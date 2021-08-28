High school football: Tremper wins OT thriller against Milwaukee King; CLS routs St. John's

You practice plays over and over so that your players can execute them when it really counts.
The Tremper football team achieved exactly that on Friday night in its thrilling 26-24 non-conference overtime victory over Milwaukee King at Milwaukee South Stadium.
After King scored on its first possession of overtime but failed on the conversion attempt to take a 24-18 lead, the Trojans reeled off a pair of plays that gave them their first victory of the season and their first since Sept. 13, 2019.
On the first play, Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said senior quarterback Chase Raethke read the King defense well and executed a belly handoff to junior fullback Gabe Gonzalez that resulted in a big gain to set the Trojans up with first-and-goal.
Then, Zalokar said Tremper called for the same play, but this time Raethke read the crashing defensive linemen and pitched out to senior Kyle Holm, who scampered into the end zone for a 8-yard touchdown run. Raethke then ran in for the two-point conversion to give Tremper a much-awaited win.
"We told Cash, we said, 'Run (the play) again. Get it to the line right away, run it again. Don't let them make too many adjustments,'" Zalokar said in a phone interview late Friday night.
"... It worked just like it's supposed to, just like we practiced for four straight weeks. Kyle Holm took that pitch and pretty much had a free run into the end zone."
The win snapped an 11-game losing streak overall for the Trojans after they lost the final five games of the 2019 season, all five games of their COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and their first game this season in Week 1 against Verona. It was also the program's first win under Zalokar, who's in his second season as the head coach.
He gave all the credit to his players.
"I said, 'I'm really, proud of you guys, but you know why we won? What are the two things we can bring every single day to what we do, no matter what it is you're doing, the classroom, your job, the football field?'" Zalokar said. "Every kid shouted, 'Attitude and effort,' right away.
"That's been our mantra for a long time. That's my personal mantra. Everything that you do in life, you can choose what your attitude and what your effort level is. ... The kids deserve all the credit in this one. They just fought the whole way, and I'm so dang proud of them."
Friday's game was often not pretty, Zalokar said, as the teams battled back and forth in the heat and humidity.
The game was tied 6-6 going into halftime after Raethke (101 passing yards, 47 rushing yards) found junior receiver Jordan Parker for a 38-yard touchdown strike with 8 minutes, 51 seconds left in the second quarter. The Trojans got the ball to to start the second half and drove for a 12-6 lead on junior Deszmund White's 13-yard touchdown run.
But King rallied to take the lead back at 18-12 with back-to-back touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Junior quarterback Nate White rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries for King.
"King had a couple athletes that just gave us fits," Zalokar said. "You think you've got him tackled, and then he's spinning away from three dudes for a 30-yard gain."
Tremper, which totaled 232 rushing yards on 32 attempts for the game, tied it again at 18-18 with 10:24 left in regulation on Holm's 8-yard touchdown scamper, and the Trojans had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation after driving from their own 5-yard line to about the King 25. But Tremper turned it over on downs with about 20 seconds left, necessitating overtime.
White ran in from 25 yards out to give King the lead, but Tremper didn't waste its possession and will take a 1-1 record into the start of Southeast Conference play when it hosts crosstown rival Bradford on Friday night at Ameche Field.
"We've got to keep the train rolling here and continue to improve," Zalokar said. "... You lose a game, you can go feel sad about it. If you win a game, go feel happy, go celebrate.
"But 8 a.m. (Saturday) when we show up for practice, it's no longer King week. It's Bradford week. So let's get our focus where it needs to be."
Christian Life 42, St. John's NW Military 0
For the first time since returning to the varsity level as a program in 2019, the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start after a non-conference rout of the Lancers on Friday night in Delafield.
Junior quarterback Erik Decker accounted for six total touchdowns for CLS, as he finished 9-of-13 for 199 yards and four touchdowns through the air and ran for 21 yards and two more scores on the ground. After he was hampered by a shoulder injury during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Decker has already accounted for nine total touchdowns in two games this season.
"He's seeing the field very well," CLS coach Jack Decker said of his son. "He's got a nice arm, and he trains year-round. He's a football player first."
Freshman receiver Dequavion Pinter, meanwhile, had a breakout game for the Eagles, catching touchdown passes of 15, 18 and 65 yards from Decker. Senior Marcus Ramirez rushed for 25 yards on four carries and added a 15-yard touchdown reception, while senior Carl Travis added 69 yards on four catches and 30 yards on three carries.
Travis and junior Charlie Boyer each had an interception on defense, as CLS led 7-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime. The Eagles open their Midwest Classic Conference schedule on Friday night when they host Living Word Lutheran at Ameche Field.
"We just executed our plan both offensively and defensively better than we did last week," Jack Decker said. "... We're improving. Very proud of the team. We've come a long way from a couple years ago.
"... We're just going to keep working hard, and we know that our schedule is going to get tougher now as we get into conference play."
TREMPER 26, MILWAUKEE KING 24, OT
Tremper;0;6;6;6;8;—;26
King;6;0;6;6;6;—;24
First Quarter
MK—Lamar Webb 1 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Tr—Jordan Parker 38 pass from Cash Raethke (run failed).
Third Quarter
Tr—Deszmund White 13 run (run failed).
MK—Nate White 5 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
MK—White 10 run (run failed).
Tr—Kyle Holm 8 run (run failed).
Overtime
MK—White 25 run (run failed).
Tr—Holm 8 run (Raethke run).
TEAM STATS
Tr;MK
Rushes-yards;32-232;36-143
Att.-Comp.-Int.;7-16-0;8-13-1
Passing yards;101;106
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Tremper: Holm 9-79, Raethke 9-47, Gabe Gonzalez 2-45, White 3-43, Tyler Hansen 4-10, Parker 1-5, Mason Prozanski 4-3. King: White 23-119, Webb 8-12, Jayden Bryant 5-12.
PASSING—Tremper: Raethke 7-16-0 101. King: White 3-5-0 39, NA 5-8-1 67.
RECEIVING—Tremper: Carson Nye 5-60, Parker 1-38, Prozanski 1-3. King: Bryant 4-69, White 2-37, NA 2-0.
CHRISTIAN LIFE 42, ST. JOHN'S NW MILITARY 0
Christian Life;7;21;7;7;—;42
St. John's;0;0;0;0;—0
NOTE: Scoring summary and St. John's stats not available.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Christian Life: Carl Travis 3-30, Marcus Ramirez 4-25, Erik Decker 3-21, Charlie Boyer 1-3.
PASSING—Christian Life: Decker 9-13-1 199.
RECEIVING—Christian Life: Travis 4-69, Daquavion Pinter 3-98, Ramirez 1-15, NA 1-17.