High school football: Indian Trail gets out to early lead, but falls to sixth-ranked Oak Creek

The Indian Trail football team got off to a great start Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
But the big, physical Knights responded quickly and controlled the rest of the game.
The result was another good learning experience for young Indian Trail, as Oak Creek — ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll — scored 41 straight points for a 41-12 victory to remain undefeated at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.
Indian Trail dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference, but there was more progress for a team that came into the season with 30 sophomores on its roster.
"That's a darn good Oak Creek team," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said in a phone interview Friday night. "They're 6-0 for a reason. They're big up front, they play physical, they're disciplined. (Coach) Joel (Paar) does a great job with those guys. We were able to jump out and go, and then we hurt ourselves quite a bit."
Indeed, the Hawks made too many mistakes following their great early start to hang on against the Knights.
Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen, who's always a huge threat with his legs, used the play-action to fire touchdown passes of of 30 yards to senior Alex Ballard and 80 yards to senior Connor Koch in the first quarter, accounting for two of his three completions and 110 of his 111 passing yards for the game.
But the Hawks were unsuccessful on an extra-point attempt and a two-point conversion try, so the score stayed at 12-0. Oak Creek then scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-12 lead, though it was just 21-12 at halftime. Indian Trail sure didn't help its cause by committing seven offensive penalties in the first half, several on false starts.
"It's stuff we can teach and have better focus (on), and we will," Hoffman said.
In the second half, Indian Trail's offense bogged down in the wind and rain and against Oak Creek's physical defenders. After gaining 256 total yards in the first half, the Hawks managed just five in the second, as the Knights scored all 20 points after halftime to put the game away.
Dagen finished with 88 rushing yards on 16 attempts for Indian Trail, while junior Justice Lovelace added 57 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
"I said from the get-go, with the team we've got, we've just got to get better every week," Hoffman said. "I think we did that this week. We just played a really physical team that's on par with (top-ranked) Franklin and Brookfield Central (which beat Indian Trail in Week 4). I think they fit right in between those two teams with their physicality and skill and team speed.
"Our kids went and battled. They battled better than they have against teams like that in those weeks. So we're getting better."
For Oak Creek, sophomore quarterback Cade Palkowski finished 6-of-10 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown and added 82 rushing yards and another score on eight attempts.