after a three-year absence following its first stint as a varsity program from 2013-15.
During the COVID-altered 2020 campaign, CLS finished 3-4 in seven games. The Eagles were able to compete in one postseason game, losing to St. Joseph in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 contest. While that technically constituted the program’s first-ever playoff berth, CLS is now intent on earning one in a “normal” season.
“These kids, it’s all on them,” said Decker, whose team opens its season on the road at 7 p.m. Friday with a non-conference game against St. Thomas More at St. Francis High School. “They’ve just been working super hard, really dedicated to having a good year. I think we’re ready to have a breakout season as a program.
“... We’re expecting a much better season than I think a lot of people are expecting from us.”
Big offensive line
Decker’s optimism is founded from a roster that’s returning eight starters on offense and nine on defense from last season. The first thing he wanted to discuss was his offensive line, and for good reason.
That’s anchored by junior center Jack Helzer, who’s listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds and has already started for two seasons. As a sophomore in 2020, he was named first-team All-County and first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference.
“He had a fantastic offseason,” Decker said. “He’s bigger, stronger, so he’s going to be the anchor of the offensive line.”
The rest of the line is as big or bigger than Helzer, as junior Dylan Jecevicus (6-2, 280), junior Ryder Marrero (6-0, 325), sophomore Eli Rodriguez (6-2, 250) and junior Hayden Sunday (6-2, 260) give the Eagles an offensive line that could match up size-wise with Division-1 programs.
“We have a really nice line,” Decker said. “Just based on our scrimmage (Saturday at Wisconsin Lutheran College against Shoreland Lutheran, Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Johnson Creek) and how they’ve been working in the offseason, I’m super happy.
“On a scale of 10, our offseason work effort was probably a 9.5. I could not have asked for more from these guys.”
Behind that line leading the offense at quarterback is junior Erik Decker, Jack’s son. The elder Decker said his son, listed at 6-3, 175 pounds, spent the offseason working with a private quarterbacks coach and participating in 7-on-7 camps and now runs a 4.6-second 40-yard dash. He’s also fully recovered from a non-football injury to his left shoulder he suffered prior to last season.
“He was kind of a shadow of himself last year, but this year I expect him to have a big breakout year,” Jack Decker said. “I expect him to have a really good year.”
Senior Marcus Ramirez, who averaged nearly five yards per carry last season, will be the main running back, while seniors Gabe Diaz and Carl Travis will be the featured pass catchers. Both Diaz and Travis were named honorable mention All-Conference last season.
On defense, the same massive unit that will play along the offensive front will also play on the defensive line. The linebacking corps will be led by senior Joel Flores, who Decker said can deadlift about 500 pounds and goes 6-1, 225 pounds.
“He had a terrific offseason, as well,” Decker said of Flores. “Pound for pound, he’s our strongest guy. ... We’re expecting him to be just a beast in there.”
Ramirez and sophomore Landon Cashmore will also be at linebacker, with Travis, junior Charlie Boyer and junior Jesse Bogaczyk leading the secondary.
Must stay healthy
Like all schools of its size, CLS will have to play most of its starters both ways. So the Eagles are only a couple injuries away from being severely depleted, always the biggest mitigating factor to consider with small schools.
“We have very little depth, and if a couple key players get hurt, our season is obviously going to take a turn for the worse,” Decker said.
Racine Lutheran, a typical small-school power in the area, was not surprisingly picked to win the Midwest Classic Conference this season by WisSports.net. The Crusaders were followed by St. Joseph, Brookfield Academy and Burlington Catholic Central, with Christian Life coming in at fifth in the eight-team conference.
Decker said his team expects better than that.
“I’m honestly going to be, and our team’s going to be, very disappointed if we finish fifth in our conference,” he said. “We’re expecting much better than that.”
Additionally, Decker pointed out that the team’s motto this season is, “Maximum effort spiritually, maximum effort academically and maximum effort socially.” The Eagles spent time this summer assembling food packages for families in need through Journey Church, and Decker said they will be at the ready to load water and other supplies onto trucks if needed in the event of a regional disaster.
Indeed, on and off the field, expectations for CLS are high these days.
Christian Life Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
2;Peyton Smith;5-8;150;RB/DB;Fr.
3;Gabe Helzer;5-10;160;QB/DB;Fr.
4;Erik Decker;6-3;175;QB/DB;Jr.
7;Lucas Hammel;5-11;195;QB/LB;Jr.
10;Eli Griffin;5-11;165;QB/LB;Fr.
12;Ethan Griffin;6-0;190;WR/DB;Jr.
11;Charles Boyer;5-9;160;WR/DB;Jr.
14;Landon Cashmore;6-0;180;RB/LB;So.
18;Silas McWilliams;5-6;180;WR/LB;Jr.
31;Marcus Ramirez;5-10;195;RB/LB;Sr.
33;Nolan Carrol;6-1;195;WR/DB;So.
34;Carl Travis;6-2;185;WR/DB;Sr.
44;Andrew Hauser;5-10;165;WR/DB;So.
45;Gabriel Diaz;6-0;175;WR/DB;Sr.
50;Steven Palmer;5-10;230;OL/DL;Fr.
51/89;Joel Flores;6-1;225;WR/LB;Sr.
60;Elijah Rodriguez;6-2;250;OL/DL;So.
68;Jack Helzer;6-3;260;OL/DL;Jr.
69;Dylan Jecevicus;6-2;280;OL/DL;Jr.
70;Alexander Mayew;5-10;265;OL/DL;Sr.
72;Ryder Marrero;6-0;325;OL/DL;Jr.
75;Jacob Plapp;5-9;265;OL/DL;Fr.
77;Hayden Sunday;6-2;250;OL/DL;Jr.
82;Dequavion Pinter;6-2;200;WR/DB;Fr.
85;Thomas Van Prooyen;5-10;145;WR/DB;Fr.
86;Jesse Bogaczyk;5-8;160;WR/DB;Jr.
Head coach—Jack Decker (3rd season).
Christian Life Schedule
AUGUST
20—at St. Thomas More (St. Francis), 7 p.m. 27—at St. John’s NW Military Academy, 4 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—Living Word Lutheran (Ameche Field)*, 7 p.m. 10—at St. Joseph (Ameche Field)*, 7 p.m. 17—at Burlington Catholic Central*, 7 p.m. 24—Racine Lutheran (Ameche Field)*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—at Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wauwatosa)*, 7 p.m. 8—Whitefish Bay Dominican (Ameche Field)*, 7 p.m. 15—at Brookfield Academy*, 7 p.m.
*—Midwest Classic Conference game