High school football Week 1 preview: Central vs. Racine Park

Central (0-0) at Racine Park (0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Pritchard Park, Racine

Last meeting: According to News records, the teams have not met in recent history.

About Central: The Falcons begin their second season under head coach Jared Franz looking for their first postseason appearance since 2010. ... Though the team was unable to play in last year's abbreviated postseason format after going 3-4, Central posted a couple huge wins in Franz's first season at the helm, defeating Lake Geneva Badger for the first time since 2006 and Wilmot for the first time since 2010. ... Dennis Padgett was in the "others to watch" category among offensive linemen in the WisSports.net Class of 2022 player rankings.