High school football: Tremper wins OT thriller against Milwaukee King; CLS routs St. John's

The win snapped an 11-game losing streak overall for the Trojans after they lost the final five games of the 2019 season, all five games of their COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and their first game this season in Week 1 against Verona. It was also the program's first win under Zalokar, who's in his second season as the head coach.

He gave all the credit to his players.

"I said, 'I'm really, proud of you guys, but you know why we won? What are the two things we can bring every single day to what we do, no matter what it is you're doing, the classroom, your job, the football field?'" Zalokar said. "Every kid shouted, 'Attitude and effort,' right away.

"That's been our mantra for a long time. That's my personal mantra. Everything that you do in life, you can choose what your attitude and what your effort level is. ... The kids deserve all the credit in this one. They just fought the whole way, and I'm so dang proud of them."

Friday's game was often not pretty, Zalokar said, as the teams battled back and forth in the heat and humidity.