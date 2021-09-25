High school football: Tremper rallies with 27 unanswered points to defeat Racine Case

Tremper may not have the best football team in the state at this point, but it sure might have the most exciting.
And now the wins are starting to come again for a program that was once a state power.
For their latest magic act, the Trojans completed a furious rally against Racine Case on Friday night at Hammes Field in Racine, scoring 27 unanswered points to come away with a big 34-24 Southeast Conference win.
Tremper evened its record at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. For their three wins, the Trojans beat Milwaukee King in overtime in Week 2, scored 14 points in the final minutes to stun Racine Horlick by a point in Week 4 and now rallied from 17 points down to beat Case in Week 6. In between the Horlick and Case games, Tremper nearly beat crosstown rival Indian Trail but fell in overtime.
Whatever the manner of victories, Tremper is now in a position where it can qualify automatically for the playoffs by winning two if its final three games against Racine Park, Franklin and Oak Creek. The Trojans, who won WIAA Division-1 state titles in 1979, 1980 and 1991 and had runner-up finishes in 1990, 1992, 1995 and 2001, have not reached the postseason since 2010.
There's still a ways to go, but clearly the program is making progress now.
"I'm proud of the kids," said second-year Tremper coach Colin Zalokar, who played on the 2001 state runner-up team, in a phone interview Friday night. "That's been our biggest thing, even since last year (when) I took over: 'You never stop fighting, you don't care what the score is, you just keep playing hard, you follow the rules of the things that we preach, and good things will happen for you.'
"We're starting to turn the corner this year and see that, even if we've got to (have) some crazy finishes. At least we're seeing the results of that hard work."
Big second half
And what a crazy finish it was Friday at Case.
Trailing 24-7 in the third quarter, Tremper started its scoring burst when senior running back Kyle Holm found junior Carson Nye for a 90-yard touchdown strike off a designed "rocket toss" pass play on third-and-20 play from the Trojans' 10-yard line.
Already backed up deep in their own territory, the Trojans were moved back another five yards by a false-start penalty to set up the third-and-20. So Zalokar figured they may as well take a shot.
"We're like, 'Well, what's there to lose? Let's call it,'" he said. "... My coaches asked, 'Coach, I don't know, third-and-20, do we still go for it?' I'm like, 'What the (heck) not for?'
"... We just took a shot. We knew that it's an all-or-nothing play, but we took a shot. It turned out good there, and the rest of the game just kind of fell from there."
Tremper missed the extra point, but pulling within 24-13 after three quarters sparked a huge fourth.
In that fourth, senior Alex Ward scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to get Tremper within 24-19, but the extra point was again unsuccessful. Undeterred, the Trojans took a 27-24 lead on senior Tyler Hansen's 4-yard touchdown run and sophomore Mason Prozanski's two-point run and added to their lead on Prozanski's 9-yard touchdown run and Nye's extra point.
Prozanski finished with 11 carries for 123 yards, junior Deszmund White rushed four times for 43 yards and also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cash Raethke for the Trojans' first score, Nye caught two passes for 100 yards and Holm added 46 rushing yards on six carries.
Ward also had an interception on defense, as Tremper held Case to just seven second-half points after the Eagles had gone on a couple long scoring drives in the first half.
"A couple of weeks in a row now, our defense has played the kind of football that we preach," Zalokar said. "They're following the tenets that we teach them, that, 'Listen, bend but don't break. Keep what's in front of you. Play the play.'
"... We kept everything in front of us, and when we got the momentum, our defense was rallying to things and shutting them down."
Case, meanwhile, dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. The Eagles have had three games cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. Senior quarterback Gavin Gutman finished 16-of-27 passing for 241 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Friday.