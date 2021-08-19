High school football Week 1 preview: Eau Claire Regis vs. Bradford

Eau Claire Regis (0-0) at Bradford (0-0)
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Bradford Stadium
Last meeting: According to News records, this is the programs' first meeting in recent history.
About Regis: Playing in the Cloverbelt Conference, the Ramblers have become one of the top small-school programs in the state in recent years, having reached the WIAA Division-6 playoffs 12 years in a row before not participating in the postseason in 2020 due to the pandemic. ... Regis was the Division-6 state runner-up the last time it played a full season, in 2019, and in 2016 won the Division-6 state title. ... The Ramblers won back-to-back undefeated Cloverbelt Conference titles in 2018 and 2019 and finished with a 5-0 mark in an abbreviated 2020, which ran their conference winning streak to 23 straight games. ... They were picked to win the Cloverbelt title again this year by WisSports.net and feature Gus Theisen, ranked No. 4 at running back in WisSports.net's Class of 2022 player rankings.
About Bradford: Including last season, when the Red Devils participated in both Level 1 and Level 2 postseason games, Bradford has made the WIAA Division-1 playoffs five seasons in a row and 15 times over the last 19 seasons, dating back to 2002. ... Prior to that, Bradford had just one playoff appearance since it was broken off from Kenosha High School to form Bradford and Tremper in the 1960s. ... Gaz Osmani will be the head man on the sidelines for the first time after taking over this offseason for Troy Bowe, who resigned following last season. ... Bradford was picked to finish second, behind only Franklin, in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net.