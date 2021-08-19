High school football: Tremper looking to make gains in second year under Zalokar

As he enters his second season in charge of the program, Tremper head football coach Colin Zalokar was honest about the gains he’s hoping to see the Trojans make as they seek to at least get back on the path to the state success the program once enjoyed.
Zalokar, of course, isn’t going to promise a state title or a Southeast Conference championship or even a return to the WIAA Division-1 playoffs for the first time since 2010, but he’s hoping some positive gains here and there will start to instill more faith back into the program.
“I hope we have a little bit of success this season, because it’s really hard to ask for peoples’ faith if you can’t give them hope,” Zalokar said. “I’m not sitting here saying we’re going to go out and win the conference.
“But our goal is to go out and win each game and just do the best that we can. If we show that we’ve made some progress in this very weird offseason, hopefully that translates into people buying in.”
Tremper has gone 11-39 overall since its last winning season, in 2014, and Zalokar is still seeking his first win as the team’s head coach after the Trojans finished 0-5 during the COVID-truncated 2020 campaign.
But, as Zalokar said, it was a strange season for everyone. And though this past offseason was more normal than the one before, Zalokar served reminder that schedules still aren’t back to regular.
“Were we able to start doing some of the things we want to do? Yes,” he said. “... But, for us, it was still a far cry from what we want it to be. Hopefully as things continue to turn to normal, we can even start to set that tone even better.”
New coordinators
Last season, Zalokar employed two long-time area coaches on his staff in Scott Steger as the offensive coordinator and Jim Camerota as the defensive coordinator. Those two have moved on, so Jeremy Sowma moves from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator and Ryan Anderson moves from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.
Zalokar said Anderson’s defense will remain pretty much the same as Camerota’s was, but the offense will look different under Sowma. Namely, the Trojans seek for more balance.
“We’re really trying to focus on being balanced and running the ball,” Zalokar said. “Last year we got into some deficits, so we threw the ball more than what we wanted. This year we’re coming out and trying to run the ball at people, so our offense is going to be a little different.
“We’re trying to get the ball in peoples’ hands a lot of different ways.”
That starts with a system that will try to use playmakers in multiple ways, like junior receiver Deszmund White, who caught 11 passes for 133 yards in a strong sophomore campaign and will both catch passes and take handoffs from the slot position in 2021.
“He’s going to give certain teams fits, because he’s one of our best athletes on our team,” Zalokar said of White. “That’s exactly why we’re trying to get the ball in peoples’ hands differently. We could line Des up in the I-formation and throw the ball downfield, and Des would probably catch six balls a game.
“But if we can get him six touches in shorter routes and also get the ball in his hands with handoffs six different times, now he’s touching the ball 12 times, and that’s better for us.”
Junior receiver Jordan Parker is playing football for the first time at Tremper, while sophomore Landen Gontscharow and junior Carson Nye will also line up on the outside. The primary ball carrier in the backfield, meanwhile, will be junior Tyler Hansen.
Overall, Tremper has four returning starters on offense from last season, but three are on the offensive line in senior and third-year starter Doug Arendt (6-foot-2, 305 pounds) at center and seniors Jakob Pfluegl (6-3, 275) and Henry Lewis (6-3, 215) at the tackle positions. Sophomores Aidan Gontscharow (5-8, 215) and Max Beddigs (6-3, 215) will man the guard spots.
To direct the offense, Tremper is replacing a three-year starting quarterback in Ryan McGonegle, who threw a lot of passes and racked up a lot of yards through the air in his time with the Trojans.
Zalokar said there was a tight battle this summer for the starting quarterback spot between senior Cash Raethke, McGonegle’s back-up last season, and sophomore Mason Prozanski. For now, Raethke won out due to his experience, as Zalokar said he performed well in last week’s scrimmage against Greendale Martin Luther and will start under center when the Trojans open their season at 7 p.m. Friday by hosting Verona in a non-conference game at Ameche Field.
“He’s got a great arm, good leadership skills,” Zalokar said of the 6-4, 195-pound Rathke. “I think the kids really respect him. You need that as the quarterback. He’s a big kid. ... He’s one of those kids who really dedicated himself to the weight room.”
On defense, Tremper returns six starters from last season, led by 6-3, 195-pound senior linebacker Brogan Wright, who was named second-team All-SEC last season. Wright will moved from outside linebacker to the inside this year.
“He’s kind of the undisputed leader of the defense,” Zalokar said. “He makes all the calls. ... Hopefully he’s going to be an absolute game-wrecker, because last year coming off the edge he was great at rushing the quarterback, and now he’s kind of our do-it-all linebacker.”
A pair of returning seniors in Will Harris (6-2, 225) and Joshua Capponi (6-3, 215) lead the defensive line, senior cornerback Alex Ward and senior safety Kyle Holm lead the secondary and senior Gavin Austin and junior Jeff Hines will play alongside Wright at linebacker.
Surprise in SEC?
