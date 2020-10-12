High school football: CLS wins; Wilmot-Central set for Tuesday

Series notes: In a rivalry that dates back to 1963, Wilmot leads the all-time series 42-15 and has dominated of late, winning nine straight and outscoring Central 354-91 in that time. ... The Falcons' last non-forfeit victory over the Panthers came via a 49-0 margin in 2007. Central was granted a forfeit victory in 2010, however, after Wilmot used an ineligible player in a 30-8 victory.

About Wilmot: Finally, the Panthers get to play. Just one day prior to their scheduled season opener against Union Grove on Sept. 25, a COVID-19 situation at the school necessitated the postponement of all athletic activities. In addition to the Union Grove game, Wilmot sat out its Week 2 game against Burlington, moved its Week 3 game against Central from Friday to Tuesday and moved back its Week 4 game against Delavan-Darien at Frank Bucci Field from Friday, Oct. 16, to Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9:30 a.m. ... The Panthers' game against Union Grove has been rescheduled for Nov. 13 at Frank Bucci Field, a week after the originally scheduled end of the regular season. The game against Burlington has not been rescheduled. ... Wilmot shared the Southern Lakes Conference title with Waterford last season at 6-1, and the Panthers ultimately went 9-2 overall and reached the second round of the WIAA Division-2 playoffs.