High school football: St. Joseph returns plenty of talent, has high expectations for 2021

Returning talent

What should also pay off is the amount of returning talent the Lancers have this season.

That starts under center, where senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus is the starter for a third straight season. In 2020, Ashmus — a starting infielder this past spring for St. Joseph’s WIAA Division-3 state champion baseball team — threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns in being named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference and first-team All-County.

“He just continues to get better,” Rizzo said. “We’re looking to just continue to get more out of Jacob. Through camp and through the scrimmage (Friday at St. Thomas More), he’s made some really good reads, has shown that he’s starting to pick up secondary looks and what the defense is kind of giving him.

“The understanding of the defense is starting to slow down for him a little bit more, and I think he’s starting to get it. He’s always had a great arm. He’s always been a great athlete. So we know he can throw, we know he can run, and we know he’s pretty elusive in the pocket. Now it’s the leadership aspect. Own that huddle, and then make good decisions.”