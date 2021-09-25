High school football: Tremper rallies with 27 unanswered points to defeat Racine Case

Tremper may not have the best football team in the state at this point, but it sure might have the most exciting.

And now the wins are starting to come again for a program that was once a state power.

For their latest magic act, the Trojans completed a furious rally against Racine Case on Friday night at Hammes Field in Racine, scoring 27 unanswered points to come away with a big 34-24 Southeast Conference win.

Tremper evened its record at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. For their three wins, the Trojans beat Milwaukee King in overtime in Week 2, scored 14 points in the final minutes to stun Racine Horlick by a point in Week 4 and now rallied from 17 points down to beat Case in Week 6. In between the Horlick and Case games, Tremper nearly beat crosstown rival Indian Trail but fell in overtime.

Whatever the manner of victories, Tremper is now in a position where it can qualify automatically for the playoffs by winning two if its final three games against Racine Park, Franklin and Oak Creek. The Trojans, who won WIAA Division-1 state titles in 1979, 1980 and 1991 and had runner-up finishes in 1990, 1992, 1995 and 2001, have not reached the postseason since 2010.

There's still a ways to go, but clearly the program is making progress now.