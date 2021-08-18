High school football: Shoreland Lutheran looks to 'Run to Win' in 2021

The mantra for the Shoreland Lutheran football team this season is “Run to Win.”
That can be interpreted more than one way.
First of all, Shoreland head coach Paul Huebner said the message comes from a Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 9:24, in which the Apostle Paul says: “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize.”
Huebner wants that to define the culture of the program.
“We may not win all the games on our schedule, but we’re going to focus on the ‘how’ that we do things,” he explained. “That’s what the Apostle Paul is telling those Christians in Corinthians: ‘This is what God expects of you and how He wants you to use the gifts that He’s given you.’
“So that’s what we’re trying to help these kids figure out, is how to do that. How do you run to win on the football field, how do you run to win in the classroom, how do you run to win in life?”
The other meaning of “Run to Win” is that, quite literally, to win on the field, the Pacers will need to run the football this season.
Dynamic duo gone
Shoreland graduated the prolific quarterback-receiver duo of Sawyer Smith and Konnor Hill, who combined over the last three years to set multiple school records and as seniors in 2020 were both named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and first-team All-County.
With those two gone, Shoreland will have to rely more on the ground game this season, something the Pacers are plenty comfortable with.
“I guess our identity for a long time has been triple-option, or some version of it,” said Huebner, who in his 11th season is the longest-tenured head man in the county among high school football coaches. “This year we’ll be a little bit heavier than we were in it last year.
“... Now we have a little bit different look offensively, because we have some different kids.”
That’ll start in the backfield with senior Jared Babiak, who rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns as a running back last season and will now take over for Smith as the Pacers’ starting quarterback.
“He’s a terrific athlete, big, strong, physical kid, runs the 100-meter dash for our track team,” Huebner said of the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Babiak.
Next to him in the backfield will be fellow senior and track athlete Nolan Cipov, who led the team with 248 rushing yards and ran for four scores as a fullback and H-back last season.
The run game, of course, must be set up by the offensive line, on which the Pacers return two starters from 2020 in 6-1, 262-pound senior Noah Fendel and 6-2, 185-pound senior Aidan Erbe. They’ll be joined by some newcomers who didn’t start last season but still gained experience when they were forced into action when the Pacers had players quarantined due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Sophomore Adam Behm, listed at 5-9, 215 pounds, is one of those who played some last year that Huebner is looking for an impact from in 2021.
“Lot of guts, great kid,” Huebner said of Behm. “He had a great offseason and wrestled in the winter, so he found some confidence there. He’s done a very good job for us so far.”
Defensively, the Pacers will be led by senior safety Tyler Rouse, an All-Metro Classic Conference honorable mention selection last season who led Shoreland in tackles.
“Just a tough, smart football player,” Huebner said of Rouse. “He’s not the biggest kid on the team. He is one of the fastest kids on the team.
“... Just has a nose for the football and makes plays all over the place. His communication has increased. His leadership in the back end has increased so far this fall, and he had a really great scrimmage (Saturday at Wisconsin Lutheran College against Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Johnson Creek and Christian Life).”
Cipov and Babiak, meanwhile, will also anchor the linebacking crew from the inside, with Cipov starting there for the third year and Babiak shifting inside from his previous safety/outside linebacker spot.
“Coach (Jason) Hagedorn (Shoreland’s defensive coordinator) is very excited about those guys,” Huebner said.
The Pacers will have to replace a couple senior starters on the defensive line from last season, so Huebner said that position will be by committee. That will include senior Joey Killeen, who’s back after missing last season.
Additionally, Huebner said junior quarterback/linebacker Will Craig and junior running back/linebacker Lucas Rathje will get on the field in various capacities this season.
Lake Country the favorite
As for the rest of the Metro Classic Conference, Huebner cited Lake Country Lutheran, Racine St. Catherine’s and Greendale Martin Luther as his top three teams, which is no big surprise. Lake Country Lutheran, led by standout senior quarterback Luke Haertle — ranked No. 4 at quarterback in the WisSports.net Class of 2022 player rankings — is the defending WIAA Division-5 state champion, having won the title the last time state champions were crowned in 2019.
