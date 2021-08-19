High school football: Indian Trail ready to forge ahead with young roster

Indian Trail head football coach Paul Hoffman provided a visual to describe how much roster turnover the Hawks have had since graduating a huge chunk of experienced seniors from last year’s team.
“I peeled away all the names from last year’s roster,” said Hoffman, pointing to a roster grid. “Look how much white that is.”
Paul Hoffman
Hoffman
Indeed, Indian Trail will go into 2021 with a much different outlook than it entered 2020 with, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The Hawks had sky-high expectations last season, but they opened their abbreviated campaign with a shutout loss to Oak Creek and just never recovered, scoring 32 points all season on their way to a disappointing 1-4 record. Whatever the case, be it the interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, Hoffman said the program has learned and moved on from what happened last season.
“It’s 2021, 2020 is in the past,” he said. “We’ve learned from it. We’ve already hashed that out and moved forward.”
The Hawks enter 2021 with just four returning starters and 11 seniors, compared to 20 and 24 going into last season. But a full offseason program should make a huge difference, and Hoffman is excited to lead a young roster — it contains 30 sophomores — that he said is packed with talent and potential.
“It’s nice to have some sense of normalcy to get into a normal swing of things,” said Hoffman, who goes into his fifth season leading the Hawks. “Practice-wise has been going good. We’ve got a young group. So every practice getting better, that’s our onus, that’s our goal every day, just one step better than we were yesterday.
“The kids have responded well. We’ve got a good, squared-away group of kids that are disciplined and take coaching well, and just getting better every day.”
New quarterback
The Hawks will have to replace a three-year varsity player at quarterback in Argjent Ismaili, now playing at NCAA Division I FCS school Stetson University in Deland, Fla.
A pair of sophomores, LJ Dagen and Joe Casey, are battling for the job, and Hoffman said the starter will be revealed when the Hawks open up at 6 p.m. Friday with a non-conference road game against Madison La Follette at Lussier Stadium in Madison. Whoever starts, Hoffman said both Dagen and Casey are talented and athletic.
“Both quality, both slightly different tool sets, both smart kids that have a great presence to them,” Hoffman said. “Their just innate football IQ, what I call spatial awareness, just understanding and figuring stuff out, is stuff you can’t coach, which is nice. They take coaching well.”
The Hawks do return a talented running back in junior Justice Lovelace, who saw time last season, while senior Jamar Thompson, junior Aiden Burrell-Warfield and junior fullback Marcus Moreland will also get carries in Hoffman’s multi-runner system.
Sophomore Dayton Dahlquist, meanwhile, is a talented receiver who Hoffman also wants to find ways to get the ball to.
“We’ve got a couple sophomore receivers that are just lightning-fast,” Hoffman said. “We’ll find ways to get them out in space.”
Junior Aiden Cipolletti and senior Alex Ballard, meanwhile, will be the Hawks’ main receivers on the outside.
Up front on the offensive line, Indian Trail must replace all five starters from last season, but the Hawks do have a couple linemen in seniors Jared Grabot (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) and Isaak Gotberg (6-1, 250) who saw playing time last season on at least one side of the ball.
Joining them up front will be junior Brock Jansen (6-5, 185), junior Messiah Barron (6-0, 220) and sophomore Ethan Markunas (6-2, 240).
With numbers down a little this season, Hoffman said the Hawks will have to play something of a hybrid two-platoon system. He said he has about 10 players who may not start on both sides on the ball but will at least see some time on both sides.
That means Cipolletti and Burrell-Warfield will play linebacker on the defensive side of the ball, while Thompson will be at safety and Ballard will be at cornerback. Indian Trail also has an experienced returning cornerback in senior Connor Koch, an honorable mention All-Southeast Conference selection last season, while junior Luke Hogan moves from outside to inside linebacker.
The defensive line will be manned by committee, which will include Gotberg, Moreland, Jansen, junior Juan Prieto and junior Daydien Cruz.
Indian Trail must also replace a reliable kicker in Payton Metzger, now on Carthage’s roster, so the trio of junior Muli Bale, senior Rebecca Hannaman and senior Jace Covelli, all soccer players, will battle for that spot.
Tough early schedule
Hoffman said he was pleased with how his young roster handled itself in a scrimmage last week against Hartland Arrowhead, Brookfield Central and Middleton, all strong programs, and the Hawks won’t have to wait long to test their mettle for real.
After La Follette, Indian Trail hosts a major program from Illinois in Evanston at Jaskwhich Stadium in Week 2, then the Hawks jump right into the SEC fire in Week 3 when they host perennial conference favorite and state power Franklin.
In its SEC preview, WisSports.net picked Franklin and Bradford to finish one-two, which Hoffman agreed was a “no-brainer.” He also cited Oak Creek, which returns sophomore quarterback Cade Palkowski after he put SEC teams on notice with a fantastic freshman season, and Racine Horlick, which didn’t play last fall but returns a lot of seniors who were sophomores in 2019, as teams to watch for.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team SEC. The Hawks are trying to reach the WIAA Division-1 playoffs for the fourth straight year and the eighth time in 10 seasons as a varsity program, but whether their young roster can achieve that or not, Hoffman is happy to be coaching his players again on at least a more regular schedule.
