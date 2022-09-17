HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lancers mash Mariners, still perfect at 5-0

ST. FRANCIS - St. Joseph quarterback Eric Kenesie calmly dropped back and knew he had tight end sensation Luke Schuler one-on-one.

It was the red zone, otherwise known as "Luke Land" if you will, where the big, 6-foot-4, hulking pass-catcher can soar above smaller defensive backs and catch touchdowns.

Kenesie placed a perfect, high-arching spiral of a ball in the right corner of the end zone, and a back-pedaling Schuler used his long frame to extend his arms out of bounds, tap his feet in-bounds while falling down and make the catch to extend the Lancers' growing lead to 33-6 with seconds remaining in the first half.

It was the kind of spirit-crushing play that big-time players make that shuts down an opponent for good.

The impressive score provided a microcosm of the night as St. Joe's rolled to a 47-12 victory after falling behind early.

The victory gave St. Joe's the top spot in the Midwest Classic standings at 3-0. Racine Lutheran (2-0 MCC) battles Christian Life (1-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Central High School.

It also gave the Lancers a leg up on the Mariners, who dropped to 2-1 (2-3 overall). Burlington Catholic Central is also 2-1 in the league.

Now, the Lancers are the only county team still unblemished this season beside Central (5-0), and for Schuler, a Division 1 St. Thomas, Minn. commit, it's only the start of what hopes to be an unforgettable 2022.

"We plan on going undefeated the rest of the season, hopefully," Schuler said after the game. "It feels great. Our line and Jayden Gordon did their thing in the first half. We locked in on defense, and we just needed to fill in some holes offensively, and we did that starting with the second half."

Schuler isn't satisfied at 5-0, though. He knows the Lancers must get better to achieve the ultimate goal of playing at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison this November.

"Personally, I'm playing OK, definitely could do a lot better on defense and blocking on offense," Schuler added. "The team is pretty special because everybody has heart. Everybody really wants to win, and wants to compete and get better."

Does this team have what it takes to win it all in Division 5?

"I'm sure we've got what it takes."

Mariners pack the first punch

Believe it or not, a game where the difference was in double digits for 30 minutes started out in question for the visiting Lancers, who made the hour-long bus ride north along Lake Michigan to the small community of St. Francis, about 5 miles south of downtown Milwaukee.

Despite not having one of the state's leading rushers, Jaron Johnson, St. Francis connected on a big touchdown pass over the top for 27 yards to start the scoring at 6-0.

This lit a fire under St. Joe's

Gordon, who finished with 132 yards on 13 carries, came right back with a 27-yard touchdown run, and Kenesie's 11-yard scamper made it 13-6 Lancers in the first quarter.

The Lancers proceeded to score 40 unanswered points after that Mariners touchdown, and it was a nice mix of Gordon and Kenesie busting off long runs, Kenesie finding Schuler, and the defense making big plays.

St. Joe's played flawless football with no turnovers, while St. Francis lost two fumbles. Also, Peter Stapleton (quarterback sack) and the Lancer pass rush wreaked havoc on Mariners' passer Aron Diaz.

"They took the lead early, and they marched right down a little bit," St. Joe's coach Matt Rizzo said. "Jeff does a great job with those guys, and they play hard. That's a good, young football team. Hats off to them to compete."

"Johnson was actually out because he probably tore his ACL. After that first series, we really settled down. We adjusted, we have some really good coaches and really good players. With advanced scouting and watching film, we figured out what they were doing and just adjusted."

Kenesie ran for 135 yards on 15 carries, Tommy Santarelli added a 44-yard touchdown run and Dom Santarelli tallied 55 yards on seven carries.

The ground game was unstoppable.

"We had really good balance with our option and our read stuff," Rizzo said. "Eric and Jayden had four touchdowns, and you always want to get Luke the ball a little bit more, but Eric is a really good athlete. We were clicking on offense the whole time."

Lancers will be tested against Toppers, Crusaders

One could argue St. Joe's really hasn't played too tough of an opponent this year, and they're doing what they're supposed to do with five blowout wins.

But upcoming games against Catholic Central and Racine Lutheran should keep pushing the Lancers.

"We watch film and we clean stuff up every week, and the boys want to be coached," Rizzo said. "We're still pretty young, and we'll return a lot of guys next year."

"The way we're interpreting this season is we're doing what we're supposed to be doing. There's something to be said about champions that don't play down to competition. The boys want to compete, they want to play good competition, and we're going to show up and play who we're scheduled to play."

With Whitefish Bay Dominican canceling its season, the Lancers needed to scramble to find an opponent next Friday.

St. Joe's will look to improve to 6-0 at Ameche Field against Milwaukee Academy of Excellence.

"The goal right now is one game at a time, one week at a time," Rizzo said. "We have to finish. Our goal is conference championship. The focus is Homecoming next Friday night."

"We're pleased with tonight's win, but we'll always find something. They're a great group, and they're fun to be around."