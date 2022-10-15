High school football: St. Joe's completes 9-0 season for back-to-back conference championships

Before St. Joe's won 18 consecutive regular season high school football games the last two years, Racine Lutheran held that top spot in 2018 and 2019.

On Friday night at Ameche Field, four straight years of high success culminated with a knock-em-down, drag-em-out, physically intense battle for the outright Midwest Classic Conference championship.

From the jump, the Lancers showed why they rule the MCC roost these days at the line of scrimmage with hard hitting, a strong ground game and a special teams difference-maker.

Jayden Gordon ran for 129 yards and ran back the second-half kickoff 87 yards to flip the script and propel his team to a dominant 28-7 victory that was never really close.

With the win, St. Joe's (9-0, 7-0 MCC) earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs and will host No. 8 Mineral Point in a Level 1 playoff game Friday night.

"It starts with the line, they had a good push off the ball," said St. Joe's quarterback Eric Kenesie of his late 31-yard touchdown run. "That's not easy. When nothing happens, I do my best to make something out of nothing. My line was blocking good, and it's just make one guy miss, and I'm gone.

"I thought we played good. Defensively, we really stopped them. We take our team down the field, use the clock to our advantage, and if we score, they have no time left. That's how you got to play."

For Kenesie, winning two straight MCC titles feels really, really good.

"It feels amazing," he added. "It feels so good to accomplish that two years in a row. We lost our quarterback and all of our receivers from last year, and we were able to find good replacements. Here we are again."

Team chemistry fuels Lancers

For Gordon, who scored short rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and second quarter, then finished the Crusaders off with his huge kickoff return to make it 21-0 early in the third quarter, the back-breaking special teams score was about his teammates setting a good wedge up the middle and blocking well.

Gordon, who leads Kenosha County with 1,377 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns, says the Lancers' team chemistry sets them apart.

"It feels amazing to be conference champs two years in a row," Gordon added. "None of this could have been done without everybody contributing to the team. The chemistry with our team is unmatched, and I feel like it’s a big part to our success.

"During the kick return, I saw my blocks form and then the middle wedge blew through the defenders. I cut right, and then there was nothing but field and a 1-on-1 block with the kicker and Tommy Santarelli, and I was confident Tommy would win."

St. Joe's was outstanding on the defensive side of the ball, limiting the Crusaders to 178 total yards.

Racine Lutheran was without starting star quarterback Eric Ibarra, who had been the team's leading offensive player. He went down Sept. 30 with an injured collarbone and is out for the rest of the season.

In fact, Lutheran coach Scott Smith said his team was without nine starters that won't return for the playoffs.

Lutheran made the Division 5 playoffs as a No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Horicon/Hustisford Friday night.

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said after the game that the back-to-back titles harkens back to legendary coach Bob Freund's days back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

"We honor the tradition, but right now it's about the kids," Rizzo said on the Ameche Field track after the game. "We're really excited. We talk about winning the conference championship, and we finished our second phase.

"Racine is coached really well, and I'm just proud of our efforts tonight. We had a couple turnovers in the second half, we can't do that. We have to reset our focus there, and we had our chances to put them away there."

Rizzo added that Gordon's kickoff return for a score finished Lutheran off, and his defense took over the rest of the way.

Can they get to state?

So what's the goal now, one year after the Lancers advanced to Level 3?

Can they perhaps go beyond expectations?

"The first two rounds will be tough, everybody who makes the playoffs is good and can win on any given night," Rizzo said. "I don't want to get to Level 3 before we get to Level 1. What we're doing and how we're performing, it's about us. Why change things up? It's about our training and execution and what we do.

"We're going to do our fundamentals and our every-day things, the kids aren't really excited about that. But we're always learning. The biggest thing we can say now is 'Now we're here again, we have unfinished business, and we'll see what we can do.'"

Kenesie ran for 76 yards and added 28 through the air.

St. Joe's was limited to 238 total yards, a season low.

Despite losing two fumbles and only taking the ball away once, the Lancers were able to amass 211 yards on the ground, and the defense mostly shut down the Crusaders, including holding leading rusher and really their lone threat Eric Rossa to 80 hard-earned yards on 20 carries.

Nothing was easy for Lutheran.