High school football: County players cited in WisSports.net's Class of 2022 Player Rankings

The first day of high school football practice is less than a week away.

So, as state teams prepare to officially get the season underway next week Tuesday with opening practices, WisSports.net has spent the last several days releasing its Class of 2022 Player Rankings for each position.

A number of county players made the list, including three at quarterback.

Central's Michael Mulhollon clocked in at No. 14, as he'll lead the Falcons following a stellar junior season in which he passed for 1,145 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 430 yards and seven more scores. He was named first-team All-County and first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.

Michael Mulhollon Mulhollon

Here's what WisSports.net had to say about Mulhollon, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound lefty: "The lefty has a big frame, which he uses well to stay upright and find receivers downfield."

In the "others to watch" category for quarterbacks, meanwhile, Bradford's Nate Olson and St. Joseph's Jacob Ashmus were both listed.

Nate Olson Olson