High school football: County players cited in WisSports.net's Class of 2022 Player Rankings
High School Football

The first day of high school football practice is less than a week away.

So, as state teams prepare to officially get the season underway next week Tuesday with opening practices, WisSports.net has spent the last several days releasing its Class of 2022 Player Rankings for each position.

A number of county players made the list, including three at quarterback.

Central's Michael Mulhollon clocked in at No. 14, as he'll lead the Falcons following a stellar junior season in which he passed for 1,145 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 430 yards and seven more scores. He was named first-team All-County and first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.

Here's what WisSports.net had to say about Mulhollon, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound lefty: "The lefty has a big frame, which he uses well to stay upright and find receivers downfield."

In the "others to watch" category for quarterbacks, meanwhile, Bradford's Nate Olson and St. Joseph's Jacob Ashmus were both listed.

Olson, who'll be under center for first-year Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani this season, totaled 1,282 yards and 16 touchdowns passing and rushing and was named second-team All-Southeast Conference and honorable mention All-County. Ashmus, who like Olson will be in his third year as a starter this fall, passed for 893 yards and nine scores as a junior in being named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference and first-team All-County.

The No. 1-ranked senior quarterback for this season, according to WisSports.net, was no surprise. That distinction went to Franklin's Myles Burkett, a dual-threat quarterback who's already committed to the University of Wisconsin and has said he models his game after Russell Wilson.

Other ranked players

Among the other positions, there were three more county seniors who were ranked by WisSports.net and another 13 who appeared in the "others to watch" category.

Ranked highest was Wilmot's Ethan Ivan, who was listed at No. 10 among defensive linemen. Ivan, a strong interior presence listed at over 300 pounds, was a first-team All-SLC pick as a junior and has been named first-team All-County two years in a row already.

St. Joseph's Caden Tolefree, named first-team All-County last year and first-team All-Midwest Classic on both offense and defense, was ranked No. 12 among linebackers. Bradford's Aidan Funk, meanwhile, was ranked No. 20 among offensive linemen after being named first-team All-County and the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year as a junior.

In the "others to watch" category were Central's Jakob Simmons at running back, Bradford's Christian Crump and Quinton Henry and Central's Jack Rose at receiver, Bradford's Jared Barden at tight end/fullback, Central's Dennis Padgett and Bradford's Lewis Pruitt at offensive line, Bradford's Mylan Smith at defensive line, Tremper's Brogan Wright at linebacker, St. Joseph's Andrew Alia and Bradford's Stefon Jackson-Mitchell at defensive back and Bradford's Nathaniel Barker IV and Wilmot's Blake Weaver at specialist.

