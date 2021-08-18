High school football: St. Joseph, Shoreland kick off season; hope to make it annual game

“Paul and I are on the same page,” he said. “He’s a great guy. We’ve really gotten to know each other the last few years. We have committed to this. So it will be our opener.

“We will always try to make it the showcase one. We’ll be ready to go, I know they’ll be ready to go, on Thursday. We’ll try to make it so the whole city can come and watch. That’s our promise to each other and to the community.”

Thursday showcase

And, Rizzo said, if possible the schools would like to continue playing the game on a Thursday night.

That gives the Lancers and Pacers the chance to showcase their teams in front of the whole city before fans attend other Week 1 games on the traditional opening Friday night.

“Giving St. Joe’s and Shoreland a little bit of the spotlight is always a good thing,” Rizzo said. “That’s really what we want to give to the community and to our kids, to our programs. We’re committed to it.

“... It’s football season. What better way to kick it off than an in-town rival? It’s at a beautiful stadium at Ameche. We’re very fortunate to be able to use those facilities.”