“Football’s more than wins and losses,” he said. “Our job as coaches is to teach these young adults how to be full adults and productive members of society as workers and husbands and wives and family members and everything else like that. When you cut out all those (weight) lifts in the offseason and half the lifts in summer and all the culture-building stuff we do, it becomes really transactional, just ‘Hey, come on, we’re going to run some plays. We’ve got to get out of here.’
“That’s what I learned the most from it, is not to cut the culture stuff out. Find a way to fit it in, even if we’re crunched on time. It’s just been nice, the sense of being around our kids more than just running plays. That’s where relationships are built, and that’s what makes any sport special.”
Indian Trail Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
1;Alex Ballard;6-2;175;WR/DB;Sr.
2;Jamar Thompson;6-0;185;DB/RB;Sr.
3;Jaylen Olivares;5-11;155;WR;Sr.
4;Connor Koch;5-10;145;DB;Sr.
5;Joe Casey;6-0;170;QB/DB;So.
6;Samir Khoury;6-4;170;WR;Jr.
7;Jake Evitts;5-9;125;DB;Sr.
8;Aiden Cipolletti;6-3;185;WR;Jr.
9;Lucas Jundt;6-1;140;DB;Sr.
10;Ollie Hulbert;5-9;135;WR;So.
11;Christian Folsom;5-11;180;DB;Jr.
12;Payton Mancusi;5-8;140;WR;So.
13;Jonah Zuzinec;5-11;140;DB;So.
14;Lance Mazanet;5-8;135;DB;So.
15;LJ Dagen;6-1;160;QB;So.
16;Jace Covelli;5-7;160;K/P;Sr.
17;Adrian Moyao;5-8;140;DB;So.
18;Dayton Dahlquist;5-8;135;WR;So.
19;Caleb Parrilli;5-7;160;LB/RB;So.
20;Aiden Burrell-Warfield;6-1;185;LB/RB;Jr.
21;Justice Lovelace;6-3;180;RB;Jr.
22;Rebecca Hannaman;5-9;146;K;Sr.
23;Jordan Jacobs;6-0;175;DB;Jr.
24;Vashawn Miller;5-10;165;RB;So.
25;Jahad Pommells;6-1;175;DL;So.
26;Jack Ganero;5-6;120;DB;So.
29;London Kiser;6-2;205;LB;Jr.
30;Zachariah Jackson;5-6;190;FB;So.
31;Israel Munoz;5-10;140;DB;So.
32;Hezeciah Jackson;5-10;160;RB;Jr.
33;Luke Hogan;6-0;165;LB;Jr.
34;Chad Banaszak;5-10;160;LB;So.
35;Daydien Cruz;5-11;230;DL;Jr.
37;Jayden Gomez;5-9;165;LB;So.
40;Luke Schumacher;6-1;180;DB/DL;Jr.
42;John Bogdala;5-8;190;FB;So.
43;Christian Sawa;6-2;190;LB/DL;So.
44;Marcus Moreland;5-7;185;FB/DL;Jr.
46;Jayden Locsin;6-1;180;DL;So.
47;Dominic Flores;5-6;155;LB;So.
50;Juan Prieto;6-1;190;DL/OL;Jr.
52;Cameron Oglesby;6-0;205;DL;Sr.
54;Mitchell Banaszak;6-3;220;DL/OL;So.
55;Evan Jacobson;6-5;170;DL;So.
56;Joel Schumacher;6-1;165;DL;Sr.
62;Nick Clarke;5-11;270;OL;So.
64;Jared Grabot;6-4;310;OL;Sr.
65;Isaak Gotberg;6-1;250;OL/DL;Sr.
66;Messiah Barron;6-0;220;OL;Jr.
67;Ethan Markunas;6-2;240;OL;So.
72;Brock Jansen;6-5;185;OL/DL;Jr.
73;Matt Castel;6-2;220;OL;So.
74;Logan Terman;5-10;255;DL;So.
75;Xochtil Delvale-Vera;5-6;185;OL;So.
76;Austin Magerowski;5-10;230;OL;So.
78;Xavier Ade;6-0;190;DL;Jr.
82;Noah Markunas;5-9;180;DL;So.
87;Gerardo Ronquillo;5-8;140;WR;So.
88;Latavius Thomas;5-8;160;WR;Jr.
Head coach—Paul Hoffman (5th season).
Assistant coaches—Jim Kenesie, Rob VanDyke, Mike Vieth, Jared D’Angelo, Mike Bewley, Brandon Jackson, Pete Shippee, Terry Filippis, Lane Ochs, Treviel Lee, Seth McDorman, Mike Cristiano, Matt Venci, Pete O’Connor, Diontre Pate. Film—Glen Hannaman, Scott Covelli. Head athletic trainer—Brycen Valiga.
Indian Trail Schedule
All home games at Jaskwhich Stadium.
AUGUST
20—at Madison La Follette (Lussier Stadium), 6 p.m. 27—Evanston (Ill.), 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—Franklin*, 7 p.m. 10—Racine Case*, 7 p.m. 17—at Tremper*, 7 p.m. 24—at Oak Creek*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—Bradford*, 7 p.m. 8—at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field)*, 7 p.m. 15—at Racine Park (Pritchard Park)*, 7 p.m.
