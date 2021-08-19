High school football Week 1 preview: Christian Life vs. St. Thomas More

Christian Life (0-0) at St. Thomas More (0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Francis High School

Last meeting: The teams opened up the 2019 season with a Week 1 non-conference game at St. Francis, which Christian Life won, 24-12, in the Eagles' return to the varsity level after a three-year absence. ... The teams were scheduled to play each other in Week 1 of last season at Jaskwhich Stadium before the game was cancelled due to the pandemic.

About Christian Life: The Eagles finished 3-4 in seven games last season and were able to participate in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game, which marked the first postseason appearance in program history. ... CLS competed at the varsity level from 2013-16 before a three-year absence. ... Jack Decker has been the head coach of the program since it returned to varsity in 2019. ... The Eagles were picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Midwest Classic Conference by WisSports.net.