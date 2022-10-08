High school football: Christian Life home finale ends in frustrating defeat

PADDOCK LAKE - The fact that Kenosha Christian Life plays its home football games 15 miles west in Paddock Lake could make the casual outsider think it's just a random field where the Eagles play.

But it's much more than that.

These guys travel well, and despite piercing, winter-like temperatures that dropped into the 30s Friday night, Eagle Fam, if you will, sent a few hundred of its faithful down Highway 50 for the Eagles' regular season home finale.

It had all the atmosphere and pageantry of a home football game in the school's backyard in Kenosha, but despite a back-and-forth, emotional 28-20 loss to St. Francis, it was somehow way bigger than football.

"I am so proud of this team," said senior linebacker Jack Helzer. "Eli Rodriguez...my junior...oh my God, I'm getting emotional, I'm going to miss the freshmen. They were, everybody, Elijah, Jacob Plapp, Malik Dale, Steven Palmer, our starting line, I felt like I really mentored them throughout the year."

"When I was a sophomore, and Eli was a freshman, we were just pushing each other every day. We all just help each other, you know, and I've definitely learned that your time here is short. Four years is not a long time, man. It was a good run."

The Eagles (1-7) close the regular season Friday night at Cambria-Friesland, a makeup opponent after their original opponent canceled, so it could be hard for the fans to make the two-hour drive.

That's why Friday meant so much.

A strong start

Christian Life built a 14-0 lead and was well on its way to a second victory thanks to the arm and legs of quarterback Erik Decker.

He started the scoring with a 1-yard run, and then on the next possession found Dequavion Pinter for a 14-yard strike.

The Mariners answered with a short touchdown pass before a game-changer swung the direction in the visitors' favor.

Aron Diaz hit Maurice Scott for a back-breaking 98-yard touchdown just before halftime, and both head coach Jack Decker and Helzer and Erik Decker lamented the defensive mishap.

"I felt like we won the game other than a couple plays," coach Jack Decker said after the game. "We gave up a couple big plays, made too many mistakes and found a way to lose the game."

"We moved the ball up and down the field, were within the 5-yard line twice, and didn't get it in and made some mistakes and came out with no points. They scored on the last play before half on a short pass in which we missed three tackles. A little 10-yard out, three guys missed tackles, and he went all the way."

"That was definitely a big momentum shift," Helzer added about the long touchdown before halftime. "In the second half, they ran that QB sneak, and it worked every time. There's some thing to clean up, and we'll ready to fight for our last game."

Diaz added a touchdown run late in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered only 40 seconds later, as Decker hit Hayden Sunday for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

A missed extra point made it 21-20 in favor of St. Francis, however, and that would cost Christian Life in the fourth quarter.

'Don't touch him'

After fizzling out on a drive near midfield when Decker's 4th-and-10 pass was inches wide of his receiver for a turnover on downs, the Mariners got the ball back with 7 minutes or so on the clock.

In full-blown clock-killing mode, Diaz, who finished with a game-high 71 rushing yards and two running scores, was able to effectively QB dive his way down the field.

Tick, tick, tick. Tick, tick, tick.

The clock ran all the way below 2 minutes, and Jack Decker knew he had to do something.

"We let them score on that last play there," Coach Decker said. "It gave us a chance. We were just worried about them going for 2, which they didn't."

Diaz burst through the line and looked around for tacklers as he waltzed 28 yards into the end zone to increase the lead to 28-20.

The Eagles' last hurrah started with a short pass where Erik Decker was under heavy pressure.

Then, a deep ball had to be broken up by Pinter, who came back on the ball and stopped an interception.

Finally, on 4th-and-long, a heavy pass rush got to the Christian Life quarterback, and a defender hit Decker's arm seconds before he released the ball, causing a fumble and turnover the end the game.

"The defense had good coverage, and I got hit from the back and the ball popped out," Erik Decker said, fighting back tears. "That was it. They ran out the clock and we had no timeouts. We started off just pounding the rock, and it set up our passing game with wide-open tight ends. The O-line had good protection and communication, the slants opened up, and our receivers made plays."

"It was a good fight. They are a good team, but we made a lot of mental errors that really cost us the game. I'm proud of this team, it's family, it sucks it's the last (home) game, but..."

Decker finished 7-for-12 with 101 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, and he added 42 yards on the ground.

Josiah Hernandez led Christian Life with 55 yards rushing.

Pinter led the way with 60 receiving yards, and Sunday added 43.

Coach Decker said the Eagles are playing well right now and hope to finish the season with another win.

"We're just gonna keep working, and the kids have great attitudes even though the season hasn't gone the way we wanted," Decker said.

"We've had a lot of illness and injuries unfortunately, we've never had our starting line all year long, and it's really impacted us."