High school football: St. Joseph returns plenty of talent, has high expectations for 2021

Yes, last year’s pandemic-altered high school football season in Wisconsin, which included no state championship games, was not ideal for anyone.
But St. Joseph sure took advantage of what the season had to offer.
The Lancers managed to play seven games, including two WIAA Division-5 playoff games, the maximum amount of postseason contests anyone in the state could play in 2020. That meant they played deep into November, which would typically only be the case if they reached the state semifinals or the title game.
That equaled extra practices and extra time on the field together, which third-year St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo is hoping will pay dividends for 2021. He compared it to the extra practices a college team gets when it reaches a bowl game.
“Theoretically, we got to play farther into November than we ever have, or these kids ever have,” said Rizzo, who was the head coach at Bradford from 2013-17 before taking over at St. Joseph prior to the 2019 season. “It just seemed like January was there before we knew it. They had a really good jump point, so it’s kind of like having bowl practices. You just get to play a little bit longer, and you get to practice longer.
Matt Rizzo
Rizzo
“... Those kids now feel what it feels like to play in the cold weather and make a little deeper run. I’m hoping that pays off.”
Returning talent
What should also pay off is the amount of returning talent the Lancers have this season.
That starts under center, where senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus is the starter for a third straight season. In 2020, Ashmus — a starting infielder this past spring for St. Joseph’s WIAA Division-3 state champion baseball team — threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns in being named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference and first-team All-County.
“He just continues to get better,” Rizzo said. “We’re looking to just continue to get more out of Jacob. Through camp and through the scrimmage (Friday at St. Thomas More), he’s made some really good reads, has shown that he’s starting to pick up secondary looks and what the defense is kind of giving him.
“The understanding of the defense is starting to slow down for him a little bit more, and I think he’s starting to get it. He’s always had a great arm. He’s always been a great athlete. So we know he can throw, we know he can run, and we know he’s pretty elusive in the pocket. Now it’s the leadership aspect. Own that huddle, and then make good decisions.”
St. Joseph will employ a rotation of ball carriers behind Ashmus in the backfield. Rizzo highlighted speedy sophomore Jayden Gordon, who racked up 238 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, as a player who the Lancers want to get the ball to as often as they can.
Senior Caden Tolefree returns as the team’s leading rusher from last season and will get plenty of carries again, but Rizzo also wants to make sure he stays healthy in the Lancers’ one-platoon system. Tolefree is one of the best linebackers in the state and last season was named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference on both offense and defense.
Ranked No. 12 among linebackers in WisSports.net’s Class of 2022 player rankings for the state, Tolefree is receiving interest from NCAA Division II and Division I FCS schools, according to Rizzo.
“He’s a great kid, and he’s been a great leader,” Rizzo said. “He understands football. He’s a smart kid, he’s aggressive, and he’s very strong.”
Meanwhile, senior DeAndre Baptiste, who came to St. Joseph prior to last season, is a sprinter on the track team who the Lancers will look to get the ball in space on offense and to play in the secondary on defense.
“Great leader, has some great speed, tough kid,” Rizzo said of Baptiste. “We’re going to look to have him be a leader in the secondary for us but also look to try to showcase him a little bit on offense.”
Senior Andrew Alia, a three-sport star who was named first-team All-County and first-team All-Conference on defense in football last season, returns as St. Joseph’s top receiving threat on the outside and also as a top defensive back and a reliable kicker.
Junior tight end/linebacker Luke Schuler (239 yards, three TDs in 2020), senior receiver/defensive back Saveion Weatherford, sophomore receiver/defensive back Jamire Davis and senior receiver/defensive back Dion Brown Jr. will also play both ways this season.
Up front, Rizzo said the Lancers will feature a rotation of about six or seven players who will play along both the offensive and defensive lines.
The offensive line is anchored by a pair of guards in senior Dominic Zagra, a three-year starter listed at 5-foot-10, 240 pounds, and junior Marco Matteucci.
“Those two are kind of our anchors,” Rizzo said. “They return as the main staples as just being our two leaders up front.”
Sophomore Dylan Love (6-4, 250 pounds) will take over at left tackle, with junior Tyson Jones (6-3, 280) will be at right tackle. Jones, who played football two years ago, is back after sitting out last season.
And winning the center job this summer was junior Blake Drinka.
“He makes some really good line calls, and his snaps have been outstanding to Jacob,” Rizzo said of Drinka. “Their mesh has done really well so far.”
High expectations
The Lancers, who went 3-4 last season, will open up with a marquee non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday against county rival Shoreland Lutheran at Ameche Field. After a non-conference home game against Saint Viator (Ill.) in Week 2 at Ameche Field, St. Joseph opens Midwest Classic Conference play in Week 3 against Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford Stadium.
