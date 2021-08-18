High school football: St. Joseph, Shoreland kick off season; hope to make it annual game

St. Joseph football coach Matt Rizzo delivered something of a promise last week when discussing a potential annual season opener between his team and Shoreland Lutheran.
“You can look forward to that being the first one every year,” Rizzo said.
Matt Rizzo
Rizzo
Well, let’s get this party started.
The 2021 high school football season kicks off in Kenosha County with a Thursday night prime-time game when the Lancers host the Pacers at Ameche Field at 7 p.m.
County rivals playing for the annual Lighthouse Trophy that’s awarded to the winning school, under the lights, the only game in town on a Thursday night? Seems like a perfect way to begin a new season.
“I’m really excited,” Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. “I think it’s so cool. That game with St. Joe’s is awesome. The Lighthouse Trophy is such a cool thing to have between our two schools and communities.”
Paul Huebner
And both schools hope to make it an annual occurrence.
Series history
Since Shoreland became a varsity program in 1999, the schools have met 14 times, with the Lancers holding an 11-3 edge in the all-time series. They first played in a non-conference season-opener in 2001 and repeated the game in 2002, but the schools were in different conferences then and went the next five seasons without playing each other.
But the rivalry was renewed for the 2008 season when both schools joined the Metro Classic Conference, and they played each other every year — though not to open the season — through 2019. Prior to last season, however, the Metro and Midwest Classic conferences went through realignment in order to place schools of like size in the same conferences.
Having the smaller enrollment, St. Joseph went to the Midwest Classic Conference, while Shoreland stayed in the Metro Classic.
But the schools wanted to keep the Lighthouse Trophy game alive, so they scheduled a non-conference season-opener in 2020 at Ameche Field. That, of course, was scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re right back at it again this season.
“Last year, not being able to do it was a bummer,” Huebner said. “We got (a) scrimmage, which was nice to be able to at least see those kids and interact with Rizzo and his staff.
“I really look forward to Thursday night. Rizzo and I talk about it, text back and forth, see each other at clinics, stuff like that. I know that they’re excited about it, too. It should be fun. The plan is to keep that as a regular non-conference thing as long as we can.
“... The plan will be, let’s open the season with an all-Kenosha kickoff.”
Rizzo is certainly on board with that.
“Paul and I are on the same page,” he said. “He’s a great guy. We’ve really gotten to know each other the last few years. We have committed to this. So it will be our opener.
“We will always try to make it the showcase one. We’ll be ready to go, I know they’ll be ready to go, on Thursday. We’ll try to make it so the whole city can come and watch. That’s our promise to each other and to the community.”
Thursday showcase
And, Rizzo said, if possible the schools would like to continue playing the game on a Thursday night.
That gives the Lancers and Pacers the chance to showcase their teams in front of the whole city before fans attend other Week 1 games on the traditional opening Friday night.
“Giving St. Joe’s and Shoreland a little bit of the spotlight is always a good thing,” Rizzo said. “That’s really what we want to give to the community and to our kids, to our programs. We’re committed to it.
“... It’s football season. What better way to kick it off than an in-town rival? It’s at a beautiful stadium at Ameche. We’re very fortunate to be able to use those facilities.”
Rizzo recalled his first season at St. Joseph in 2019, when the Lancers opened with a Thursday night victory over Milwaukee Bradley Tech at Ameche Field. Rizzo was a standout player at Tremper and the head coach at Bradford from 2013-17, so he knows the pulse of high school football in Kenosha well.
“The last time we did it, we opened up against Bradley Tech my first year on Thursday night, and I saw Bradford kids, Tremper kids, Indian Trail kids there,” Rizzo said. “It was pretty packed, and we put on a good show that night, too.
“I just said, ‘Paul, if this is what’s going to happen, why don’t we try to do that kind of thing?’ And he jumped on board.”