High school football: Tremper succumbs to high-powered Verona attack

Senior quarterback Mason Fink and senior receivers Karson Mitchell and Cole Jannusch hooked up for 12 completions for 234 yards and five touchdowns, all but 65 yards and one touchdown of that total in the opening half.

In fact, the Wildcats scored on their first six possessions before pulling their starters just before the end of the third quarter. Zalokar said the Trojans won’t see a more powerful or productive offense the rest of the season, including Southeast Conference and area juggernaut Franklin.

“I thought we played a really good game,” Zalokar said of his team’s focus and intensity, “but unfortunately that attitude and effort is just the first step. Now we've got to correct a lot of these mental issues.”

While they didn’t turn the ball over, the Trojans were short-circuited by a myriad of execution errors that included a slew of penalties at one point. For the game, they were whistled six times for 30 yards.

“The problem is, when you go play against a good team like Verona, if you come out and shoot yourself in the foot too many times ...," Zalokar opined.