The Lancers were picked to finish second in the Midwest Classic Conference by WisSports.net, behind only Racine Lutheran, a small-school stalwart that’s made regular deep postseason runs in Division-6 in recent years.
Rizzo also pointed out Brookfield Academy, which returns standout senior quarterback Jonah Jensen, Burlington Catholic Central, which has won a pair of WIAA Division-7 state titles over the years under longtime head coach Tom Aldrich, and Christian Life, which is looking for big things in its third year on the varsity level, as other strong teams in the conference.
Rizzo is flattered that St. Joseph is thought of so highly in the conference, but predictions don’t mean success as the Lancers seek their first playoff berth in a non-COVID season since 2017.
“I was very happy with how the coaches submitted their reports and the respect they have for us,” Rizzo said. “But we have the same amount of respect for them, as well. From top to bottom, it’s going to be competitive every week.
“... If they pick us there, then we have to earn that still. Our kids know, just because it’s on paper doesn’t mean we can just show up and get into the playoffs.”
St. Joseph Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
2;Jamire Davis;6-0;160WR/DB;So.
3;Caden Tolefree;6-1;215;RB/LB;Sr.
4;DeAndre Baptiste;5-8;155;WR/DB;Sr.
5;Jacob Ashmus;6-1;170;QB/DB;Sr.
6;Luke Schuler;6-4;195;TE/LB;Jr.
7;Tim Falk;5-8;140;QB/DB;Fr.
8;Eric Kenesie;5-10;155;QB/DB;So.
11;Dion Brown Jr.;6-0;170;WR/DB;Sr.
14;Saveion Weatherford;5-8;150;WR/DB;Sr.
19;Seth Boyle;5-9;150;WR/DB;Fr.
20;Ben Peterson;5-9;150;RB/DB;So.
21;Andrew Alia;6-3;190;WR/DB;K;Sr.
22;Ben Butler;5-9;155;RB/DB;Sr.
23;Tommy Santarelli;5-9;140;RB/LB;So.
24;Co’ji Campbell;5-4;120;RB/DB;Fr.
25;Robby Belotti;6-0;150;WR/DB;Fr.
27;Jayden Gordon;5-0;170;RB/DB;So.
31;Lowell Werlinger;6-1;160;TE/DL;So.
32;Nathan Lebiecki;5-9;170;RB/LB;Fr.
33;Peter Stapleton;6-2;185;TE/LB;Jr.
34;Mason Ballard;5-8;150;TE/LB;Fr.
35;Eliotth Torres;5-6;160;RB/LB;Fr.
37;Kosta Vassos;5-5;145;RB/LB;Fr.
50;Marco Matteucci;5-11;215;OL/DL;Jr.
51;Adrian Als;6-1;220;RB/LB;So.
54;Dominic Zagra;5-10;240;OL/DL;Sr.
55;Izavion Franklin;6-2;225;OL/DL;Fr.
56;Campbell Kuiper;6-0;185;OL/DL;Fr.
58;Blake Drinka;5-8;190;OL/DL;Jr.
60;Trey Cartwright;5-9;180;OL/DL;Fr.
61;Ian Vargas;5-4;175;OL/DL;Jr.
68;Tyson Jones;6-3;280;OL/DL;Jr.
75;Dylan Love;6-4;250;OL/DL;So.
76;Brian Ortega;5-8;190;OL/DL;Fr.
77;Viator Grandt;6-1;215;OL/DL;So.
79;Wyatt Hood;6-0;250;OL/DL;Fr.
80;Ivan Porcayo;5-5;R/DB;Fr.
85;Andrew Juarez;5-10;160;WR/LB;Fr.
Head coach—Matt Rizzo (3rd season).
Assistant coaches—Larry Kamin, Bill Vassos, Damon Williams, Kyle Griffin, Eric Kenesie.
St. Joseph Schedule
AUGUST
19—Shoreland Lutheran (Ameche Field), 7 p.m. 27—Saint Viator (Ill.) (Ameche Field), 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Bradford Stadium), 7 p.m. 10—Christian Life (Ameche Field)*, 7 p.m. 18—Whitefish Bay Dominican (Ameche Field)*, 1 p.m. 24—at Burlington Catholic Central*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—Brookfield Academy (Bradford Stadium)*, 7 p.m. 8—at Racine Lutheran (Pritchard Park)*, 7 p.m. 15—Living Word Lutheran (Jaskwhich Stadium)*, 7 p.m.
*—Midwest Classic Conference game