High school football roundup: Shoreland wins big, Wilmot shut out

The Shoreland Lutheran football team forced four turnovers and controlled the line of scrimmage Friday night to notch a dominating 48-12 Metro Classic Conference win over St. Thomas More at Saint Francis.
With the senior trio of Gabe Woller, Paul Otto and Eddie McFarland leading the way along the offensive line, Shoreland totaled 146 rushing yards in improving to 2-3.
It was also another positive sign for Shoreland coach Paul Huebner, who continues to coax and develop his team in the small-school crucible that is the Metro Classic schedule.
"Being able to execute things better each week, win or lose, I think that they do see that," Huebner said late Friday night in a phone interview. "We're able to point those things out on film. The same plays, the same stuff, we just keep getting better and better and better at it. The kids are executing better and more confident with it.
"Even in practice now, they can do situational-type stuff. They have have a feel for what plays they want to run offensively, because they know what I'm going to call and they know what they can execute well."
Junior running backs Jared Babiak and Nolan Cipov combined for 134 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns apiece for the Pacers, senior multi-purpose threat Konnor Hill ran for a touchdown and returned an interception 69 yards for a score and senior quarterback/defensive back/kicker Sawyer Smith picked off a pass and kicked field goals of 27 and 42 yards.
Sawyer's 42-yarder, with the wind at his back, broke the school record of 37 yards accomplished by Riley Mattice in 2010 and Ethan Woller in 2015.
Junior Tyler Rouse also intercepted a pass for the Pacers, who scored 27 straight points after Thomas More got within 7-6.
The Cavaliers (1-4) had been shut out in their previous three games.
"Thomas More was better than what they've put on film the last couple weeks," Huebner said. "They've had kids missing with COVID and stuff like that, so it was good to see some of their kids back on the field."
Lake Geneva Badger 14, Wilmot 0
Playing their third game in 11 days, the Panthers were shut out by the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Lake Geneva on Friday night.
Wilmot (1-2) committed seven turnovers, six fumbles and one interception.
Badger's defense got on the scoreboard itself when defensive lineman Billy Dzierzanowski scooped up a fumble and ran 76 yards for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Badger's other score came early in the second quarter when quarterback Tannor Garrels punched in a short rushing touchdown to put the Badgers ahead, 7-0.
The Badgers improved to 2-2 with their second straight win.
Junior Owen Rosengarden rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries for Wilmot.