As for the Pacers, picked by WisSports.net to finish fifth in the eight-team conference, they’ll open at 7 p.m. Thursday with an intriguing Week 1 non-conference matchup against county rival St. Joseph at Ameche Field for the Lighthouse Trophy.
Shoreland got in six games and went 2-4 during last year’s COVID-shortened campaign, but the Pacers were unable to participate in the postseason because they had too many players out due to contact tracing. So they’ll be seeking their first “true” postseason berth since 2015, when they made it all the way to the Division-5 state semifinals.
After dealing with the adversity of last season, as every team did in 2020, Shoreland is ready to “Run to Win” in 2021.
“Everybody in general, they went through the chaos of last year, and we tried to learn some adaptability, something we focused on last year,” Huebner said. “I think because of that experience and kind of learning to adapt to the chaotic situations around them, they are a bit more comfortable with uncertainty this year.”
Shoreland Lutheran Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
2;Tyler Rouse;5-10;150;WR/DB;Sr.
3;Jared Babiak;6-2;210;QB/LB;Sr.
4;Billy Fink;6-1;141;QB/DB;So.
5;Hunter Rouse;6-0;138;WR/DB;So.
7;Mason Davis;6-1;165;WR/LB;So.
8;Will Craig;6-0;172;QB/LB;Jr.
10;Joe Salabounis;6-1;155;WR/DB;Sr.
12;Peter Bedford;6-1;169;WR/DB;Sr.
16;Ryan Strutz;6-0;156;WR/DB;Sr.
20;Robert Kaiser;5-9;134;WR/DB;Jr.
21;Jackson Sadowski;5-11;164;RB/LB;So.
22;Aiden Brennan;6-2;158;WR/LB;Jr.
23;Joseph Kayon;6-0;175;RB/LB;So.
24;Nolan Cipov;6-0;198;RB/LB;Sr.
26;Tyler Peterson;5-10;150;RB/LB;Jr.
29;Lucas Rathje;6-1;187;RB/LB;Jr.
33;Kamare Evans;6-1;250;TE/LB;Jr.
50;Anders Haas;5-10;193;OL/DL;So.
51;Jon Zirbel;5-9;189;OL/LB;Jr.
53;Tristyn Gagne;5-6;193;OL/DL;So.
54;Aidan Erbe;6-2;185;OL/DL;Sr.
56;Paul Salabounis;6-1;202;OL/DL;So.
57;Hunter Steele;5-9;180;OL/LB;So.
58;Austin Poling;6-0;208;OL/LB;Sr.
60;Adam Behm;5-9;215;OL/DL;So.
64;Joseph Killeen;5-11;247;OL/DL;Sr.
65;Noah Fendel;6-1;262;OL/DL;Sr.
66;T.J. Markham;5-9;278;OL/DL;Jr.
76;Evan Muzatko;5-9;234;OL/DL;Jr.
77;Josh Bakich;6-2;320;OL/DL;Jr.
85;David Ripke;5-11;157;WR/DB;Jr.
87;Nolan Krueger;6-4;180;TE/LB;Jr.
Head coach—Paul Huebner (11th season).
Assistant coaches—Jason Hagedorn, Sam Hunter, Paul Strutz, Joel Koschnitzke, Dan Sittig, Shad Smith, Zach Brug. Managers—Kendall Jarvis, Ava McLean, Abby Jepson, Anayiz Castro, Jacob Ruiz. Head athletic trainer—Katerina Wilkins.
Shoreland Lutheran Schedule
All home games at Shoreland Stadium.
AUGUST
19—at St. Joseph (Ameche Field), 7 p.m. 27—Burlington Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—St. Thomas More*, 7 p.m. 10—at Brown Deer*, 7 p.m. 17—Racine St. Catherine’s*, 7 p.m. 24—at Greendale Martin Luther*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—St. Francis*, 7 p.m. 8—at University School (Milwaukee)*, 7 p.m. 15—Lake Country Lutheran*, 7 p.m.
