High school football Week 1 preview: Central vs. Racine Park

Central (0-0) at Racine Park (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Pritchard Park, Racine
Last meeting: According to News records, the teams have not met in recent history.
About Central: The Falcons begin their second season under head coach Jared Franz looking for their first postseason appearance since 2010. ... Though the team was unable to play in last year's abbreviated postseason format after going 3-4, Central posted a couple huge wins in Franz's first season at the helm, defeating Lake Geneva Badger for the first time since 2006 and Wilmot for the first time since 2010. ... Dennis Padgett was in the "others to watch" category among offensive linemen in the WisSports.net Class of 2022 player rankings.
About Park: The Panthers last made the playoffs in 2009, which capped of a successful stretch in which they won the WIAA Division-1 state title in 2005. ... Since the 2009 season, Park has accumulated an overall record of 17-81. ... The Panthers will officially begin their second season under head coach Morris Matsen after they opted out of the fall 2020 season and played an alternate spring schedule in 2021, going 1-6. ... Park was picked to finish seventh among eight teams in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net.