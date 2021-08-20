High school football: Dagen dazzles for Indian Trail in season-opening win at Madison La Follette

LJ Dagen's varsity high school football debut was one to remember.
He had plenty of company from his teammates.
The Indian Trail sophomore quarterback burst onto the scene in his first start Friday night, dazzling the Madison La Follette defense for 209 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 attempts to lead the Hawks to a 42-19 season-opening non-conference win at Lussier Stadium in Madison.
"He's special," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said in a phone interview late Friday night. "He did what we thought he could do. He's got a different gear, man."
Junior running backs Justice Lovelace (18 carries, 163 yards, TD) and Jamar Thompson (nine carries, 57 yards, TD) also got into the act, as the Hawks racked up an astounding 412 rushing yards on 45 attempts, an average of 9.2 per carry.
That warrants, of course, commendation of Indian Trail's offensive line, as junior left tackle Brock Jansen, sophomore left guard Ethan Markunas, junior center Isaak Gotberg, senior right guard Jared Grabot and junior right tackle Messiah Barron paved the way for Indian Trail's ground dominance.
"Those guys did a tremendous job," Hoffman said.
Dagen scampered for a 31-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 28-yard touchdown in the second, as Indian Trail went into the halftime locker room with a scant 14-13 halftime lead, but Hoffman said it could've been larger. The Hawks left points on the board in the first half when Dagen was intercepted in the end zone on one of his seven pass attempts, then La Follette took 13-7 lead late in the first quarter following a bad snap by Indian Trail that led to a short field.
But the Hawks answered that score with one of their own to take the halftime lead, then Dagen poured on scoring runs of 33 yards in the third quarter and 71 yards in the fourth as the Hawks outscored La Follette 28-6 after halftime.
Thompson scored from six yards out late in the third quarter, and Lovelace had a 4-yard scoring run with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the game to put the finishing touches on the Week 1 victory.
Defensively, junior linebacker Aiden Burrell-Warfield led Indian Trail with 7.5 tackles, including five solo, while junior linebacker Luke Hogan and sophomore defensive back Jonah Zuzinec each had an interception. La Follette scored just six points after the first quarter.
K'Shawn Gibbs caught for 116 yards and a touchdown for La Follette.
"They just tightened down, got some things cleared up," Hoffman said of his defense, which allowed 74 yards rushing and 187 yards passing for the game. "We've got a young squad, so some of it's just a learning curve within a game."
Indian Trail will host Evanston (Ill.) in a Week 2 non-conference game at Jaskwhich Stadium for its home opener.
Christian Life 19, St. Thomas More 14
Junior quarterback Erik Decker ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to senior receiver Carl Travis, as the Eagles went on the road Friday night for a season-opening non-conference win over the Cavaliers in a game that was played at St. Francis.
CLS led, 14-6, going into the fourth quarter, but Thomas More scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to get within five points with about 3 minutes left. After that, however, the Eagles were able to run out the clock.
"Thomas More's a class organization and they're well-coached, and it was a hard-fought game," CLS coach Jack Decker said.
In addition to Erik Decker at quarterback and Travis at receiver, Jack Decker cited the play of his offensive line in pass protection and the job of senior linebacker Joel Flores and sophomore linebacker Landon Cashmore on defense.
Still, Decker said the Eagles have plenty of work to do, as they'll play at St. John's NW Military Academy in a Week 2 non-conference game before opening Midwest Classic Conference play.
"We have a lot to clean up," Decker said. "It's an early-season victory, but a lot of mistakes. If we're going to play with some of the tougher teams in our conference, we're going to have to improve a lot before then."
Kettle Moraine 39, Wilmot 0
The young Panthers experienced a bit of a snowball effect Friday night on the road in a non-conference season opener against a strong Kettle Moraine squad that competes in the brutally tough Classic Eight Conference.
Kettle Moraine took its opening drive in for a touchdown, then Wilmot went three-and-out to give the ball right back to the Lasers, who subsequently scored three more times in the first quarter to build a 26-0 lead.
Wilmot did settle in a bit after that, allowing 12 points the rest of the way.
"They just came out and really got after us right away," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. "They're a big, physical team. At points, we were able to kind of do some good things on both sides of the ball, but for the duration of the game, especially early on, they came out and drove down the field.
"We went three-and-out, and it just kind of snowballed from there. They were just more physical than us on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive and defensive line."
Square knows his young roster will take some lumps early on, so the Panthers are certainly grateful to have their two non-conference games this season. They'll host Racine Case in Week 2 at Frank Bucci Field for their home opener.
"Obviously, a game like (Friday) is not great, but our kids continued to battle and play, and that's a really good football team," Square said. "We knew there was going to be some growing pains. We just have to learn from it."
Wilmot junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman finished 5-of-11 for 28 yards in Friday's game, according to stats posted on WisSports.net.
Central 63, Racine Park 34
The Falcons rolled up the offense in a non-conference win over the Panthers at Pritchard Park in Racine on Friday to get the second year of head coach Jared Franz's tenure off to a 1-0 start.
Central hosts Woodstock North (Ill.) in a Week 2 non-conference game in Paddock Lake to open its home schedule.
More details on the Falcons' win were not available as of late Friday night. See kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Sunday's print edition of the News for more on Central.
INDIAN TRAIL 42, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 19
Indian Trail;7;7;14;14;—;42
La Follette;13;0;6;0;—;19
Note: La Follette not available in scoring summary
First Quarter
IT—LJ Dagen 31 run (Muli Bale kick), 8:14.
Second Quarter
IT—Dagen 28 (Bale kick), 9:07.
Third Quarter
IT—Dagen 33 run (Bale kick), 9:33.
IT—Jamar Thompson 6 run (Bale kick), :15.
Fourth Quarter
IT—Dagen 71 run (Bale kick), 8:00.
IT—Justice Lovelace 4 run (Bale kick), 1:40.
TEAM STATS
IT;LF
First downs;20;13
Rushes-yards;45-412;25-74
Comp.-Att.-Int.;1-7-1;13-30-2
Passing yards;7;187
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;2-10;9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Note: La Follette not available.
RUSHING—Indian Trail: Dagen 13-209, Lovelace 18-163, Thompson 9-57, Dayton Dahlquist 1-3, Jaylen Olivares 3-(minus-2), Bale 1-(minus-18).
PASSING—Indian Trail: Dagen 1-7-1 7.
RECEIVING—Indian Trail: Aiden Cipolletti 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS—Indian Trail: Luke Hogan, Jonah Zuzinec.