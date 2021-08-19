 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football Week 1 preview: Christian Life vs. St. Thomas More
0 Comments
alert

High school football Week 1 preview: Christian Life vs. St. Thomas More

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Christian Life (0-0) at St. Thomas More (0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Francis High School

Last meeting: The teams opened up the 2019 season with a Week 1 non-conference game at St. Francis, which Christian Life won, 24-12, in the Eagles' return to the varsity level after a three-year absence. ... The teams were scheduled to play each other in Week 1 of last season at Jaskwhich Stadium before the game was cancelled due to the pandemic.

About Christian Life: The Eagles finished 3-4 in seven games last season and were able to participate in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game, which marked the first postseason appearance in program history. ... CLS competed at the varsity level from 2013-16 before a three-year absence. ... Jack Decker has been the head coach of the program since it returned to varsity in 2019. ... The Eagles were picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Midwest Classic Conference by WisSports.net.

About St. Thomas More: The Cavaliers participated in a WIAA Divison-3 Level 1 playoff game last season, marking their return to the postseason after a six-year absence that went back to 2013. ... Thomas More went 4-51 between 2014-19 before going 2-5 in seven games last season. ... The Cavaliers were picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the Metro Classic Conference by WisSports.net.

The Central football team prepares for Friday night's season opener at Racine Park.

IN PHOTOS: The Bradford football team runs its first day of practice for the 2021 season

1 of 9
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert