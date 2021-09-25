High school football: Indian Trail gets out to early lead, but falls to sixth-ranked Oak Creek

But the Hawks were unsuccessful on an extra-point attempt and a two-point conversion try, so the score stayed at 12-0. Oak Creek then scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-12 lead, though it was just 21-12 at halftime. Indian Trail sure didn't help its cause by committing seven offensive penalties in the first half, several on false starts.

"It's stuff we can teach and have better focus (on), and we will," Hoffman said.

In the second half, Indian Trail's offense bogged down in the wind and rain and against Oak Creek's physical defenders. After gaining 256 total yards in the first half, the Hawks managed just five in the second, as the Knights scored all 20 points after halftime to put the game away.

Dagen finished with 88 rushing yards on 16 attempts for Indian Trail, while junior Justice Lovelace added 57 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

"I said from the get-go, with the team we've got, we've just got to get better every week," Hoffman said. "I think we did that this week. We just played a really physical team that's on par with (top-ranked) Franklin and Brookfield Central (which beat Indian Trail in Week 4). I think they fit right in between those two teams with their physicality and skill and team speed.