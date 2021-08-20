High school football: Dagen dazzles for Indian Trail in season-opening win at Madison La Follette

Wilmot did settle in a bit after that, allowing 12 points the rest of the way.

"They just came out and really got after us right away," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. "They're a big, physical team. At points, we were able to kind of do some good things on both sides of the ball, but for the duration of the game, especially early on, they came out and drove down the field.

"We went three-and-out, and it just kind of snowballed from there. They were just more physical than us on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive and defensive line."

Square knows his young roster will take some lumps early on, so the Panthers are certainly grateful to have their two non-conference games this season. They'll host Racine Case in Week 2 at Frank Bucci Field for their home opener.

"Obviously, a game like (Friday) is not great, but our kids continued to battle and play, and that's a really good football team," Square said. "We knew there was going to be some growing pains. We just have to learn from it."

Wilmot junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman finished 5-of-11 for 28 yards in Friday's game, according to stats posted on WisSports.net.

Central 63, Racine Park 34