While perennial power Franklin is the undisputed favorite in the SEC and WisSports.net picked experienced and talented Bradford to finish second in the conference, Zalokar said he expects there to be a surprise or two this season.
That could be especially true among the three Racine schools, as neither Horlick, Case or Park played in the fall in 2020, so nobody else in the SEC has faced those teams since 2019.
“I think everybody understands that Franklin’s top of the class right now and everybody’s just trying to hit the target on their back, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a very weird season,” Zalokar said. “... At the end of the day, somebody’s probably going to surprise people.”
Whether Tremper, which won WIAA Division-1 state titles in 1979, 1980 and 1991 and had runner-up finishes in 1990, 1992, 1995 and 2001, can get back to the top of the SEC is probably a task that will take some time yet. The Trojans were picked to finish eighth and last in the conference by WisSports.net.
But Zalokar, who played on the Trojans’ state runner-up team in 2001, will do everything he can to lead the school he played for to return to gridiron glory.
“I think one of my biggest assets is I absolutely care about this place,” he said. “... I’ve been coaching here forever. I do care about this school. I teach here. It’s just hard when you know what this place can be and see where it’s at now.
“Our goal is to come in every day with the right attitude, give the best effort that we can. ... Your attitude and effort is what you bring play to play, practice to practice, game to game that’s going to make the difference. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do things, and we always want to choose the right way.”
Tremper Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
1;Kyle Holm;6-0;195;DB;Sr.
2;Jordan Parker;6-2;185;WR;Jr.
3;Deszmund White;5-10;165;WR;Jr.
4;Carson Nye;6-0;190;WR;Jr.
7;Nico Cardinali;6-0;155;DB;Sr.
11;Mason Prozanski;6-3;210;QB;So.
12;Alex Hartmann;5-10;155;DB;Jr.
15;Cash Raethke;6-4;195;QB;Sr.
16;Luke Baldwin;6-5;185;WR;Jr.
17;William Wright;5-9;165;QB;So.
18;Cody Lester;6-2;170;LB;So.
19;Landen Gontscharow;5-9;165;RB;So.
20;Jacob Kaminski;5-9;150;DB;So.
21;Alex Ward;5-11;160;DB;Sr.
22;Will Harris;6-2;225;DL;Sr.
23;Joshua Capponi;6-3;215;DL;Sr.
24;Gabe Gonzalez;5-8;140;WR;So.
25;Joey Stone;5-11;165;DB;Jr.
27;Riley Lampada;6-1;160;DB;So.
28;Jayden Hanson;5-9;140;DB;So.
31;Tyler Hansen;5-11;215;RB;Jr.
32;Gavin Austin;5-10;180;LB;Sr.
33;Myles Glen;5-11;70;LB;So.
34;Gabe Gonzalez;6-2;185;RB;Jr.
35;Avery Bergendahl;6-0;135;DB;So.
37;Desmond Robateau;6-0;165;LB;Jr.
41;Thomas McGuire;6-0;155;DB;So.
42;Evan Arneson;6-2;180;LB;So.
43;Jeff Hines;6-0;200;LB;Jr.
44;Brogan Wright;6-3;195;LB;Sr.
50;Jared Gallegos;5-9;160;DB;So.
52;Elias Velardi;5-9;160;OL;So.
54;Jakai Witt;6-0;180;LB;Jr.
55;Damarious Allen;5-10;200;DL;Jr.
56;Eli Thomey;6-1;230;OL;So.
63;Douglas Arendt;6-2;305;OL;Sr.
64;Mark Lentz;5-8;220;OL;So.
67;Max Beddigs;6-3;215;OL;So.
68;Aidan Gontscharow;5-8;215;OL;Jr.
69;Henry Lewis;6-3;215;OL;Sr.
70;Andre Nicolas;5-9;260;OL;So.
71;Darion Jones;5-8;215;OL;So.
74;Jakob Pfluegl;6-3;275;OL;Sr.
80;Ulisses Calzoncit;5-8;175;WR;So.
89;David Castelli;6-2;190;TE;Jr.
92;Payton Zakuntansky;5-11;250;DL;So.
99;Gavin Reidy;5-9;205;DL;So.
Head coach—Colin Zalokar (2nd season).
Assistant coaches—Jeremy Sowma, Ryan Anderson, Bruce Slamann, Abdual Hilton, Darien Parks-Knight, Sam Drewry, Mike Rhodes, Dakota Prozanski, Mason Cochran, John Lynn, Solomon Arrington. Managers—Trista Nelson, Anna Kvitek, Liliana Wegner. Head athletic trainer—Taylor Bischoff.
Tremper Schedule
All home games at Ameche Field.
AUGUST
20—Verona, 6 p.m. 27—at Milwaukee King (Milwaukee South Stadium), 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—Bradford*, 7 p.m. 10—at Racine Horlick (Horlick Field)*, 7 p.m. 17—Indian Trail*, 7 p.m. 24—at Racine Case (Hammes Field)*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—Racine Park*, 7 p.m. 8—at Franklin*, 7 p.m. 15—Oak Creek*, 7 p.m.
