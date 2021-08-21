High school football: Tremper succumbs to high-powered Verona attack

Well, no one said that building a program from the ashes was going to be easy.
After an 11-39 record over the last six seasons, all the Tremper football community can really ask of its team right now is good-faith ferocity to the final horn.
And that’s exactly what those gathered Friday on a spectacular 80-degree late-summer night received during the Trojans’ season-opening 42-7 non-conference loss to Madison-area power Verona at Ameche Field.
After Tremper junior running back Tyler Hansen got the hosts on the board for the first time this year by recovering his own fumble in the north end zone to cap the scoring, the home crowd gave the Trojans a warm ovation that reminded their coach of the program’s glory days of the 1970s, 80s, 90s and the early part of the 2000s.
“I believe that this is a great institution, and it’s helping to train young people become good adults,” said Colin Zalokar, the second-year head coach who played on Frank Matrise Jr.’s 2001 WIAA Division-1 state runner-up team at Tremper. “You saw it in our crowd. The fact that they’re here cheering us on in the middle of summer — a hot night — and the fact that they stayed here and continued to support us, that’s big.”
Colin Zalokar
Zalokar
Though the fans displayed the hearts of a lion by staying and rooting to the end, their nights were made mercifully shorter by Verona’s passing pyrotechnics through the first three quarters.
Senior quarterback Mason Fink and senior receivers Karson Mitchell and Cole Jannusch hooked up for 12 completions for 234 yards and five touchdowns, all but 65 yards and one touchdown of that total in the opening half.
In fact, the Wildcats scored on their first six possessions before pulling their starters just before the end of the third quarter. Zalokar said the Trojans won’t see a more powerful or productive offense the rest of the season, including Southeast Conference and area juggernaut Franklin.
“I thought we played a really good game,” Zalokar said of his team’s focus and intensity, “but unfortunately that attitude and effort is just the first step. Now we've got to correct a lot of these mental issues.”
While they didn’t turn the ball over, the Trojans were short-circuited by a myriad of execution errors that included a slew of penalties at one point. For the game, they were whistled six times for 30 yards.
“The problem is, when you go play against a good team like Verona, if you come out and shoot yourself in the foot too many times ...," Zalokar opined.
Zalokar didn’t need to finish the thought. Tremper and its vocal diehards have seen the frustrating results far too frequently over the last half-decade. Still, there were some clear signs that brighter days might lay not too far off in the distance.
“We never quit,” said Zalokar, whose squad will visit Milwaukee King in Week 2 for its second non-conference game. “The sideline was positive, cheering each other on. We were making adjustments and the kids were listening.
“Getting that touchdown at the end, I think that’s a big signal to our kids that the system is going to work. We have to have faith, and we have to continue to perfect that timing and that execution.”
The Trojans did manage to put together a nice ground attack, rushing for 236 yards on 35 attempts. Hansen had 100 yards on 11 carries, while senior Kyle Holm added 59 on five attempts, senior quarterback Cash Raethke had 29 on eight carries and junior slot Deszmund White got seven rushing attempts and totaled 26 yards.
For Verona, Fink finished a perfect 13-of-13 passing for 232 yards and Jannusch had seven catches for 139 yards.
VERONA 42, TREMPER 7
Verona;21;14;7;0;—;42
Tremper;0;0;0;7;—;7
First Quarter
Ver—Cole Jannusch 53 pass from Mason Fink (Garrett Jones kick), 5:32.
Ver—Karson Mitchell 27 pass from Fink (Jones kick), 2:42.
Ver—Kyle Krantz recovered fumble in end zone (Jones kick), :04.
Second Quarter
Ver—Jannusch 28 pass from Fink (Jones kick), 5:17.
Ver—Jannusch 29 pass from Fink (Jones kick), :18.
Third Quarter
Ver—Mitchell 5 pass from Fink (Jones kick), 7:23.
Fourth Quarter
Tr—Tyler Hansen fumble recovery in end zone (kick good), 2:39.
TEAM STATS
Ver;Tr
First downs;16;12
Rushes-yards;19-77;35-266
Att.-Comp.-Int.;13-15-0;3-10-0
Passing yards;232;18
Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;1-5;6-30
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Verona: Krantz 9-65, Aiden Haack 4-14, Fink 1-3, Brandon Zier 4-1, Mitchell Valitchka 1-(minus-6). Tremper: Hansen 11-100, Kyle Holm 5-59, Cash Raethke 8-29, Deszmund White 7-26, Mason Prozanski 3-22, Team 1-0.
PASSING—Verona: Fink 13-13-0 232, Kaden Kittleson 0-2-0 0. Tremper: Raethke 3-10-0 18.
RECEIVING—Verona: Jannusch 7-139, Mitchell 3-68, Valitchka 1-14, Cole Zoromski 1-11, Spencer Lokken 1-0. Tremper: White 1-21, Holm 1-0, Jordam Parker 1-(minus-3).