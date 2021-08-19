High school football Week 1 preview: Christian Life vs. St. Thomas More

Christian Life (0-0) at St. Thomas More (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: St. Francis High School
Last meeting: The teams opened up the 2019 season with a Week 1 non-conference game at St. Francis, which Christian Life won, 24-12, in the Eagles' return to the varsity level after a three-year absence. ... The teams were scheduled to play each other in Week 1 of last season at Jaskwhich Stadium before the game was cancelled due to the pandemic.
About Christian Life: The Eagles finished 3-4 in seven games last season and were able to participate in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game, which marked the first postseason appearance in program history. ... CLS competed at the varsity level from 2013-16 before a three-year absence. ... Jack Decker has been the head coach of the program since it returned to varsity in 2019. ... The Eagles were picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Midwest Classic Conference by WisSports.net.
About St. Thomas More: The Cavaliers participated in a WIAA Divison-3 Level 1 playoff game last season, marking their return to the postseason after a six-year absence that went back to 2013. ... Thomas More went 4-51 between 2014-19 before going 2-5 in seven games last season. ... The Cavaliers were picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the Metro Classic Conference by WisSports.net.