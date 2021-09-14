High school football: Shoreland gets first win of season in Saturday game; Raethke up for award

The Shoreland Lutheran football team didn't roll up a ton of yards in its Week 4 Metro Classic Conference game at Brown Deer.

But the Pacers made them count, and their defense didn't yield much to the Falcons, either.

In a game that was moved to Saturday afternoon due to a miscommunication that left the teams with no officials for Friday night, Shoreland jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead on its way to a 30-8 victory, its first of the season.

Shoreland coach Paul Huebner first wanted to express thanks to Metro Classic Conference Commissioner Gregg Owens and the respective schools' athletic directors for just getting the game played.

"Owens worked feverishly Friday and Saturday morning to put together a crew for a 1 p.m. kickoff (Saturday)," Huebner said. "Many thanks to our AD and Brown Deer's AD for communicating through the sudden schedule change."

The Pacers (1-3 overall, 1-1 Metro Classic) opened the scoring with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter on junior quarterback Will Craig's 1-yard touchdown run, which was followed by junior David Ripke's extra point. Then, with 7:13 left in the second quarter, junior linebacker Lucas Rathje returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown, and Ripke's extra point made it 14-0.