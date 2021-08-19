High school football: Tremper looking to make gains in second year under Zalokar

Surprise in SEC?

While perennial power Franklin is the undisputed favorite in the SEC and WisSports.net picked experienced and talented Bradford to finish second in the conference, Zalokar said he expects there to be a surprise or two this season.

That could be especially true among the three Racine schools, as neither Horlick, Case or Park played in the fall in 2020, so nobody else in the SEC has faced those teams since 2019.

“I think everybody understands that Franklin’s top of the class right now and everybody’s just trying to hit the target on their back, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a very weird season,” Zalokar said. “... At the end of the day, somebody’s probably going to surprise people.”

Whether Tremper, which won WIAA Division-1 state titles in 1979, 1980 and 1991 and had runner-up finishes in 1990, 1992, 1995 and 2001, can get back to the top of the SEC is probably a task that will take some time yet. The Trojans were picked to finish eighth and last in the conference by WisSports.net.

But Zalokar, who played on the Trojans’ state runner-up team in 2001, will do everything he can to lead the school he played for to return to gridiron glory.