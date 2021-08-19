High school football: Indian Trail ready to forge ahead with young roster

Indian Trail, meanwhile, was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team SEC. The Hawks are trying to reach the WIAA Division-1 playoffs for the fourth straight year and the eighth time in 10 seasons as a varsity program, but whether their young roster can achieve that or not, Hoffman is happy to be coaching his players again on at least a more regular schedule.

“Football’s more than wins and losses,” he said. “Our job as coaches is to teach these young adults how to be full adults and productive members of society as workers and husbands and wives and family members and everything else like that. When you cut out all those (weight) lifts in the offseason and half the lifts in summer and all the culture-building stuff we do, it becomes really transactional, just ‘Hey, come on, we’re going to run some plays. We’ve got to get out of here.’

“That’s what I learned the most from it, is not to cut the culture stuff out. Find a way to fit it in, even if we’re crunched on time. It’s just been nice, the sense of being around our kids more than just running plays. That’s where relationships are built, and that’s what makes any sport special.”

Indian Trail Roster

