High school football: St. Joseph dominates Whitefish Bay Dominican to improve to 5-0

The St. Joseph football team, as head coach Matt Rizzo put it, kept the gas pedal down in all three phases Saturday afternoon at Ameche Field.
And there was nothing that undermanned Whitefish Bay Dominican could do about it.
The Lancers scored touchdowns in all three phases and put the game out of reach in the second quarter in a 49-3 dismantling of the Knights in a Midwest Classic Conference game that was also St. Joseph's Homecoming.
The Lancers, ranked No. 9 in Division-6 in the latest state coaches poll, improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Midwest Classic and now need just one more win to secure automatic WIAA postseason eligibility.
St. Joseph, which led 49-0 by halftime, was simply too much for Dominican, which had roughly 20 players on its sideline and dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference. The Knight have scored just nine points this season.
As for the Lancers, Rizzo said he has a special group.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Rizzo said. “We wanted to get some rhythm throws to see what we could do, but we ended up just going to our run game. We took what they gave us.
“Our first group is pretty special. It’s probably one of the better groups I’ve had. We just have some good talent, and we can give the ball to really anybody.
“We’re really happy with the outcome, and we’re proud of the kids.”
Many involved
By anybody, Rizzo really meant anybody Saturday afternoon.
Everybody got into the act, including sophomore Eric Kenesie, who returned an interception 92 yards to give the Lancers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second, after starting senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus had to leave the game due to injury, Kenesie replaced him and took the ball 20 yards to the house on his first varsity snap under center.
St. Joseph's final score came on a 76-yard punt return by senior DeAndre Baptiste, a gifted runner who had the ball sail over his head but calmly picked it up and weaved in and out of traffic down the left sideline behind strong blocking.
If defense and special teams weren't enough, the Lancers ran for 170 yards, led by sophomore Jayden Gordon’s 93 yards and three scores. Senior Caden Tolefree’s 2-yard run opened the scoring, and senior Andrew Alia was good on seven extra points.
The Lancers outgained the Knights, 185-55, and St. Joseph's menacing run defense allowed minus-30 yards.
After the game, Rizzo said he’s hopeful Ashmus can make a quick recovery for Friday night's pivotal Week 6 showdown with Burlington Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1) at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
“It’s maybe a little bit of a wrist injury on his non-throwing hand,” Rizzo said. “He really couldn’t feel it, but he’s getting it back. Once the pain went away, the pain moved. As of right now, he should be fine.
“Kenesie is a pretty special athlete. You’ll see him on the basketball court, he’s a baseball player, too. He’s one of those kids that just picks up anything and is really good at it. I was really confident. I hate to see Jacob go down like that, but we didn’t miss a beat. Eric is pretty special with the ball in his hands.
Tough road ahead
The Lancers remain tied with Racine Lutheran for first place in the Midwest Classic at 3-0 in conference play, and a lot will be sorted out in the next three weeks as St. Joseph enters the meat of its schedule.
After playing Catholic Central on Friday, St. Joseph hosts Brookfield Academy (2-1 Midwest Classic) at Ameche Field in Week 7 and then faces Racine Lutheran at Pritchard Park in Racine in Week 8.
The Lancers have beaten their five opponents so far by an average of nearly 38 points, but Rizzo knows his team must gear up for stronger competition the rest of the season.
“I challenge these guys, they have a target on their back now, and what are you going to do about it?” Rizzo said. “They’ve handled the pressure well, and they enjoy the target.
"It’s a fun group to coach. They’re athletic. We’ve got several kids on the (WIAA Division-3) baseball state championship team (last spring). They know how to win. They know how to put themselves in situations with bigger crowds and bigger games on the line. We’re pretty lucky to have the group we have.”
ST. JOSEPH 49, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3
Dominican;0;0;0;3;—;3
St. Joseph;21;28;0;0;—;49
First Quarter
SJ—Caden Tolefree 2 run (Andrew Alia kick), 7:24.
SJ—Eric Kenesie 92 interception return (Alia kick), 4:02.
SJ—Jayden Gordon 2 run (Alia kick), :27.
Second Quarter
SJ—Gordon 1 run (Alia kick), 8:31.
SJ—Kenesie 20 run (Alia kick), 5:56.
SJ—Gordon 22 run (Alia kick), 2:40.
SJ—DeAndre Baptiste 76 punt return (Alia kick), :01.
Third Quarter
No Scoring.
Fourth Quarter
WBD—Leo Saaverda FG 27, 7:24.
TEAM STATS
WBD;SJ
Rushing yards;(minus-30);170
Passing yards;85;15
Comp.-Att.-Int.;6-14-1;2-8-0
Penalties-yards;6-40;2-10
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Dominican: Martez Donson 5-6, Jaukari Watson 1-(minus-2), Myles Melloch 1-(minus-15), Ian Stefaniak 21-(minus-19). St. Joseph: Gordon 8-93, Jacob Ashmus 3-33, Tommy Santarelli 3-29, Kenesie 1-20, Tolefree 1-2, Eliotth Torres 1-1, Tim Falk 1-0, Ben Peterson 2-(minus-8).
PASSING—Dominican: Stefaniak 6-14-1 85. St. Joseph: Ashmus 1-6-0 12, Kenesie 1-2-0 3.
RECEIVING—Dominican: Keshawn McGee 3-13, Diego Montiel 2-30, Danson 1-42. St. Joseph: Baptise 1-12, Saveion Weatherford 1-3.