High school football: Shoreland gets first win of season in Saturday game; Raethke up for award

The Shoreland Lutheran football team didn't roll up a ton of yards in its Week 4 Metro Classic Conference game at Brown Deer.
But the Pacers made them count, and their defense didn't yield much to the Falcons, either.
In a game that was moved to Saturday afternoon due to a miscommunication that left the teams with no officials for Friday night, Shoreland jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead on its way to a 30-8 victory, its first of the season.
Shoreland coach Paul Huebner first wanted to express thanks to Metro Classic Conference Commissioner Gregg Owens and the respective schools' athletic directors for just getting the game played.
"Owens worked feverishly Friday and Saturday morning to put together a crew for a 1 p.m. kickoff (Saturday)," Huebner said. "Many thanks to our AD and Brown Deer's AD for communicating through the sudden schedule change."
The Pacers (1-3 overall, 1-1 Metro Classic) opened the scoring with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter on junior quarterback Will Craig's 1-yard touchdown run, which was followed by junior David Ripke's extra point. Then, with 7:13 left in the second quarter, junior linebacker Lucas Rathje returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown, and Ripke's extra point made it 14-0.
With 35 seconds left in the first half, senior Nolan Cipov's 3-yard touchdown run and Ripke's extra point made it 21-0 at halftime, then Ripke nailed a 23-yard field goal with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter for a 24-0 advantage. Craig closed out Shoreland's scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left in the third. That extra point was missed, but by then the 30-0 lead was more than comfortable.
Brown Deer (0-4, 0-2) got on the board with 1:50 remaining in the game to avoid the shutout.
The Pacers held the Falcons to 119 yards rushing and 28 yards passing. Though Shoreland had just 93 rushing yards and 26 passing yards itself, the Pacers avoided turnovers while intercepting Brown Deer twice.
"Our kids adapted well and played with energy and passion in the hot afternoon sun," Huebner said. "Happy that we got to experience success on the scoreboard this week."
Craig finished with 23 yards rushing and two scores on four attempts and also went 3-of-6 passing for 26 yards, while senior Jared Babiak ran nine times for 49 yards.
Shoreland hosts Racine St. Catherine's in Metro Classic action at 7 p.m. Friday.
Raethke up for award
After leading the Trojans to a furious Southeast Conference comeback win on Friday night, Tremper senior quarterback Cash Raethke is up for an award this week.
Raethke was one of five student-athletes nominated for the RallyAroundUs Athlete of the Week on WisSports.net after leading the Trojans back from a 13-point deficit in the final minutes for a 42-41 win at Racine Horlick. Raethke threw two touchdowns passes in the final 3:50, including the game-winning 28-yard scoring strike to senior Kyle Holm with 1:13 remaining, as the Trojans stunned the Rebels with 14 unanswered points to win the game.
Raethke finished the game 16-of-26 passing for 250 yards and four touchdowns.
The other four athletes nominated for the RallyAroundUs Athlete of the Week award are Fox Valley Lutheran girls volleyball player Mickenzi Benter, Laconia girls volleyball player Molly Johanes, Onalaska boys cross country runner Manny Putz and Kaukauna boys volleyball player Aidan Van Epern.
The voting is open until 4 p.m. Thursday, and voting can be done at wissports.net/news_article/show/1183336.