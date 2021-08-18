High school football: Shoreland Lutheran looks to 'Run to Win' in 2021

The mantra for the Shoreland Lutheran football team this season is “Run to Win.”

That can be interpreted more than one way.

First of all, Shoreland head coach Paul Huebner said the message comes from a Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 9:24, in which the Apostle Paul says: “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize.”

Huebner wants that to define the culture of the program.

“We may not win all the games on our schedule, but we’re going to focus on the ‘how’ that we do things,” he explained. “That’s what the Apostle Paul is telling those Christians in Corinthians: ‘This is what God expects of you and how He wants you to use the gifts that He’s given you.’

Paul Huebner Huebner

“So that’s what we’re trying to help these kids figure out, is how to do that. How do you run to win on the football field, how do you run to win in the classroom, how do you run to win in life?”

The other meaning of “Run to Win” is that, quite literally, to win on the field, the Pacers will need to run the football this season.

Dynamic duo gone